Hard Rock Offers "Come Together Experience" with Lionel Messi to Celebrate Unity™ by Hard Rock Global Loyalty Program

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- In the latest in its "Come Together Experiences" international sweepstakes series, Hard Rock International is offering one lucky winner and three friends the experience of a lifetime to watch its global brand ambassador and cultural icon Lionel Messi play at an upcoming Inter Miami game. The unforgettable South Florida vacation is part of the company's new "Come Together" campaign featuring Messi along with other superstars including Noah Kahan, John Legend and Shakira, all in celebration of the global launch of the Unity by Hard Rock loyalty program.

The winner and their group will be treated to roundtrip airfare, ground transportation, a three-night stay at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood with tickets to a Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF home game. The package also includes four signed Messi jerseys, a $500 credit for spa and dining, a $200 Rock Shop gift card for additional Messi t-shirts, hoodies, joggers or other merch and a pool cabana. Fans can enter for a chance to score this amazing experience now through June 30, 2024 at unity.hardrock.com/come-together.

The sweepstakes is open to Unity by Hard Rock members (see details for eligibility). It's easy to register for the one-of-a-kind, complimentary loyalty program online or at participating Hard Rock locations. Unity by Hard Rock rewards members for doing the things they love across Hard Rock's portfolio of more than 200 locations including hotels, casinos, cafes and Rock Shops around the world. The complimentary program offers an array of benefits and services at participating Hard Rock locations where members can earn and redeem Unity Points toward free nights, dining experiences, great merch and more. Members gain exclusive access to offers, promotions and rewards, as well as exclusive discounts to participating Hard Rock properties.

"Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood has become my favorite place to visit since joining the Inter Miami CF team," said Leo Messi, who can be seen strolling through the Hard Rock Cafe at the property in Hard Rock's "Come Together" spot. "My family loves to hang by the pool and of course grab my namesake Burger, Chicken Sandwich, and Kids Menu meals while we're there. I'm thrilled that some of my biggest fans will be able to have that same experience under the beautiful Florida sun and can see me and the team play, all while simply being part of the Unity by Hard Rock loyalty program."

"It's a pleasure to have Leo Messi as Hard Rock's brand ambassador and we're excited to welcome even more of his fans to our properties with this ultimate 'Come Together' experience with Messi," said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. "We've had a great reception to this effort and putting a spotlight on Unity by Hard Rock; we make it easy for the winner and all travelers to earn and redeem points across participating properties around the world anytime they dine, stay or play with us."

While staying on-site at The Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, the winners (and Messi fans dining at Hard Rock locations around the world) can order Messi's signature dishes from the Hard Rock Cafe menu including the:

Messi Burger: A double cheeseburger seasoned & seared medium-well, topped with provolone cheese, sliced chorizo, caramelized red onions, signature smoky sauce, with shredded lettuce and vine-ripened tomato, served on a toasted brioche bun. Diners can add a fried egg to it, the way Leo likes it.

A double cheeseburger seasoned & seared medium-well, topped with provolone cheese, sliced chorizo, caramelized red onions, signature smoky sauce, with shredded lettuce and vine-ripened tomato, served on a toasted brioche bun. Diners can add a fried egg to it, the way Leo likes it. Messi Chicken Sandwich: A crispy Milanesa-style chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese, herbed aioli, fresh arugula and tomatoes, served on a toasted artisan bun. This dish is reminiscent of one of Messi's favorite Argentinian meals growing up.

A crispy Milanesa-style chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese, herbed aioli, fresh arugula and tomatoes, served on a toasted artisan bun. This dish is reminiscent of one of Messi's favorite Argentinian meals growing up. Messi Kids Menu: Future soccer stars will love Messi's kid-friendly meals including the Messi X Burger and Messi Golden Chicken Sandwich, which come with a complimentary mini golden soccer ball toy, collectible poster and activity sheet with every meal.

Messi fans can also rep their favorite player with apparel and merch from The Messi Collection available at Rock Shop® and Hard Rock Cafe locations for hoodies, t-shirts, pins, hats and more in both adult and kid sizes. Visit shop.hardrock.com to explore.

While entering for the Messi-focused Come Together Experiences sweepstakes, Unity by Hard Rock members can also enter to win a once-in-a-lifetime, all-inclusive vacation to the award-winning Hard Rock Hotel Maldives that features breathtaking rooms and villas on the water, watersports and diving excursions, a Rock Spa®, and 14 dine around options. One lucky winner and a guest will receive air travel and transportation for their 7-day, 6-night stay for an unforgettable tropical getaway. Entries close August 31, 2024.

