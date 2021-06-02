HARIBO of America Splashes into Summer with Limited Edition Goldbears

HARIBO's Summer Edition Goldbears feature the classic gummi bear shape in six new fruity flavors and colors including Peach (orange), Passion Fruit (purple), Cherry (red), Lime (green), Mango (yellow) and Watermelon (pink). Inspired by the fresh tastes of summer, the limited-edition Goldbears invite fans to feel like kids again, take a break and enjoy some sweet moments of happiness.

"HARIBO is constantly listening to our consumers, and we know they love our gummies from our iconic Goldbears to Starmix to Twin Snakes, so we're thrilled to bring them a new exciting experience," said Rick LaBerge, Chief Operating Officer, HARIBO of America. "We're all looking forward to some celebration, and Summer Edition Goldbears inspire that playful, fun feeling that's perfect for the season."

Summer Edition Goldbears join HARIBO's over 20 crowd-pleasing varieties including fan favorites such as Goldbears, Starmix, Twin Snakes, Sour Goldbears, Happy Cola and most-recently Funtastic Mix. HARIBO's Summer Edition Goldbears are available now in 4 oz. (SRP $1.49) pack sizes at major U.S. retailers including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and various grocery chains.

To add to the Summer Goldbears fun, fans are invited to follow along with the "Splash Squad" on HARIBO's Instagram page as part of its Chewy Channel micro-binge series. Chewy Channel is embarking on its first-ever "Chews Your Own Adventure"-style series titled "Sweet Dreams," where fans can select the series' main character, story setting and antagonist.

For more than a century, HARIBO has delivered moments of joy over to 100 countries worldwide with its playful, sweet treats. For more information about HARIBO of America and Summer Edition Goldbears, follow HARIBO on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.haribo.com/en-us.

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com.

