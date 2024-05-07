Hard Rock International's Vast Offerings "Come Together" for Global Launch of Unity by Hard Rock™ Loyalty Program and New Star-Studded Campaign

The complimentary Unity by Hard Rock global loyalty program offers an array of benefits and services at participating Hard Rock locations where members can earn and redeem Unity Points toward free nights, dining experiences, great merch and more. Members gain exclusive access to offers, promotions and rewards, as well as exclusive discounts to participating Hard Rock properties. Whether relaxing at the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, playing craps or roulette at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, dining on a Messi Burger at the original Hard Rock Cafe in London or shopping for exclusive merchandise online or in-store at a Rock Shop, members earn Unity Points that can be used towards qualifying purchases at participating Hard Rock restaurants, bars, hotels, lounges and retail stores.

"With hospitality offerings that encompass hotels, casinos, Cafes, retail outlets and more, Hard Rock is uniquely positioned to launch this one-of-a-kind loyalty program that rewards our guests' passions for entertainment, travel, gaming and food," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment & Brand Management at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "The launch of Unity by Hard Rock across 200 locations worldwide also provides the perfect opportunity to reintroduce the world to all of Hard Rock's amazing hospitality offerings through the lens of some of our most iconic artist and athlete friends, and with a modern take on a Beatles' classic serving as our soundtrack."

New "Come Together" Campaign

Hard Rock is showcasing how its global experience for music, entertainment, travel and gaming fans is more inviting than ever for Unity members and guests alike with a multi-million-dollar "Come Together" campaign that begins today. At the center is a 60-second spot where the celebrities journey through multiple Hard Rock locations around the world, with a new vista through every open door. Watch it and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage on the campaign microsite: unity.hardrock.com/come-together.

Over the soundtrack of his exclusive recording of "Come Together," Noah Kahan strolls through the sun-filled sophisticated Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico, as John Legend dresses in the Hard Rock Hotel New York Rock Star Suite then cruises through the stunning lobby and rooftop overlooking Manhattan. At the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in South Florida, Shakira arrives in style and walks the flagship property ending at a dazzling Guitar Hotel Pool party, while brand ambassador Lionel Messi greets team members and guests – including a young fan sporting his jersey – at the Hard Rock Cafe where his namesake items grace the menu.

"I'm so honored to be part of this Hard Rock effort and to have the opportunity to record my take on one of the greatest songs ever; I can't wait for fans to hear it in the campaign," said Noah Kahan, who has performed at Hard Rock Hotel New York. "Filming at their beautiful Riviera Maya resort's beach was drop dead gorgeous and a total blast, and everyone on site made our time so enjoyable."

"Whether I'm celebrating an album release party in Hollywood, Florida, enjoying a day off, or performing at a Hard Rock venue, I can always count on Hard Rock to create and host a memorable night," said Shakira. "I hope the new campaign inspires fans to explore new places, foods and sounds around the world."

"I love being a part of the Hard Rock family and have enjoyed bringing my namesake items to their Cafes and seeing shows with my family, so I was excited to be in this terrific 'Come Together' campaign," said Leo Messi. "Now, my fans can earn and redeem Unity by Hard Rock points anytime they dine, stay or play at participating Hard Rock locations, whether it's at my home turf in South Florida or other locations around the world."

Hard Rock's campaign includes 60- and 30-second spots that will appear in select local markets, on streaming, search, OLV, social and display digital channels and across Hard Rock locations globally.

Unity by Hard Rock Overview

BENEFITS: Across the Hard Rock portfolio, Unity by Hard Rock benefits include:

At Hard Rock Hotels including city and resort properties, guests enjoy year-round special member-only rates and exclusive benefits. When booking on official Hard Rock sites, member hotel stays are enhanced with discounts by tier at select restaurants and merchandise, plus a choice of exclusive amenities when arriving at hotel check-in. To kick off the Come Together campaign, Unity members gain exclusive early access to the "Summer Together" offer presale, including up to 30% off participating hotel stays of 2 nights or more and complimentary breakfast for two, when they book between May 15 and May 31, 2024 . The Summer Together offer continues with a main sale May 31 through August 31, 2024 .





including city and resort properties, guests enjoy year-round special member-only rates and exclusive benefits. When booking on official Hard Rock sites, member hotel stays are enhanced with discounts by tier at select restaurants and merchandise, plus a choice of exclusive amenities when arriving at hotel check-in. To kick off the Come Together campaign, Unity members gain exclusive early access to the "Summer Together" offer presale, including up to 30% off participating hotel stays of 2 nights or more and complimentary breakfast for two, when they book . The Summer Together offer continues with a main sale . At Hard Rock Cafes , birthdays are even sweeter with a free dessert each year. Icon and X members enjoy premiere restaurant seating and X tier receives complimentary access to live music events at participating locations.





, birthdays are even sweeter with a free dessert each year. Icon and X members enjoy premiere restaurant seating and X tier receives complimentary access to live music events at participating locations. At Hard Rock Casinos and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos , loyal guests get special member-only rates when booking hotel stays on official websites with the best rate guarantee, along with complimentary gifts with qualified play and other benefits for different membership tiers.





and , loyal guests get special member-only rates when booking hotel stays on official websites with the best rate guarantee, along with complimentary gifts with qualified play and other benefits for different membership tiers. On Hard Rock Games , Unity members will enjoy Tier Credits and Unity Points with virtual goods purchase across online classics including Hard Rock Blackjack & Casino and Hard Rock Jackpot Casino , as well as the Hard Rock Adventure app. Hard Rock Jackpot Casino also offers a tiered daily coins bonus multiplier for different Unity membership tiers and free high-limit room access for Icon and X tiers.





, Unity members will enjoy Tier Credits and Unity Points with virtual goods purchase across online classics including Hard Rock Blackjack & and Hard Rock Jackpot , as well as the Hard Rock Adventure app. Hard Rock Jackpot also offers a tiered daily coins bonus multiplier for different Unity membership tiers and free high-limit room access for Icon and X tiers. At Rock Shops , members will earn Unity Points and Tier Credits on qualifying purchases of clothing, decor, instruments and other merchandise from various music and partner collections in stores and online at shop.hardrock.com.





, members will earn Unity Points and Tier Credits on qualifying purchases of clothing, decor, instruments and other merchandise from various music and partner collections in stores and online at shop.hardrock.com. Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming also recently embarked on a partnership with Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises to reward travelers on land, sea and at ports of call with reciprocal benefits through Unity by Hard Rock, Royal Caribbean's Club Royale and Celebrity Cruises' Blue Chip Club anytime they play, stay, dine or shop at participating Hard Rock locations, or sail on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity ships.

TIERS: Unity by Hard Rock has four member tiers: Star (0-3,999 Tier Credits), Legend (4,000-14,999 Tier Credits), Icon (15,000+ Tier Credits) and X (invite only). Legend and X tiers include exclusive access to entertainment, events and experiences. Tiers are determined by Tier Credits members earn each calendar year for qualifying spends in participating hotels and resorts, casinos, cafes, games and Rock Shops.

EARN: Members can rack up Unity Points on qualifying spends every time they game, purchase food, buy merchandise, or stay the night at participating hotels and resorts. Members earn: 3 Unity Points for every qualifying $1 spent at participating cafes, non-casino hotels and Rock Shops; 1 Unity Point for every qualifying $1 spent on all other non-gaming spend in participating casinos; as well as additional Unity Points on gaming in participating casinos (rates vary by location).

REDEEM: It's easy to use Unity Points to wine, dine, stay, play, merch, swag and get free play rewards at Hard Rock. Unity Points (100 convert to $1 USD) can be used like regular dollars on qualifying purchases at participating Hard Rock restaurants, bars, hotels, lounges and retail stores.

JOIN: It's "got to be free" and easy to sign up for Unity by Hard Rock at no cost at any participating Hard Rock location, at unity.hardrock.com and using the upgraded, highly rated Unity by Hard Rock mobile app which makes it easy to access account information, personalized offers, and member-only rewards in real-time -- anytime, anywhere.

Enter the Come Together Experiences Sweepstakes

To highlight the company's connection to incredible entertainment and travel, Hard Rock is also giving Unity members even more ways to get once-in-a-lifetime travel and entertainment experiences through Come Together Experiences, an international sweepstakes series that will offer amazing opportunities throughout the year, with details and entry information available at unity.hardrock.com/come-together. The first two of multiple sweepstakes are currently open for entries, including:

Unity by Hard Rock members can enter to win a trip for two to New York City in July to attend one of Noah Kahan's first-ever headlining shows at Madison Square Garden including a three-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel New York. The package includes stunning suite accommodations, a spending allowance for culinary experiences at the hotel, as well as a $200 Rock Shop gift card. Entries close May 31, 2024 .





in July to attend one of first-ever headlining shows at Madison Square Garden including a three-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel New York. The package includes stunning suite accommodations, a spending allowance for culinary experiences at the hotel, as well as a Rock Shop gift card. Entries close . Members can also enter to win a once-in-a-lifetime, all-inclusive vacation to the award-winning Hard Rock Hotel Maldives that features breathtaking rooms and villas on the water, watersports and diving excursions, a Rock Spa®, and 14 dine around options. One lucky winner and a guest will receive air travel and transportation for their 7-day, 6-night stay for an unforgettable tropical getaway. Entries close August 31, 2024 .

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

CONTACT: GOLIN, Jonathan Goldman, [email protected]

SOURCE Hard Rock International