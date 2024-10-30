Hardee's Embraces Holiday Goodness with Return of Fan-Favorite Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuits

New this year, guests can enjoy Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuits and Candied Bacon all day long

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a perfectly wrapped holiday box. Inside rests Hardee's signature Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuits, bursting with buttery cinnamon swirls, tart, juicy raisins, and a savory-sweet lining of cherrywood-smoked, Candied Bacon. No, you're not dreaming – today, Hardee's is announcing the return of the fan-favorite holiday menu items, Nov. 6-Jan. 7, while supplies last.

Hardee's Cinnamon ‘N’ Raisin Biscuits, Candied Bacon Biscuit with Fried Egg and Candied Bacon Frisco Burger

Following a 20-year hiatus, Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuits made their triumphant return to the menu in 2023, and flew off the pan as fast as the brand could bake them. This year, Hardee's is sweetening the deal by offering them all day long in packs of one, two or four.

"Hardee's is the home of goodness, and we're excited to bring back the nostalgic flavors our guests love just in time for the season of goodness," said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's. "There's nothing like warm, fresh baked Hardee's biscuits to make any occasion feel festive, whether it's a quiet moment in your car or an event filled with friends and family."

And there's more to unbox! Returning for the second year is Hardee's cherrywood-smoked, Candied Bacon, candied in-house with caramelized brown sugar and seasoned with a hint of black pepper. Also available Nov. 6-Jan. 7, guests can enjoy the sweet-and-savory indulgence on a breakfast biscuit with a freshly cracked egg, a Candied Bacon Frisco Burger or grab a Candied Bacon Snack Pack for the road.

Added Breymaier, "Our guests are all about snacking right now, and by bringing back fan-favorites Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuits and Candied Bacon, snacking is sweeter – and more savory – than ever this holiday season."

Warm up your holiday spirit with the ultimate festive comfort foods from Hardee's—goodness is truly in the making!

