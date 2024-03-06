Hardee's Brings Back Philly Cheesesteak Favorites, Introduces New Breakfast Wraps

"Hardee's is giving our guests more of what they love, with more ways to love them," said Chris Bode, president of Hardee's. "Our Philly Cheesesteak menu was a huge success last year, as was the launch of our all-new lunch wraps this year, we know breakfast wraps will quickly become a hometown favorite."

The Philly Cheesesteak Angus Burger and Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito come packed with thinly sliced ribeye, fire roasted onions and peppers and melty cheese. My Rewards Members with the Hardee's app can receive $2 off any size Philly Cheesesteak combo with in-app offer, for a limited time. See app for terms.

With $2 for 5 breakfast wraps, guests can enjoy more goodness for less, by mixing and matching four indulgent combinations: Sausage Egg and Cheese, Bacon Egg and Cheese, Egg and Cheese, and Sausage Egg and Gravy. For more information and additional app offers, please visit: My Rewards Loyalty Program.

