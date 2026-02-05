Hard Rock International Unveils Plans for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino San Juan

Development for Hard Rock's music-inspired hospitality and entertainment experience in Puerto Rico's capital city is slated to begin mid-year, with opening targeted for 2029

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International announces today it is partnering with Misla Hospitality, Stonecrest Investment Management, and The Interfin Companies to develop the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino San Juan. The $850 million new-build project is slated to open in 2029, with construction commencing mid-2026.

Rendering of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino San Juan

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's first Puerto Rico destination and residence project will honor the rich soul and rhythm of San Juan, while striking a bold new chord for the future. Designed by Klai Juba Wald and CMA Architects, the space will be inspired by the island's cultural and musical heritage, integrating beautiful work from community artists. The San Juan resort will join the company's prestigious global hotels portfolio, bringing world-class entertainment and one-of-a-kind amenities to modern travelers who seek a reprieve from traditional, predictable hospitality experiences.

Governor of Puerto Rico, Jenniffer González-Colón, said: "The launch in San Juan of the first hotel, casino, and residential complex by the prestigious firm Hard Rock International, with construction set to begin mid-year, opens a world of possibilities for economic development. This significant $850 million investment, in addition to generating jobs and becoming another attraction for the island, helps continue positioning Puerto Rico as an ideal destination in the Caribbean — a destination for tourism, living, and global investment."

Offering views of both San Juan Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino San Juan will feature approximately 415 rooms, 58 suites, and 186 Branded Residences. The property will amplify the island's music culture by introducing event venues, a recording studio, and local memorabilia. It will be the first integrated casino in Puerto Rico for a complete travel-entertainment experience.

"Music is at the heart of both Hard Rock and Puerto Rico, making this a perfect union," said Jeff Hook, Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock International. "San Juan is a natural extension of our portfolio, creating a seamless Hard Rock experience for guests traveling between our international properties. We're honored to create a destination that celebrates Puerto Rico's rich music and arts scene, and we look forward to welcoming visitors and locals alike to experience the island's dynamic cultural landscape."

Guests will enjoy diverse dining experiences spanning from casual poolside fare to upscale cuisine and multiple bars throughout the property. When they are not exploring the historical landmarks and vibrant streets of San Juan, guests will relax and recharge at the signature Rock Spa®, fitness center, and three terrace-level pools. Appealing to all generations, young visitors will enjoy dedicated amenities including a kids' club, kids' arcade, and curated teen hangout spaces.

"Drawing from five decades of global development experience, and shaped by my own upbringing in Italy surrounded by history and architecture, we are proud to partner with Hard Rock on this transformative project for San Juan," said Giorgio Borlenghi, Chairman of The Interfin Companies, the development team. "Working closely with trusted local partners, artists, and community leaders, we have approached this development with a strong focus on cultural preservation, environmental responsibility, and community engagement. Our intent is to deliver a world-class destination that reflects Puerto Rico's heritage while generating lasting economic and social value."

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino San Juan is expected to deliver significant economic impact, including over 2,500 direct construction jobs and 1,250 permanent team member opportunities once opened. Hard Rock is committed to maximizing local benefit through strategic partnerships focused on community empowerment, economic opportunity, and supporting initiatives that showcase Puerto Rico's rich culture.

"We welcome Hard Rock International's first hotel project in Puerto Rico as a significant milestone for our tourism industry, strengthening our lodging portfolio through the addition of new hotel room inventory, supporting job creation, and enhancing the island's visitor experience while elevating a strategically located area near the cruise ports and historic Old San Juan, and supporting the island's long-term destination growth," said Willianette Robles Cancel, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

Jorge L. Pérez, President and CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, noted: "This is an ambitious project that expands Puerto Rico's hotel capacity in one of the island's most iconic and attractive areas. The initiative strengthens the destination's tourism offering in a comprehensive way by complementing the cruise segment, expanding the culinary scene, and enhancing our ability to attract international-caliber events and conventions. At Discover Puerto Rico, we welcome the opportunities this development represents for the island's sustainable economic growth, and we congratulate the teams at Hard Rock International, Misla Hospitality, Stonecrest Investment Management, and The Interfin Companies on this strategic alliance that drives investment, creates quality jobs, and continues to position Puerto Rico as a globally competitive destination."

The property is easily accessible from nearby Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and is adjacent to Old San Juan, a historic city that enchants visitors with its Spanish colonial architecture, colorful streets, historic museums, galleries, and fortresses overlooking the sea.

