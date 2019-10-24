Hardy Diagnostics Introduces NG-Test® CARBA 5 for the Detection of Carbapenemases

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardy Diagnostics, an FDA-licensed and ISO-certified biomedical manufacturer, has formed a partnership with NG Biotech in France. Hardy Diagnostics is now the United States' authorized distributor of NG Biotech's NG-Test® CARBA 5, a rapid (15-minute) multiplex immunoassay for the detection and differentiation of the five most common carbapenemases from bacterial culture of Enterobacterales and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. This easy-to-use test has proven to save microbiologists time by simplifying the process of testing for these resistance enzymes. It enhances the sensitivity, decreases turnaround time, lowers the overall cost per test, and represents a vast process-efficiency improvement over molecular methods.

NG Biotech, an IVD company from Guipry, France, has a history of delivering quality products that utilize multiplex lateral flow technology to many countries in the world that need point-of-care, low-cost, and rapid diagnostic solutions.

ABOUT HARDY DIAGNOSTICS

Hardy Diagnostics is an FDA-licensed manufacturer of medical devices for microbiological testing with an ISO 13485 certified Quality Management System. The company manufactures over 2,700 products for the culture and identification of bacteria and fungi from its California and Ohio manufacturing facilities. Hardy Diagnostics is headquartered in Santa Maria, California, and services over 10,000 laboratories across the nation. In 2015, the company became 100% employee-owned. The company was founded in 1980 by Jay Hardy, a Clinical Laboratory Scientist from Santa Barbara, California. Hardy Diagnostics exports products to over 80 foreign distributors and maintains nine distribution centers nationwide. Hardy Diagnostics' mission is to produce and distribute the finest products for the detection of microorganisms and partner with its laboratory customers to diagnose and prevent disease.

