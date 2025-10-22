Hardee's® Rings in the Holiday Season with the Return of Nostalgic Favorites and a Sip of Holiday Cheer

A cult favorite for decades, Hardee's Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit is back by overwhelming demand. The beloved breakfast treat features signature made in house, buttery biscuits swirled with cinnamon and studded with juicy raisins—a holiday staple for generations of fans. Available in single, two-pack, or four-pack options, the Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit will be available at participating locations during breakfast hours, now through February 17.

The Ultimate Comfort: Grilled Cheese Lineup

Grilled Cheese sandwiches are joining the menu for a limited time. The timeless classic is elevated with a modern twist on a childhood favorite. Guests can enjoy the Grilled Cheese as a breakfast sandwich (with sausage or bacon and a fried egg) or as an indulgent Grilled Cheese Bacon Burger, built on a 100% USA Angus patty. Both are layered with melted American and Swiss cheese and served on toasted sourdough for the ultimate cheese pull and comfort food experience.

"Comfort, tradition and the foods that bring us together are central to the holidays and at the heart of Hardee's," said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand at Hardee's. "We're pleased to bring back the Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit and Grilled Cheese lineup, as these flavors allow guests to revisit cherished memories and create new ones this season."

New for 2025: Holly Jolly Sparkler Holiday Beverage

To complete the seasonal celebration, Hardee's unveils the Holly Jolly Sparkler, —this limited-time, refreshing blend of real cranberry and lime, and made with Sprite™ is designed to deliver a festive burst of flavor with every sip. The beverage joins a growing trend of craveable, unique drinks in the QSR (quick-service restaurant) space, providing the perfect pairing for Hardee's holiday menu.

"We've seen a rising demand for innovative, real-ingredient beverages in the space," added Jean Leathersich, director of Culinary for Hardee's. "The Holly Jolly Sparkler is our answer—a crisp, refreshing holiday drink that's as fun as it is festive."

About Hardee's

Hardee's, owned by CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. based in Franklin, Tennessee, known for premium and innovative menu items such as charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. For 65 years, Hardee's has been bringing people together with classic flavors and homestyle comfort food. Hardee's Restaurants LLC has over 1,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 31 states. For more information about Hardee's, please visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, franchises, owns and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic Charbroiled Burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and more than 35 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.