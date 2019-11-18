Hard Rock Hotels Take Center Stage in Prague

Augmenting its 75-country brand presence, Hard Rock has announced its latest venture into the Czech Republic, bringing the signature Hard Rock energy to this dynamic cultural hub. Located within the wider city center, the expansive hotel, with an impressive 523 rooms and suites, will boast magnificent views overlooking Letna Park and the spectacular Prague Castle from the hotel's sophisticated rooftop Sky Bar.

Alongside the Sky Bar, the 6th-floor will be home to an elegant specialty restaurant, with south-facing terraces overlooking the Vltava river valley, set to become the most desirable destination bar and restaurant duo in Prague. Views of the hotel's three-storey 'Feature Wall', a 5,900 sq-ft soundwave of moving light, can be enjoyed at Lobby Bar and the corridors will be laden with carefully curated music memorabilia. While all day dining will be offered at Sessions, a stylish restaurant which will feature an ingredient driven menu. Guests can also venture to Constant Grind Coffee & Bar, which will serve coffee and light bites during the day and transform into a lively cocktail bar at night.

Commenting on the project, Todd Hricko, senior vice president and head of global hotel business development, noted "Prague is a striking favorite among European capital cities and has experienced great development in its tourism industry in recent years. Hard Rock is honored to announce the arrival of its music-infused presence to this beautiful city following two years of work on the project."

As well as a rooftop swimming pool and a full-service Rock Spa®, other brand-signature highlights will include a Body Rock® Fitness Centre, Rock Shop®, @Biz Business Center and the lavish brand-signature Rock Star Suite. In-room programs include music-infused yoga program Rock Om® and The Sound of Your Stay®, where guests will have complimentary use of Fender guitars, amps and headphones. The project will include an 1,800 capacity ballroom for live entertainment and meeting spaces totalling 59,000 sq-ft, while the external Woodstock Lawn will be used for exhibitions, social events and more, for as many as 3,000, truly showcasing the brand's music-inspired offerings.

"We greatly appreciate the opportunity to work on this hotel with Hard Rock International, which will be the operator and tenant of the property. It is undoubtedly a respected hotel chain that will complement the existing portfolio of Prague hotels. For EP Real Estate, this is a key project in the domestic market, which we have been paying maximum attention to since the initial planning stage," says Michal Viktorin, EP Real Estate Director.

Hard Rock Hotel Prague will lie just a short walk from the historic Old Town of Prague, as well as the Generali Arena, home of Sparta Prague Football Club. A Hard Rock Sports Bar adorned with sporting memorabilia in connection with the football club will sit adjacent to the hotel.

Hard Rock Hotel Prague is the latest in a series of hotel announcements from the brand, following the recent opening of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the 30th hotel in the portfolio, and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the world's first Guitar Hotel. The brand look forward to an exciting array of openings in 2020 including Hard Rock Hotel Dublin, Hard Rock Hotel Madrid, Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam and Hard Rock Hotel Budapest.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 75 countries spanning 259 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honoured as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About EP Real Estate

The EPRE company is the principal EPH entity dealing with real estate projects. The main task of the company lies in discovering of the opportunities and delivery of the real estate development and acquisitions in benefit of EPH group entities. Currently EPRE operates in several European countries including Czech Republic as the domestic market.

