Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming Adopt the QCI Enterprise Platform to Further Enhance Guest Experience

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. and SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming, alongside Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI"), jointly announced the deployment of the QCI Enterprise Platform at its casino properties. The QCI Enterprise Platform aligns player development, marketing, and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming industry. This rollout, which is currently underway at U.S., Canada and Punta Cana properties, will further enhance Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming guest experience capabilities by creating more seamless integrations.

"This QCI Enterprise Platform rollout will unlock new ways to ensure and exceed the entertainment experience guests expect when visiting Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming casinos," said Dan Ingster, Vice President of Gaming Operations for Seminole Hard Rock Support Services. "The QCI platform's integration of market basket analytics combined with player development and marketing tooling empowers team members across the enterprise to engage with guests in new, powerful ways."

"We are proud to have deployed our QCI Enterprise Platform to support Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming casino properties," said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of QCI. "This deployment is proof of the scalability of our platform for large enterprise organizations that have dozens of input source systems from hundreds of data tables. We thank Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming team members for widely embracing the tool and enabling us to further build out our capabilities."

For more on the Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com. Additional details on Seminole Gaming can be found at www.theseminolecasinos.com. For more information on QCI and the Enterprise Platform, please visit www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 265 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock's recognition by Forbes in the 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers for the seventh year in a row, stands amongst other accolades by Forbes such as ranking amongst World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industr y . In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Seminole Gaming:

Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casinos for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including the Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. It was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement. Seminole Gaming is currently the only gaming company to have an investment grade rating from all three primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's (Baa2) and Fitch Ratings (BBB).

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 100 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Central America and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

