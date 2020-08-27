Hard Rock International Brings Back The Joy Of Music Festivals To Its Cafes With The First-Ever Hard Rock Cafe® Festival 2020

For guests joining in on the fun from home, Hard Rock Cafe will also feature a 10-day virtual festival lineup from Saturday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 7 on the brand's Facebook and Instagram pages to provide the sensation of a music festival for those opting for takeout or enjoying their favorite Hard Rock® menu items from home with delivery through Grubhub. Live curated DJ sets, VIP online backstage passes to gain access to exclusive content with Hard Rock Cafe chefs, a fun take on a silent disco and a virtual Ferris wheel ride are just a handful of the exciting activities lined up for the social media set list. Guests can follow along using the hashtag #HardRockCafeFestival2020.

Along with outstanding music options, Hard Rock Cafe is offering a limited-time Festival 2020 menu featuring small-plate offerings, perfect for sharing. Guests can select either two or three items from a festival-inspired menu, which includes all-new items and fun twists on beloved Hard Rock classics. Items on the Festival 2020 menu include Let's Get Twisted Mac & Cheese Fries, Honey Soy Wings, Southwest Tacos, All-American Sliders and other tasty selections. Cocktail specials will be served all day long to keep the happy hour going with options including the Fresh Agave Margarita, Blueberry Cosmo Cocktail, Dark & Stormy and more. Guests that purchase from the Festival 2020 menu will receive a limited-edition branded festival wristband while supplies last.

"For many of us, attending concerts and musical festivals with close friends has led to some of our best summertime memories," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations at Hard Rock International. "We hope our in-restaurant and virtual Hard Rock Cafe Festival 2020 experiences will help bring a little of this spirit to our guests and social media followers alike, while keeping the tradition of music festivals alive."

Festival merchandise, including branded bottle openers, bottle holders, waist bags, shoulder bags and classic tees, will be available for purchase at Hard Rock Cafe Rock Shops® or online at www.shop.hardrock.com.

Hard Rock's SAFE + SOUND program implemented at every location will ensure that guests can enjoy their in-person festival experience in a safe and sanitary environment. Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee training. The enhanced SAFE + SOUND safety protocol includes, but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.

For additional information about Hard Rock Cafe or to make a reservation, visit www.hardrockcafe.com.

About Hard Rock®

With venues in 76 countries spanning 256 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity. In 2020 and 2019, they were named Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and also in 2019, America's Best Large Employers. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

