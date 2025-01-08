Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming Continue Commitment to Fight Human Trafficking with Expanded Youth & Team Member Programs and Documentary Screening

The company will bring Social Identity Quest (SIQ) teen education program to U.S. middle schools and host a powerful "We Ride For Her" documentary screening to raise awareness of the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) crisis

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are continuing their commitment to fight human trafficking this National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and all through the year. The companies will expand their educational high school program focused on preventing online luring of minors to middle school curriculums, spotlight the crisis around Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and continue other efforts to recognize human trafficking and take action.

"As owners of Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming, with hotels and casinos on nearly every continent, the Seminole Tribe of Florida believes it has a duty to raise awareness of the MMIW crisis and actively work to combat human trafficking," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "These issues are especially critical because perpetrators often target the hospitality and gaming industry. Furthermore, indigenous women face disproportionately high rates of going missing, and this statistic must be addressed and changed."

"We are proud to work with other gaming industry leaders, nonprofit organizations and advocacy groups to implement programming that educates people of all ages about the risk for and impact of the human trafficking epidemic," said Stephanie Piimauna, Senior Vice President of People & Inclusion and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Seminole Hard Rock Support Services. "At Hard Rock, we set the industry standard for training protocol that every team member receives to ensure we protect our guests."

Social Identity Quest (SIQ) Program

Hard Rock is expanding its Social Identity Quest (SIQ) educational program with PACT (Protect All Children from Trafficking) to middle schools after successfully reaching 1.2 million high school students in the U.S. and over 60,000 high school students in Mexico. This expansion will help pre-teens navigate the dangers of potential online predators through a new version that features interactive game scenarios—such as 'Virtual Identity Quest,' 'Healthy Relationships Quest' and 'To Text or Not To Text Quest'—each with different outcomes utilizing a points system to reward the safest and most responsible choices.

In 2023, the United Nations Committee on the Status of Women lauded SIQ as a leading global educational program, and in 2024, the Governor of the Mexican State of Quintana Roo mandated SIQ as core curriculum for students in the state when the program rolled out to Mexico.

Educators, parents and guardians can visit socialidentityquest.com/siq-registration-form/ to register a school or youth group.

"We Ride For Her" Documentary Screening & Dialogue

On Wednesday, January 15 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock will host a private screening of short film "We Ride For Her" followed by a panel discussing the connection between human trafficking and MMIW.

The documentary was produced by Red Sand Project and tells the experiences of Medicine Wheel Ride, an indigenous women motorcyclist group whose mission is to honor and remember MMIW. It chronicles the group's recent journey from Sturgis, South Dakota, where the largest motorcycle rally in the U.S. takes place each year, to raise awareness of stolen sisters, mothers, grandmothers, aunts and two-spirit relatives whose missing persons cases are often overlooked.

The panel will be moderated by Durante Blais-Billie (Seminole Tribe of Florida) with speakers including film co-director Prairie Rose Seminole (Northern Cheyenne, Arikara, and Dakota), co-chairwoman & co-founder of Medicine Wheel Ride and navy veteran Lorna Cuny (Oglala Sioux), Molly Gochman (Executive Producer of We Ride for Her), CEO of PACT Lori Cohen and VP of global social responsibility at Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming, Paul Pellizzari. The discussion will highlight the collective strength, resilience and commitment to ending this epidemic of violence.

Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming will donate $10,000 to Medicine Wheel Ride, with 100% of donations directly benefiting families impacted by the MMIW crisis and supporting related research.

Visit medicinewheelride.org to watch "We Ride For Her" and take action.

Donating Change for Change from Casino Guests

This January, for the third year in a row, Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming will raise funds to combat human trafficking through its Change for Change program. Participating casino properties will encourage guests to donate any change from cash tickets to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation at select Everi & NRT kiosks with all change contributions going to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation to support PACT (Protect All Children from Trafficking).

"It's a Penalty" Campaign

Around Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock will amplify the campaign from nonprofit organization It's a Penalty in a partnership that unites the tourism industry, athletes, sports governing bodies & hosting committees, local & international NGOs, governments, corporations and law enforcement on the mission to eradicate human trafficking. "It's a Penalty" promotes the detrimental consequences of human trafficking, both the emotional and physical abuse for victims & survivors and in the justice system for perpetrators.

Ongoing Team Member Training & Victim Support

As active members of the American Gaming Association's Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce, Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming are dedicated to educating the public about the signs of trafficking, available support for survivors and methods to report suspected exploitation. This includes the completion of over 78,000 training sessions by team members at hotels and casinos since 2022. The training addresses how to recognize signs of trafficking and what steps to take.

In addition, Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have kept Twentyfour-Seven QR code stickers in 44 hotels and casinos across 13 countries to provide critical information and support to those who need it, while also deterring traffickers from targeting individuals on the properties.

Learn more about Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming's human trafficking prevention efforts and 2025 CSR Report at hardrock.com/social-responsibility.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 75 countries spanning more than 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry and destination awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casino enterprises for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. The Seminole Tribe was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open Ultimate Bingo, a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement. Seminole Gaming currently holds investment grade ratings from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). Its Unity by Hard Rock™ global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love at Seminole Gaming casinos and participating Hard Rock Cafes, Casinos, Hotels around the world.

SOURCE Hard Rock International