HARIBO of America Creates More Sweet Moments with the Launch of New Rainbow Worms and Z!NG Sour Kicks

After hearing from fans around the U.S., HARIBO has added its own spin on gummi worms with the new, highly-anticipated Rainbow Worms. Each worm has a unique five-color rainbow effect in a fun worm shape and features three tasty flavors: Black Currant, Lemon and Strawberry. Building on the popularity of the current Z!NG varieties, including Sour Streamers and Sour S'ghetti, the new Z!NG Sour Kicks boast the classic punch of HARIBO Z!NG with an undusted sour experience. The sneaker-shaped gummies will be in five popular sour flavors: Orange, Grape, Raspberry, Strawberry and Lemon.

"We're thrilled to spark joy for gummi fans by introducing Rainbow Worms and Z!NG Sour Kicks, the perfect treats for those looking for exciting new flavors, shapes and textures," said Rick LaBerge, Chief Operating Officer, HARIBO America. "We're honored that our fans continue to share their love of our gummies with us, and the happiness they bring when it's needed most, so we're continuing to bring our core favorites and exciting incremental innovations to delight our consumers and retailers around the U.S."

These two new treats join HARIBO's more than 25 crowd-pleasing varieties, including fan favorites such as the original Goldbears, Starmix, Twin Snakes, Sour Goldbears, and Happy Cola, as well as the most-recently launched limited-time only Summer-Edition Goldbears. HARIBO's Rainbow Worms and Z!NG Sour Kicks and are available now in small, medium and large peg sizes at major U.S retailers including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and grocery locations.

For more than a century, HARIBO has inspired moments of joy in over 100 countries worldwide with its playful, sweet treats. For more information about HARIBO of America, follow on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.haribo.com/en-us.

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com.

