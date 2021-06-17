Hard Rock International Commemorates 50th Anniversary With Worldwide Celebrations

On the anniversary day, Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International, addressed a crowd of guests and brand team members at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square to honor the brand's growth and usher in the upcoming opening of the new Hard Rock Hotel New York. Hard Rock's new Messi merchandise and commercial were also debuted at the event.

On June 14, participating Hard Rock Cafes, including those located in London, Barcelona, Miami, Vegas, Piccadilly, Tokyo, Dubai, Ribeirão Preto and Puerto Madero, offered Country Burgers for only $0.71 during the first hour of business in honor of the year Hard Rock was founded. Delicious desserts were also provided, while presenting guests with exciting activities including balloon displays, photo booths, merchandise showcasing, specialty cocktails and performances. Hard Rock Cafe also celebrated its anniversary by purchasing the building that houses the original Hard Rock Cafe London, ensuring the preservation of the historic location where the brand started.

Numerous Hard Rock Hotel properties joined in to commemorate the anniversary by delivering treats to band members, hosting Live Virtual Trivia with prizes, organizing a cleanup of the area around the hotel to ensure it remains safe and healthy, putting on a special display of new merchandise and providing live music.

"Hard Rock's 50th anniversary is a huge milestone for the brand, so we wanted to celebrate across our locations worldwide in a big way," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. "Hard Rock is one of the world's most recognizable brands for entertainment, hospitality, gaming and leisure - a legacy which has been built over the last five decades. We couldn't think of a better way to kick off this milestone than by announcing our first partnership with a true sports icon, soccer legend Lionel Messi."

About LIVE GREATNESS

Hard Rock's LIVE GREATNESS campaign is built on the fan-focused principles that have guided Hard Rock since the opening of its first Cafe location in London in 1971 and aims to inspire fans while calling on them to unite under their love for the iconic entertainment and hospitality brand.

The campaign kicked off with new partnership between Hard Rock International and Lionel Messi, and marks the brand's first deal with an athlete. The collaboration pays homage to Hard Rock's roots, as the brand's world-famous T-shirts came about when the original Hard Rock Cafe London sponsored a local soccer team in the 1970s. Hard Rock and Messi have come together to unveil a new collection of merchandise, which includes some of Messi's iconic symbols such as the number 10, the lion and his own logo.

Details on LIVE GREATNESS can be found here, and additional assets surrounding Hard Rock's partnership with Messi here. All merchandise from the collaboration between Hard Rock and Lionel Messi is available in stores and online.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

