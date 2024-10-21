HARIBO to Debut Unique Float and Balloon Element at 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®

The world's No. 1 gummi brand celebrates iconic Parade appearance with custom storybook

"Goldbear Goes to the Parade," and month-long window-display at

IT'SUGAR Times Square

ROSEMONT, Ill. and NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIBO, known for bringing childlike happiness to fans for over 100 years through its delicious gummi treats, is proud to announce its debut in the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 28 with a new unique float and a balloon element, which is sure to delight live and televised audiences with its sweet and colorful designs.

HARIBO Float and Balloon

HARIBO's Parade debut will take viewers on an out-of-this-world adventure, featuring Goldbear and gummi treats like Twin Snakes, Starmix, Frogs and Rainbow Worms rocketing into the cosmos. The float captures the wonder and imagination that HARIBO has inspired since its founding in 1920. Joining the float will be a larger-than-life balloon of HARIBO's mascot, Goldbear, bringing joy to the New York City skyline.

To celebrate imagination and bring families together leading up to the Parade, HARIBO has created a free digital storybook, "Goldbear Goes to the Parade." The book tells the story of Goldbear's very own adventure from the Happy World of HARIBO to the Parade (and all of the sweet friends Goldbear meets along the way!) "Goldbear Goes to the Parade," can be enjoyed by fans, young and young at heart, HERE through Saturday, Nov. 30.

"HARIBO is proud to be producing our world-famous gummies in the U.S., so being part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade feels like the perfect way to celebrate that with fans, families and friends," said Seth Klugherz, vice president of marketing, HARIBO of America. "Our fans' imaginations inspire us to innovate fun gummi flavors, shapes and textures, so we're thrilled to dream up a Parade experience that reflects that same childlike happiness for consumers of all ages."

"We can't wait for gummi-loving fans to experience the magic of HARIBO's incredible float at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" said Jordan Dabby, producer of the Parade. "This special moment will also feature Goldbear soaring high, showcasing the creativity that makes our event one-of-a-kind. We're thrilled for spectators, both in NYC and at home, to welcome Haribo to the Parade!"

The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, Nov. 28 in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock. Check local listings for details. For more information, visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

Additionally, HARIBO has teamed up with IT'SUGAR, one of the largest candy retailers in the U.S., to bring the Parade excitement to life at its New York City location in Times Square. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the store will unveil a window display showcasing a replica of HARIBO's Parade balloon. Shoppers and gummi fans can catch Goldbear, in full Parade-ready glory, in-store while they stock up on their favorite HARIBO treats.

To keep up with HARIBO's holiday news and behind-the-scenes action, follow @HariboUSA on Instagram or visit haribo.com.

About Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. Since 1924, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade.

About HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 11 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and inspiring moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com.

