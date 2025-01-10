Harford Mutual Insurance Group Announces Leadership Changes

Crockett brings over 15 years of experience in insurance underwriting and leadership. Prior to joining Harford Mutual, he served as Senior Director, Underwriting and Production, Agriculture for Markel, a global specialty insurance provider. Crockett has also held roles at Liberty Mutual, including Vice President, Regional Underwriting Manager – Mid-Atlantic Region. Crockett earned his bachelor's degree from the United States Naval Academy and his Master of Business Administration from University of Maryland, College Park.

Bryan Yekstat, CPCU, AIC, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Claims, responsible for ensuring efficient claims handling and enhancing operational processes.

Yekstat joined Harford Mutual in 2011 as a Claims Representative. He's held roles of increasing seniority, most recently as Director of Claims, Workers' Compensation. Yekstat earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Salisbury University.

Matthew Summerell, CPCU, FLMI, AAI, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Business Development. In this role, he will lead the creation and execution of Harford Mutual's comprehensive Business Development strategy, cultivate strategic partnerships, and advance growth opportunities across the states Harford Mutual serves.

Summerell joined Harford Mutual in 2018, serving most recently as Director of Business Development. Summerell has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience, holding roles as Senior Territory Manager at Liberty Mutual Insurance and Marketing Manager at Central Mutual Insurance Company. Summerell earned his bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University.

Craig White has joined Harford Mutual as Director of Information Security. White will focus on strengthening safeguards for company systems, leading efforts to mitigate cybersecurity threats, and overseeing the development and implementation of proactive security strategies.

White brings over 17 years of experience in the information security and technology sector. Before joining Harford Mutual, he was with Tower Federal Credit Union, where he held the roles of Manager of Technical Services, Manager of Information Security and most recently Assistant Vice President of Information Security. White holds a bachelor's degree in cybersecurity from University of Maryland University College and a master's degree in information security and assurance from Norwich University.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. The Group is a recognized insurance company ending 2024 with more than $465 million in direct written premium sold through independent agents in twelve states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.

