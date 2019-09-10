Hard Rock International Appoints Elena Alvarez To Vice President Of Sales & Marketing - Company Cafes

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced the appointment of Elena Alvarez to Vice President of Sales & Marketing – Company Cafes. Alvarez, who has been with Hard Rock® for nearly 14 years, previously held the position of Director of Sales & Marketing, Europe, where she managed Sales & Marketing for Hard Rock Cafe® locations in 13 countries across the continent, aligning the organization's objectives with business strategy through active participation in corporate strategic planning, sales strategy development, forecasting, sales resource planning and budgeting for 24 Hard Rock Cafe locations throughout Europe.

In her new role, Alvarez will be responsible for the entire Sales & Marketing function for Cafe Operations, including 43 Cafes in North America and 24 Cafes in Europe. She will report directly to David Pellow, Senior Vice President of Cafe Operations at Hard Rock International.

"Elena has developed extensive senior level managerial experience with our company and is one of our most qualified Directors," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations at Hard Rock International. "We are confident in her ability to thrive in her new role and look forward to the contributions she will continue to make to the organization."

Alvarez began her career with Hard Rock as Sales & Marketing Manager of Hard Rock Cafe Barcelona in April 2005 and after three years, was promoted to the Regional Sales & Marketing Manager role based in London. During her time in Europe, Alvarez developed creative strategic initiatives for all European Cafes, leveraging hospitality and entertainment relationships to drive top line Cafe and retail sales, while heightening consumer awareness.

Throughout her tenure with Hard Rock, Alvarez has assisted in the implementation of Sales & Marketing structure in nine new Hard Rock Cafe locations across Europe. Further, she has been instrumental in the success Hard Rock Cafe anniversaries, grand openings, events and concerts in iconic locations throughout Europe. She has also been a member of the Hard Rock Heals Foundation Grants Advisory Council, part of the charitable arm of Hard Rock International, since 2017.

Alvarez also helped to establish a collaboration between Hard Rock Cafe and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation in Europe. Throughout this collaboration, which remained intact from 2006 through 2016, Alvarez and her team helped to better the community through actions such as building schools and homes for those in need, delivering thousands of bicycles to high school students, collaborating with special education centers to serve hundreds of children with mental disability or cerebral palsy and financing medical equipment for Bathalapalli Hospital, which helps more than two hundred thousand patients annually.

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx.

About Hard Rock ®:

With venues in 74 countries spanning 248 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

