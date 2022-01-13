HARD ROCK HOTELS® BRINGS REVERB BY HARD ROCK® TO EUROPE

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotels today announced plans for the opening of its newest REVERB by Hard Rock set to take center stage in Hamburg, Germany. Slated to open in mid-2022, the RIMC Hotels & Resorts Group will operate the hotel with a total of 134 rooms.

The REVERB Hamburg will be located within the St. Pauli Bunker, Hamburg's largest and one of its few preserved high-rise bunkers, which has come to locally represent creativity and urban culture. With a similar philosophy, the REVERB by Hard Rock brand strives to be an energetic cultural hub that provides space for locals and travelers to connect and create together. Whether traveling for business, leisure, or gathering with friends and family, the REVERB Hamburg will be designed for socializing and fostering a sense of community. The space has plans to host cultural programming such as concerts and performances from up-and-coming artists.

"Hard Rock has been celebrating the spirit of music for five decades, and with REVERB the spotlight shines directly on the fans," said Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President of Hotel Development at Hard Rock International. "After the success of the first REVERB in Atlanta, GA, we are thrilled to bring this concept to Europe, and are especially excited to have Hamburg, Germany as the home of our first European REVERB property."

HOTEL AMENITIES, ROOM FEATURES AND OFFERINGS: Each REVERB hotel features a unique property mix of king, double queen, and Roadie Bunk Rooms, all of which include stylish and comfortable furnishings, fan-inspired artwork, workspaces, and showers with premium bath products. The Roadie Bunk Room comes complete with two queen bunks beds and one queen bed, two private baths, a karaoke machine, and oversized smart televisions.

INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY: REVERB Hotels are efficient, technologically advanced and provide for a customizable and engaging guest experience. Each guest room will feature in-room smart voice assistants to access the REVERB City Guides, mood lighting, playlists, and entertainment options, allowing guests to ask for fresh towels, hotel information and see what is happening in the city. Guests can also take advantage of three unique ways to check in upon arrival, including a self-service kiosk, personal mobile devices or with REVERB's Crew at the front desk.

CITY GUIDES: To help travelers get a true taste of the local scene, Hard Rock goes directly to city experts to curate drink, dining, and entertainment guides. To hear City Guide recommendations, guests are encouraged to utilize in-room smart voice assistants to ask for local hot spots from hometown music stars. As REVERB Hamburg finalizes its programming, Hard Rock will remain steadfast in its commitment to working with local artists to curate City Guides.

SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS: All REVERB locations do their part in the fight for a greener planet, starting with giving guests options to opt-in to the sheets and towels green initiatives. Rooms will also be equipped with premium bath product dispensers to avoid single use shampoos, conditioners, and lotions. Additional sustainability efforts will be announced as the hotel nears completion.

"Appealing to both travelers and locals, the REVERB Hamburg will be a welcome attraction to the hip, artsy Schanzenviertel neighborhood," said Marek N. Riegger, CEO of the RIMC Hotels & Resorts Group. "The distinctive location and breathtaking views of the Hanseatic city from the lush public rooftop park ensure that a visit to the Bunker St. Pauli will be a holistic experience - for tourists as well as for the people of Hamburg."

In addition to the hotel, additional spaces for exhibitions, concerts and restaurants are planned in the Bunker St. Pauli, which will be accessible to both hotel guests, visitors, and the local community.

About REVERB by Hard Rock

REVERB by Hard Rock is a new select service hotel designed for the modern music lover; a sanctuary for the eclectic, a place where fans meet and experience a melting pot of music culture. The hotel features a modern, urban design package, traveler-friendly integrated technology and programming focused on local music, food and lifestyle. Hard Rock has been celebrating the spirit of music for almost five decades; with REVERB they shine the spotlight directly on the fans.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 67 countries spanning 249 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

The RIMC Hotels & Resorts Group , headquartered in Hamburg, is one of the leading international hotel companies. It is managed by Marek N. Riegger, CEO/Chief Executive Officer, and Audun Lekve, CFO/Chief Financial Officer. Over the past 30 years, RIMC Hotels and Resorts Group has completed 200 hotel projects both domestically and abroad.

RIMC Hotels and Resorts Group can boast great success with its idea of operating and, if necessary, revitalizing hotels with customized management solutions. The versatile portfolio of the RIMC Group of business hotels, city hotels, vacation hotels - of different categories is currently a healthy and promising mix of hotel products. Further hotel projects are planned for 2022 and the following years on the German and international market.

