HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International, a global hospitality and entertainment brand owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, today announced its support for those affected by Hurricane Dorian with the launch of its Bahamas Strong T-Shirt. The limited-edition merchandise item will be sold at Rock Shops® inside Hard Rock® properties throughout North America and in select areas of Latin America. Hard Rock will distribute one hundred percent of the proceeds from its Bahamas Strong T-Shirt to the Bahamian Red Cross through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation® to aid those affected by Hurricane Dorian. The shirt features the Bahamian national flag alongside the classic Hard Rock logo and Hard Rock's "Love All Serve All" mantra, displaying the brand's commitment to helping the communities in which it serves.

Hard Rock International Launches Bahamas Strong T-shirt To Benefit Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

"Hard Rock International, the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming are committed to aiding the people of The Bahamas following the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "As a global brand with a long-standing history in The Bahamas, this is an effort that is close to our hearts. Providing all of the proceeds from our Bahamas Strong T-Shirt sales to assist in the hurricane relief efforts is just scratching the surface for the level of support we intend to provide."

Hard Rock's Bahamas Strong T-Shirt launch comes on the heels of the Seminole Tribe of Florida's support for Hurricane Dorian victims, in which they successfully delivered water bottles to those on the ground in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island during a five-day airlift that began on Sept. 6. In addition, Seminole Gaming provided the Bahamian government with critical items sourced from each of its Florida properties to contribute to the relief efforts.

For more information on the Hard Rock brand, visit www.hardrock.com. To purchase additional Hard Rock merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop at www.shop.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 75 countries spanning 259 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock Heals Foundation®

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation® is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization and oversees all philanthropic outreach for Hard Rock International. Music is energy; it stirs emotion, inspires, connects and restores. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation exists to improve lives through the power of music. Since its inception in 1971, Hard Rock International has brought people together through the power of music. We have developed partnerships with artists ranging from emerging to iconic in support of charitable efforts around the world. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation provides grants and assistance to individuals whose goal is to heal through the power of music. Partnerships with like-minded, music-centric organizations allow Hard Rock Heals Foundation the opportunity to improve lives and promote wellness.

