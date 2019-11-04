Hard Rock Launches The Game Plan Challenge

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International, in partnership with education experts EduNetwork Partners, announces The Game Plan Challenge to educate teens on healthy video gaming habits, and to CHALLENGE them to create a fun campaign that inspires their friends.

Today's kids are digital natives. They have only known a world connected by cell phones, computers, game consoles and tablets. Over 90% of kids in the U.S. today play some kind of video game and many participate on a regular basis.

This kind of social gaming can be a healthy part of teenage life – helping kids feel connected to friends, providing a sense of achievement, stimulating strategic thinking and relieving stress and anxiety. Parents and teachers sometimes overlook these benefits, focusing on very real concerns, like the time and mental energy kids spend immersed in digital play.

Working with EduNetwork Partners and the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling, Hard Rock International created The Game Plan Challenge to help teens, parents and educators navigate digital, social gaming. Fun activities and expert-informed content available at GamePlanChallenge.com lead users to explore the positive aspects of gaming, to cultivate safe habits, while also learning about potential risks.

Teens are challenged to apply what they learn by developing a creative campaign to motivate other teens to set a Game Plan that balances gaming with school, activities, and home life. The creative submissions for the Game Plan Challenge can include a video, social media or print campaign.

"By helping high school-aged students understand all aspects of social gaming – the good parts and the risks – we want to teach the importance of planning and managing play," said Dr. Jeffery Derevensky, Director of McGill University's International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-risk Behaviours.

The program also addresses behavioral risks common to both social gaming and gambling. The video games that kids play differ from legal forms of gambling, which are restricted to adults, so the Game Plan Challenge teaches other safeguards, helping teens understand the similarities and differences between their games and gambling.

"We want students to have fun with the Game Plan Challenge," said Paul Pellizzari, Vice President of Global Social Responsibility for Hard Rock International. "And, we want them to speak to and inspire each other about the games they play and love, while understanding what happens when problems develop, and what to do about it."

The Game Plan Challenge launched at noon EDT on October 29, 2019 and is open to students 13-18 years of age who reside in U.S. states and D.C. Students will be judged on: message conveyed, originality and creativity. All entries need to be submitted online at GamePlanChallenge.com. Teens can enter individually or in teams of two to four. The competition ends on January 3, 2020 at 11:59 pm EST. Winners will be announced in March. Prizing includes: 5 Grand prize Guitar Packages with over $2,000 in Merchandise and Up to 15 Runner-Up $250 packages.

For more information and the official rules for the contest visit GamePlanChallenge.com

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 75 countries spanning 259 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About EduNetwork Partners

EduNetwork Partners is an agency that empowers youth invention, innovation, and entrepreneurship. EduNetwork Partners provides a unique platform for kids and teens to develop and showcase their ideas, inventions, and entrepreneurship. The company provides free educational resources, including curricula and challenges that promote social change, product innovation, and entrepreneurial endeavors. Learn more: www.edunetworkpartners.com.

About the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling

The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling (FCCG) operates 24-hour Problem Gambling HelpLine, advocates on behalf of the public on issues relating to problem gambling, provides programs and resources to individuals in need of help for a gambling problem, including free treatment for gamblers and loved ones by certified professionals. Under contract with the State of Florida, the FCCG is also an affiliate of the National Council on Problem Gambling.

