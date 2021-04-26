Hard Rock Hotels® Announces Plans To Expand Global Footprint With Eight New Properties Across Brazil

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotels today announced plans for development of eight hotels with approximately 3,000 rooms in several key cities throughout Brazil, including Sao Paulo, Fortaleza, Ilha de Sol, Campos do Jordão, Foz do Iguaçu, Jericoacoara, Natal and Recife. The hotel properties, developed and owned by Brazil-based real estate developer VCI S.A., will be managed by the Hard Rock Hotel brand, which is renowned for the top-notch guest experiences it provides travelers around the world. The addition of these properties under Hard Rock's diverse hospitality portfolio marks the continued international expansion of the brand with an increased emphasis on prime South American locations.

The upcoming Brazilian Hard Rock Hotels will showcase the country's vibrant, energetic and artistic culture through locally inspired design and unmatched live music experiences. While design elements for each property will differ, world-renowned architectures and International interior design companies are working to procure unique pieces to showcase throughout the properties. In conjunction with the interior design features, Hard Rock is actively sourcing authentic memorabilia from celebrated Brazilian artists to be featured in its world-famous collection of over 86,000 pieces and at each property, delivering exclusive and memorable experiences to guests from around the world.

The properties are slated for completion over the next eight years and three projects are already under construction, with Sao Paulo, Fortaleza and the first phase of Ilha de Sol anticipated for 2022, Recife, Natal and the second phase of Ilha de Sol anticipated for 2024, Foz de Iguaçu anticipated for 2025, Campos do Jordão anticipated for 2027 and Jericoacoara anticipated for 2028. The development of eight new Hard Rock Hotels will create anywhere from hundreds to thousands of jobs in the area and is expected to stimulate local economies by boosting tourism. In addition to the advancements created by the physical construction, local executives are working to improve infrastructure, health, transport access and social programs ahead of the completion dates.

"Brazil is poised to step up as a headlining performer on the world stage of travel destinations, with 10 Hard Rock Hotels slated for development in collaboration with three different partners, VCI S.A. being the largest of the three," said Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President of Hotel Development at Hard Rock Hotels. "This announcement exemplifies great strides for Hard Rock's continued global growth, and throughout Brazil specifically, for years to come."

"We are incredibly excited to be working in collaboration with Hard Rock to see the brand come to life in a new country," said Samuel Sicchierolli, VCI S.A. President & Chairman. "The next eight years will signify a new era for Hard Rock and we are honored to be able to assist in the development process."

In true Hard Rock style, all hotels will entice guests with a wide range of signature brand amenities, including The Sound of Your Stay® program, a three-part offering that gets guests in the groove with an in-room Crosley vinyl player delivered to their door, a Fender guitar delivery upon request and a choice of carefully curated playlists available for guests to stream or download. Each property will also offer a Rock Shop® and full-service Rock Spa®, with varying properties providing other traditional Hard Rock services.

Hard Rock Hotels works to deliver to the best guest experience for all aspects of life – work, play and personal sanctuary. To learn more about Hard Rock Hotels, please visit: https://www.hardrockhotels.com. Those looking to book with Hard Rock now can view open properties here: https://www.hardrockhotels.com/destinations.aspx.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform.

Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

