HARIBO of America Launches New Sweet and Playful Funtastic Mix

HARIBO's Funtastic Mix combines fun shapes, a variety of gummi textures, and several color and flavor combinations. The eight sweet flavors and colors include Orange (orange), Blueberry (violet), Pineapple (white), Lemon (yellow), Black Currant (blue), Strawberry (pink), Apple (green) and Raspberry (red). Inspired by imaginative adventures, the mix features multiple new characters and fan-favorite shapes including: caterpillars, crocodiles, flamingos, chameleons, dinosaurs, pacifiers, planes, racing cars, robots and lemonade bottles, to name a few.

"HARIBO is committed to keeping a pulse on innovative flavor and form trends that spark moments of childlike happiness," said Rick LaBerge, Chief Operating Officer, HARIBO of America. "Coming off the heels of our 100th birthday, we're excited to bring U.S. consumers a new treat that's been inspired by global favorites and offers a fun mix of unique characters and flavor combinations."

Each pack of HARIBO Funtastic Mix features a random assortment of new and out-of-the-box characters and flavor combinations that were carefully selected to appeal to U.S. consumers' tastes. The new treat makes for a fun-filled experience with a mix of traditional and soft foam gummies, double-colored and double-flavored gummies and triple-colored and triple-flavored pieces.

The new mix permanently joins HARIBO's over 20 crowd-pleasing varieties including fan favorites such as Goldbears, Starmix, Twin Snakes, Sour Goldbears and Happy Cola. HARIBO's Funtastic Mix is available now in 4 oz. (SRP $1.00), 5 oz. (SRP $1.49) and 8 oz. (SRP $1.99) pack sizes at major U.S. retailers including Walmart, CVS, Dollar Tree, Walgreens, Target, Five Below, Albertsons and Wakefern.

For more than a century, HARIBO has delivered moments of joy to over 100 countries worldwide with its playful, sweet treats. The iconic gummi maker celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2020. For more information about HARIBO of America and Funtastic Mix, follow HARIBO on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.haribo.com/en-us.

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com.

