Hard Rock Kicks Off Construction Plans for its Temporary Casino in Bristol, Virginia

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced construction plans are underway for its temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia. The development of the temporary casino strengthens Hard Rock's presence and commitment to Bristol, marking the brand's first major milestone in the city.

"We've introduced the Hard Rock experience to a number of cities this year, and our presence in Bristol, Virginia, is especially rewarding for the brand as the project is our first hotel & casino in the state," says Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. "The project will spur economic growth, additional tax revenue and create new jobs for the city and its surrounding areas. We look forward to welcoming Hard Rock fans in the new year."

The temporary full-service casino boasts approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, featuring approximately 900 gaming slots and 20 tables for a variety of gaming options. The space will include a main casino floor as well as non-smoking and high limit gaming areas. Guests will also be able to enjoy a new restaurant, a grab and go food outlet, and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment along with an adjacent smoking sports lounge. Through its multiple gaming offerings, amenities and services including a sportsbook, Virginia lottery offices and a retail store, Hard Rock's temporary casino will create 600 new jobs in Bristol, Virginia. As construction begins soon at the Women's Belk store in the former Bristol Mall, the temporary casino is slated to open before the end of the second quarter of 2022.

For more information around Hard Rock's temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia, visit https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/ .

