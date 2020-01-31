Hard Rock International Announces Live Like a Legend $2M Giveaway In Anticipation Of Big Game Commercial 'The Hype'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the primetime reveal of Hard Rock International's Big Game commercial – titled "The Hype" directed by famed filmmaker Michael Bay and starring global superstar Jennifer Lopez – the brand announces the "Hard Rock Live Like a Legend $2M Giveaway," where winners will receive a total of over $2 million in packages and prizes, including one grand prize winner of the "Live Like JLo $100,000 Experience."

This lucky winner and a guest will receive an ultra-VIP four-night escape to stay like JLo at the world's first Guitar Hotel. The grand prize also includes First Class round-trip airfare for two, two days in a private cabana at the 13.5 acre Bora Bora lagoon, $2,500 resort credit to use for spa treatments, shopping or dining and an additional $25,000 cash—a total prize value of $100,000.

An additional 35 winners will receive a "Stay Like a Legend Hard Rock Hotel Package," which includes a trip for two at one of Hard Rock's global destinations. This prize includes three-night accommodations at one of the 35 Hard Rock Hotel locations worldwide, a $2,000 gift card for airfare, transfers and other activities, as well as a food and beverage hotel credit for the winner and one guest during their stay.

Hard Rock is also awarding five "Play Like a Legend Autographed Guitar" prizes which include a customized pink electric guitar signed by Jennifer Lopez, a portable electric amp and premium acoustic over-ear headphones.

Enter for free for a chance to win the "Hard Rock Live Like a Legend $2M Giveaway" at hardrock.com.

Lastly, Hard Rock International will be giving away 125,000 of its 2019 World's Best Burger-winning Original Legendary Burgers at participating locations.

Hard Rock International released details on Wednesday, January 29, 2019 of its all-star celebrity line-up in the first Big Game commercial for both the brand and South Florida-based filmmaker, Michael Bay who directed and produced the commercial, titled "The Hype."

"The Hype" follows global superstar Jennifer Lopez on a thrilling pursuit through the world's first Guitar Hotel® at the newly expanded Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, encountering a few familiar faces along the way.

Joining Jennifer Lopez in the spot are GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and producer DJ Khaled, who just announced a residency with Hard Rock International; GRAMMY® Award winner Pitbull; former Major League Baseball All-Star Alex Rodriguez; and singer-songwriter/actor Steven Van Zandt.

Hard Rock International will debut its first Big Game commercial at the end of the first half of the event broadcast on February 2, 2020, which takes place at the state-of-the-art Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.

Hard Rock Live Like a Legend $2M Giveaway: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes open to permanent residents of the 50 United States and DC who are 21 or over. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. Sweepstakes runs 2/1/20 – 2/29/20. See Official Rules at www.Hardrock.com for details.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

For More Media Information:

Lauren Harrison/ Kerry Anne Watson

The Zimmerman Agency • 850.668.2222

hrhc-pr@zimmerman.com

SOURCE Hard Rock International