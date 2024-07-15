Harley-Davidson Announces BUILD Moto Sponsorship

BUILD provides high school students an opportunity to learn technical skills including design, welding, fabrication, repair, machining, media, and more, through motorcycle construction. In addition to acquiring technical skills, teams also participate in marketing and fundraising efforts and host local events showcasing their work. BUILD program elements also emphasize the development of strong teamwork and interpersonal skills.

Teams of students from local high schools are organized to design and rebuild a motorcycle to American Motorcycle Association (AMA) flat track racing standards. Each team is matched with at least one faculty advisor from their school and up to three mentors who act as coaches and team leaders. Teams are required to document their progress with photos and videos posted to social media. Teams are judged on design, execution, and completion of milestones throughout the build timeline, culminating in a bike reveal and awards event at the end of the program.

The bike builders from the 2024 season also received a special invitation to show off their motorcycles at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival opening ceremony at Davidson Park in Milwaukee on July 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

"Our involvement with BUILD Moto represents our commitment to STEAM learning and helping to teach the next generation of designers, engineers, and trades experts. Working with high schoolers who are empowered to create a bike that is race-ready is really rewarding. It's a thrill to see their confidence grow during the build and showcase what they've learned as the pit crew on race day," commented Shanna Beanan, STEAM Program Manager, Harley-Davidson.

BUILD is a 501(c)3 organization that operates through contributions from volunteer board members, mentors, faculty advisers, local businesses, volunteers, students, and parents. There are several ways to get involved.

Become a mentor. By mentoring a team, you'll be working directly with the students to build a motorcycle.

Work a booth. Supplies are provided to host a BUILD booth at any event that reaches students and motorcycle enthusiasts to promote awareness of the program.

Lend your expertise. As a subject matter expert, provide one-time assistance to teams on a specific skill, in-person or virtually.

Volunteer at an event. Help with parking, selling merchandise, set up, and/or tear down.

About BUILD

Founded in 2011, BUILD is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to pairing teams of high school students with bike-building mentors in a collective effort to learn valuable life and interpersonal skills while working on motorcycles. Learn more at http://buildmoto.com/.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.

### (HOG-OTHER)

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.