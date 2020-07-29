Hard Rock International Honored By Forbes Magazine As One Of America's Best Employers for Women in 2020

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Hard Rock International has been recognized as part of Forbes Magazine's annual list of America's Best Employers for Women within the travel and leisure category. The prestigious list has been selected in partnership with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, based on an independent survey from a vast sample of over 75,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations.

"Providing women with the proper tools, training and leadership opportunities is crucial to the success of any organization and Hard Rock does an exemplary job of representing female leaders at all levels," said Tracy Bradford, Executive Vice President of Administration and Founder of Seminole and Hard Rock Women in Leadership. "Being honored for the third consecutive year is a testament to Hard Rock's ongoing commitment to empowering women within the workplace and will continue to be a focal point to ensure we have a diverse team throughout all areas of our organization."

Since implementing the Women in Leadership (WIL) program in 2017, Hard Rock International has seen an increase in female representation within leadership roles. The program mission is to encourage and support the development and success of women throughout the organization through education, mentorship and networking opportunities. WIL promotes the growth and advancement of female team members by cultivating relationships built on honesty, integrity and respect, enabling lasting connections and promoting emerging women leaders. Women who participate in the program have the opportunity to participate in a formal mentorship program, attend educational events and network with senior executives, other peer groups and women outside the organization.

In addition to its corporate headquarters, Hard Rock® employs more than 45,000 team members among its corporate-owned cafe, hotel and casino locations globally. Hard Rock International works to improve lives, help communities and sustain the earth, infusing the power of music into all they do in nearly 250 communities around the world.

For more information on Hard Rock's Women in Leadership program, please contact [email protected].

