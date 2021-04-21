Hard Rock International, WhyHunger And Yoko Ono Lennon Team Up To Combat World Hunger And Honor 50th Anniversary Of "Imagine"

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced its continued partnership with global non-profit WhyHunger and activist-artist Yoko Ono Lennon to launch the "Imagine There's No Hunger" campaign, a unified effort to raise awareness and funds to combat global hunger and poverty. As a part of the campaign and inspired by John Lennon's iconic song "Imagine" and the 50th anniversary of its release, Hard Rock is introducing its 37th Signature Series – the John Lennon, "Imagine There's No Hunger" Collection – for purchase online and at Hard Rock Hotels, Cafes and Casinos worldwide. The collection will feature a variety of merchandise, including two shirt designs, a hat, a mini guitar with stand and a commemorative pin, with the items ranging in price from $16.00 to $29.50.

"We're honored to continue working alongside WhyHunger and further build upon our partnership, a relationship that has resulted in over $6.8 million raised to combat global hunger and poverty," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. "With music at Hard Rock's core, this year's campaign is especially meaningful as we look to honor John Lennon's legacy and the 50th anniversary of 'Imagine', while making great strides to raise awareness and support for WhyHunger and Hard Rock's mutual mission to end hunger."

To make this collection even more special, Hard Rock has partnered with WhyHunger and committed 30% of proceeds from its new merchandise sales, with a minimum contribution amount of $450,000, to support WhyHunger and its mission to end worldwide hunger and poverty. Hard Rock and WhyHunger together have helped communities in 31 countries grow nutritious food to provide 9.8 million meals to 120,600 children and their families.

"We know that hunger is a solvable problem and nutritious food is a basic human right. Exacerbated by the pandemic, food insecurity rates have skyrocketed around the globe making it even more important than ever to work together on transformative solutions. Our partnership with Yoko Ono Lennon and Hard Rock International empowers us to further our mission of striking at hunger and its root causes, while paying homage to the vision John Lennon and Yoko Ono Lennon shared in the iconic song 'Imagine'," said Noreen Springstead, executive director at WhyHunger.

"Fifty years ago, my late husband John Lennon released the song 'Imagine' with the hope of inspiring a world at peace and free from hunger. Despite the challenges we face today, his impact and vision shine brighter than ever as we work to create a better, hunger-free world for families worldwide with WhyHunger and Hard Rock International," said Yoko Ono Lennon.

In addition to the initial merchandise collection launching in April, additional merchandise will be released in September to commemorate the September 1971 release of "Imagine" 50 years earlier.

The new line of merchandise takes design inspiration from iconic photographs and the Imagine: John Lennon album cover, emoting a feeling of hope and optimism towards the campaign's mission of ending hunger and poverty. Those looking to purchase items from Hard Rock's John Lennon, "Imagine There's No Hunger" Collection can visit www.shop.hardrock.com/en-us/john-lennon-imagine.

More than 25 years ago, Hard Rock developed the concept of partnering with world-renowned musicians and bands to create imaginative designs that are converted into limited-edition merchandise and sold at Hard Rock properties worldwide. A portion of the retail price from the sale of the merchandise benefits the artist's preferred charity. Music icons including Bruce Springsteen, Pitbull, Rihanna, Imagine Dragons, U2, KISS, Eric Clapton, The Who, Jon Bon Jovi, Linkin Park, Shakira and Ringo Starr have all been part of Hard Rock's Signature Series and Artist Spotlight programs, which have raised millions of dollars for charitable causes worldwide.

For hi-resolution product images, please click here. For more information on Hard Rock International, please visit www.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About WhyHunger

Founded in 1975 by the late Harry Chapin and radio DJ Bill Ayres, WhyHunger believes a world without hunger is possible. We provide critical resources to support grassroots movements and fuel community solutions rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice. A four-star rated charity by Charity Navigator, with highest ratings for excellence in fiscal management accountability and transparency, WhyHunger is working to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world. 86 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to programmatic work. Learn more at whyhunger.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

