HARIBO Introduces Red, White & Blue Goldbears for a Sweet and Star-Spangled Summer

This limited-edition treat, made with exclusive Cherry and Blue Raspberry flavors, joins HARIBO's iconic Goldbears line-up just in time for National Gummi Bear Day on April 27

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIBO , America's #1 gummi brand and creator of the original gummi bear, proudly announces the launch of Red, White & Blue Goldbears, a limited three-flavor edition that is perfect for enjoying all summer long! The new patriotic edition is made up of three fan-favorite flavors: Cherry, Pineapple and Blue Raspberry. Cherry and Blue Raspberry are special flavors to this new edition; previously Blue Raspberry was released to celebrate 100 Years of Goldbears, and Cherry was released earlier this year in single-flavor bags to celebrate the brand's #HOWiHARIBO fan art contest. Now they're both back in one new limited-edition treat!

Whether fans are treating themselves to the new Red, White & Blue Goldbears for National Gummi Bear Day on April 27, or stocking up for their first backyard BBQ of the season, these new limited-edition Goldbears will have everyone seeing fireworks!

"We know our consumers love sharing HARIBO gummies with family and friends year-round, and we wanted to create an exciting limited-edition that would be the perfect treat to celebrate this summer," said Terry Do, Brand Manager at HARIBO. "We always look for ways to surprise and delight our fans, and our Red, White and Blue Goldbears are a festive way to combine their favorite flavors with fun moments to make the treat experience even sweeter."

HARIBO is thrilled to officially add Red, White and Blue Goldbears to its extensive gummi assortment for a limited time this summer, which includes classic favorites like Goldbears, Twin Snakes, Starmix, Sour Goldbears and Happy Cherries. HARIBO has been rolling out many new and innovative gummi treats for the U.S. market in the last year, including new Unicorn-i-licious, HARIBO's first unicorn-shaped gummi treat on the market, and Berry Clouds, a triple-layered gummi with an irresistibly soft and fluffy chew, which won Product of the Year in 2023.

Red, White & Blue Goldbears will be available in 4 ounce bags and 9 ounce stand up bags. Consumers can purchase the limited-edition treat at select retailers now and nationwide this summer. For more information about HARIBO treats, follow along on Instagram and Facebook or visit www.haribo.com .

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 11 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and inspiring moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com .

