Hard Rock International Begins Year-Long 50th Anniversary Celebration By Announcing Partnership With Lionel Messi

The partnership harkens back to Hard Rock's roots, as the brand's world-famous T-shirts came to fruition when the original London Cafe sponsored a local soccer team in the early 1970s. The team's T-shirt featured the Hard Rock logo. The extra shirts were returned to the cafe and given to loyal customers. Eventually, the restaurant had to set up a separate concession stand to handle the growing popularity of t-shirt sales. To this day, Hard Rock's Classic T-shirt remains an integral part of the brand's identity.

As part of the new partnership, Hard Rock has also unveiled a new collection of merchandise inspired by its new ambassador, Lionel Messi. In addition to the special 50th anniversary logo, the garments show some of the player's most iconic symbols, such as the lion, the number 10 from his Barcelona Jersey and Messi's own logo. This collection joins the brand's iconic merchandise line, available in all its stores and online shops.

"Over the past five decades, the Hard Rock brand has grown to become one of the world's most recognizable and beloved brands, with a Cafe, Hotel or Casino located in 68 countries," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "As we reached our 50th anniversary milestone, we knew that we needed to partner with an icon to help us celebrate in a new and unexpected way, and there was no better choice than the legendary Lionel Messi."

"I am honored to partner with such a renowned brand as Hard Rock, and even more so at this historic moment - its 50th anniversary!" said Lionel Messi. "Sports and music are an integral part of my life, a perfect combination between my profession and my leisure time. Uniting both is a great success, and I am very happy that they have counted on me for this special outcome. It is an honor to be the first athlete to partner with a brand who has a history of teaming with music legends."

Allen and Messi have sealed this agreement with an original gift exchange. Messi has given him a signed replica of his golden ball; a gesture Allen has reciprocated with an electric guitar designed especially for Messi. A replica of this guitar, signed by the player, will be displayed at a Hard Rock property to be announced soon, making it part the most valuable collection of musical objects in the world.

Live Greatness

The partnership is part of "Live Greatness", the new campaign that Hard Rock has launched on its 50th anniversary, which marks a before and after in the brand, honoring its past while shining a beacon of light towards the future.

As part of the campaign, Messi makes his debut as an ambassador starring in a commercial that showcases his skills with the soccer ball as it takes its place among the cherished memorabilia of the brand.

Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Hard Rock

June 14, 2021 marks the 50th Anniversary of Hard Rock Cafe opening its first location in London. To kick off this milestone, participating Hard Rock Cafes will offer Country Burgers for only $0.71, during the first hour of business on the anniversary day.

For access to additional assets surrounding Hard Rock's partnership with Messi, please click here.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

