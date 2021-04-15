Hard Rock Hotels Launches Its "Unleashed" Pet Program For Fourlegged Guests

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hard Rock Hotels announces its new program geared toward guests' furry, four-legged friends. The new Unleashed program allows for pets to sit back, relax and enjoy the same luxury hotel experience as their owners while staying at participating Hard Rock Hotels. Unleashed was created in collaboration with hotel experts, partners, and pet owners to guarantee the program provides guests and furry friends alike with the best practices and standards possible.

"It is of paramount importance that our guests feel at home during their stay at Hard Rock Hotels. Knowing that many of our guests are pet parents, we crafted a tailored experience providing creature comforts that are unique and engaging," said Dale Hipsh, Senior Vice President of Hard Rock Hotels. "The Unleashed program not only extends the option of traveling with pets but offers guests peace of mind knowing their pets will receive perks and pampering in an exceptional environment throughout their stay."

Two (2) pets weighing up to 50 pounds will be allowed per guest room and will be granted access to exclusive amenities including sWAG bags upon check-in, customized "pet tracks" playlists available on Spotify and more! Additionally, in honor of Hard Rock's motto "Take Time To Be Kind", a percentage of the pet fee will be donated to local animal shelters, varying upon hotel location.

The property journey that Hard Rock and its partners have carefully curated will surely have your furry friend itching to tag along for another stay. Exclusive designated pet areas on property are available along with varying in-room amenities upon request at select participating locations. Call your destination prior to booking your stay to confirm the details of the participating property.

Additionally, Hard Rock Hotels in every city implement Hard Rock's SAFE + SOUND program to ensure that guests can enjoy their hotel experience in a safe and sanitary environment. Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and team member training. The enhanced SAFE + SOUND safety protocol includes, but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.

To learn more about the Unleashed program, visit www.hardrockhotels.com/unleashed. To explore Hard Rock Hotels around the world visit www.hardrock.com. Additional information about the Hard Rock brand and our breath of experiences can be found at www.hardrockhotels.com.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrockhotels.com

