Hard Rock International Honored By Forbes As One Of America's Best Employers For Diversity In 2020

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International has been recognized as one of America's Best Employers by Forbes Magazine in the category of Diversity within the travel and leisure category. The business magazine in partnership with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, created this prestigious list of the top 500 companies employing at least 1,000 people in the U.S. The results are based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees representing more than 1,700 organizations. Survey respondents were asked questions regarding their employer and topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity.

"We are honored to be recognized as an organization that promotes diversity throughout all ranks of the company," said David Carroll, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Hard Rock International. "The award from Forbes Magazine promotes a deep sense of pride throughout our organization and we are thrilled to be amongst the top companies in the U.S. in this category."

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock International globally employs more than 45,000 team members across 76 countries in its corporate-owned cafe, hotel and casino locations. Throughout the brand's nearly 50-year history, Hard Rock International has worked to improve lives, help communities, sustain the earth and infuse the power of music into nearly 250 communities around the world.

Hard Rock® celebrates diversity and embraces its "All is One" mantra annually during Pride Month by offering limited-time merchandise and other exclusive items designed to empower every member of the LGBTQ+ community. Hard Rock's support during Pride Month benefits LGBTQ+ related charities and initiatives such as The Mercury Phoenix Trust, Hard Rock's global Pride partner for nearly a decade.

To view Forbes' full list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, please visit www.forbes.com/best-employers-diversity. For additional information on Hard Rock International, please visit www.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock ®:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

https://www.hardrock.com

