Harley-Davidson Delivers Second Quarter Financial Results

MILWAUKEE, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson," "HDI," or the "Company"), (NYSE: HOG) today reported second quarter 2024 results.

"Despite a challenging market, we are pleased with our second quarter performance, in which we grew our U.S. market share in a declining market, with notable unit growth of more than 11 percent in the important core category of Touring1," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "We continue to be focused on executing our Hardwire strategy, leveraging our innovation and product pipeline while delivering on our cost productivity goals."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights and Related Results

Delivered diluted EPS of $1.63

HDMC operating income margin of 14.7 percent

North America motorcycle retail performance was down 1 percent, while retail sales of Touring and CVO motorcycles was up more than 12 percent in the U.S.

motorcycle retail performance was down 1 percent, while retail sales of Touring and CVO motorcycles was up more than 12 percent in the U.S. Touring market share of 75 percent, up 5.3 percent in first half of the year 1

HDMC revenue up 13 percent driven by global motorcycle shipments up 16 percent

HDFS operating income up 21 percent, and revenue was up 10 percent

Company revises its full year 2024 financial outlook to reflect the current environment

Today, Harley-Davidson announced plan to repurchase $1 billion of shares through 20262

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Consolidated Financial Results

$ in millions (except EPS) 2nd quarter 2024 2023 Change Revenue $1,619 $1,446 12 % Operating Income $241 $221 9 % Net Income Attributable to HDI $218 $178 23 % Diluted EPS $1.63 $1.22 34 %

Consolidated revenue in the second quarter was up 12 percent, driven primarily by an HDMC revenue increase of 13 percent. HDFS revenue was up 10 percent in the second quarter.

Consolidated operating income in the second quarter was up 9 percent, driven by an increase of 2 percent at HDMC, an increase of 21 percent at HDFS, and a decreased operating loss at the LiveWire segment. Consolidated operating income margin in the second quarter was 14.9 percent relative to 15.3 percent in the second quarter a year ago.

1 Source: U.S. 601+cc Street Legal Market Share for Q2 2024 from Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC). 2 See press release dated July 25, 2024

Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) – Results

$ in millions 2nd quarter 2024 2023 Change Motorcycle Shipments (thousands) 49.7 42.9 16 % Revenue $1,349 $1,198 13 % Motorcycles $1,069 $891 20 % Parts & Accessories $194 $216 -10 % Apparel $63 $66 -4 % Licensing $6 $5 7 % Other $17 $20 -14 % Gross Margin 32.1 % 34.8 % -2.7 pts. Operating Income $198 $194 2 % Operating Margin 14.7 % 16.2 % -1.5 pts.

Second quarter global motorcycle shipments increased by 16 percent. Revenue was up 13 percent driven by increased shipments and improved mix, partially offset by lower pricing and foreign exchange effects. Parts & Accessories revenue was down 10 percent. Apparel was down 4 percent as the prior year's period included a greater benefit from anniversary product apparel sales.

Second quarter gross margin was down 2.7 points due to the impacts of pricing and sales incentives, higher manufacturing costs, and adverse impacts from foreign exchange. These effects were partially offset by higher wholesale volumes and improved mix. Second quarter operating income margin was down 1.5 points, where operating expenses increased modestly.

Harley-Davidson Retail Motorcycle Sales

Motorcycles (thousands) 2nd quarter 2024 2023 Change North America 34.8 35.1 -1 % EMEA 8.0 8.1 -1 % Asia Pacific 6.3 7.5 -16 % Latin America 0.8 0.8 0 % Worldwide Total 50.0 51.5 -3 %

Global retail motorcycle sales in the second quarter were down 3 percent versus prior year. North America retail performance was down 1 percent, with U.S. retail up slightly.

The decline in EMEA of 1 percent was driven by weakness in Central Europe, but partially offset by growth in other markets. The decline in APAC of 16 percent was driven primarily by weakness in China and Latin America was largely flat.

Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) – Results

$ in millions 2nd quarter 2024 2023 Change Revenue $264 $240 10 % Operating Income $71 $59 21 %

HDFS operating income increased by $12 million in the second quarter, or 21 percent, driven by higher interest income and a lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by increased borrowing costs and higher operating expenses. Total quarter ending financing receivables were $8.0 billion, which was up 7 percent versus Q2 2023, primarily due to an increase in commercial finance receivables.

LiveWire – Results

$ in millions 2nd quarter 2024 2023 Change Electric Motorcycle Unit Sales 158 33 379 % Revenue $6 $7 -8 % Operating Loss ($28) ($32) 12 %

LiveWire revenue for the second quarter decreased by 8 percent, due to a decrease in STACYC third party branded distributor volumes, partially offset by an increase in electric motorcycle unit sales. Operating loss improved by approximately $4 million (or 12 percent) driven by overall cost reduction initiatives.

Other Harley-Davidson, Inc. 2024 Results – through end of Q2

Generated $578 million of cash from operating activities

of cash from operating activities Effective tax rate was 19 percent

Paid cash dividends of $47 million

Repurchased $200 million of shares (5.5 million shares) on a discretionary basis

of shares (5.5 million shares) on a discretionary basis Cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 billion at the end of the quarter

2024 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company now expects:

HDMC: revenue down 5 to 9 percent compared to 2023 and operating income margin of 10.6 to 11.6 percent

For the full year 2024, the Company continues to expect:

HDFS: operating income flat to up 5 percent compared to 2023

LiveWire: electric motorcycle unit sales of 1,000 to 1,500 and operating loss of $105 to $115 million

to Harley-Davidson, Inc: capital investments of $225 to $250 million

Company Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















HDMC revenue

$ 1,348,906

$ 1,198,136

$ 2,825,012

$ 2,755,965 Gross profit

433,126

417,474

894,196

974,500 Selling, administrative and engineering expense

235,221

223,137

457,845

444,427 Operating income from HDMC

197,905

194,337

436,351

530,073

















LiveWire revenue

6,448

7,026

11,152

14,788 Gross loss

(1,784)

(2,940)

(5,725)

(1,676) Selling, administrative and engineering expense

26,382

29,044

51,682

54,855 Operating loss from Livewire

(28,166)

(31,984)

(57,407)

(56,531)

















HDFS revenue

263,539

240,361

512,336

463,456 HDFS expense

192,176

181,376

387,098

346,051 Operating income from HDFS

71,363

58,985

125,238

117,405

















Operating income

241,102

221,338

504,182

590,947 Other income, net

15,879

7,226

36,443

27,322 Investment income

14,811

11,151

29,215

21,176 Interest expense

(7,680)

(7,696)

(15,359)

(15,416) Income before income taxes

264,112

232,019

554,481

624,029 Income tax provision

48,706

58,189

106,842

148,370 Net income

$ 215,406

$ 173,830

$ 447,639

$ 475,659 Less: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,863

4,209

5,571

6,470 Net income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc.

$ 218,269

$ 178,039

$ 453,210

$ 482,129

















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 1.64

$ 1.24

$ 3.36

$ 3.33 Diluted

$ 1.63

$ 1.22

$ 3.34

$ 3.27

















Weighted-average shares:















Basic

133,412

143,414

134,759

144,724 Diluted

134,108

145,787

135,513

147,351

















Cash dividends per share:

$ 0.1725

$ 0.1650

$ 0.3450

$ 0.3300



LiveWire results presented in the Company's financial statements represent the LiveWire reportable segment as determined in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 280 Segment Reporting which may differ from LiveWire Group, Inc. results.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

























(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)







June 30,

December 31,

June 30,







2024

2023

2023 ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents





1,849,159

1,533,806

1,521,940 Accounts receivable, net





321,285

267,200

329,487 Finance receivables, net





2,472,784

2,113,729

1,979,645 Inventories, net





668,924

929,951

846,033 Restricted cash





137,486

104,642

135,618 Other current assets





188,002

214,401

201,702







5,637,640

5,163,729

5,014,425

















Finance receivables, net





5,545,780

5,384,536

5,530,221 Other long-term assets





1,576,822

1,592,289

1,470,915







$ 12,760,242

$ 12,140,554

$ 12,015,561

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





$ 1,038,234

$ 996,021

$ 950,110 Short-term deposits, net





206,972

253,309

216,293 Short-term debt





497,792

878,935

695,356 Current portion of long-term debt, net





2,021,344

1,255,999

604,700







3,764,342

3,384,264

2,466,459

















Long-term debt, net





4,949,871

4,990,586

5,765,246 Other long-term liabilities





612,713

513,409

594,000

















Shareholders' equity





3,433,316

3,252,295

3,189,856







$ 12,760,242

$ 12,140,554

$ 12,015,561

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























Six months ended











June 30,

June 30,











2024

2023

















Net cash provided by operating activities









$ 577,642

$ 410,520

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Capital expenditures









(87,835)

(86,526) Finance receivables, net









(308,988)

(259,520) Other investing activities









(206)

850 Net cash used by investing activities









(397,029)

(345,196)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of medium-term notes









495,856

1,446,304 Repayments of medium-term notes









-

(1,056,680) Proceeds from securitization debt









547,618

547,706 Repayments of securitization debt









(506,489)

(645,377) Net decrease in unsecured commercial paper









(379,743)

(75,229) Borrowings of asset-backed commercial paper









351,429

33,547 Repayments of asset-backed commercial paper









(125,654)

(129,961) Net increase in deposits









56,007

122,288 Dividends paid









(47,359)

(48,193) Repurchase of common stock









(209,675)

(169,645) Other financing activities









8

76 Net cash provided by financing activities









181,998

24,836

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(10,821)

(490)

















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$ 351,790

$ 89,670

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









$ 1,648,811

$ 1,579,177 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









351,790

89,670 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period









$ 2,000,601

$ 1,668,847

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the Consolidated balance sheets to the Consolidated statements of cash flows:









Cash and cash equivalents









$ 1,849,159

$ 1,521,940 Restricted cash









137,486

135,618 Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets









13,956

11,289 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the Consolidated statements of cash flows



$ 2,000,601

$ 1,668,847

HDMC Revenue and Motorcycle Shipment Data (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 HDMC REVENUE (in thousands)















Motorcycles

$ 1,068,693

$ 890,919

$ 2,290,233

$ 2,193,297 Parts and accessories

193,865

215,520

360,058

383,192 Apparel

63,393

66,356

127,504

137,747 Licensing

5,485

5,116

14,414

11,326 Other

17,470

20,225

32,803

30,403



$ 1,348,906

$ 1,198,136

$ 2,825,012

$ 2,755,965

















HDMC U.S. MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS

32,334

24,229

73,911

66,817

















HDMC WORLDWIDE MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS















Grand American Touring(a)

29,345

20,270

64,701

52,489 Cruiser

14,410

15,476

30,101

36,734 Sport and Lightweight

4,094

6,161

9,057

12,746 Adventure Touring

1,811

1,027

3,473

3,202



49,660

42,934

107,332

105,171 (a) Includes Trike

































LiveWire Motorcycle Shipments

158

33

275

96

HDMC Gross Profit (Unaudited)

















The estimated impact of significant factors affecting the comparability of gross profit from the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2024 were as follows (in millions):





















Three months

ended





Six months

ended



2023 gross profit

$ 417





$ 975



Volume

40





9



Price and sales incentives

(45)





(92)



Foreign currency exchange rates and hedging

(14)





(18)



Shipment mix

51





58



Raw material prices

8





9



Manufacturing and other costs

(24)





(47)







16





(81)



2024 gross profit

$ 433





$ 894





HDFS Finance Receivables Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Balance, beginning of period

$ 380,361

$ 358,431

$ 381,966

$ 358,711 Provision for credit losses

56,030

57,278

117,040

109,642 Charge-offs, net of recoveries

(42,874)

(33,929)

(105,489)

(86,573) Balance, end of period

$ 393,517

$ 381,780

$ 393,517

$ 381,780

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles(a) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















United States

32,258

32,161

57,984

56,438 Canada

2,579

2,899

4,339

4,643 Total North America

34,837

35,060

62,323

61,081 EMEA

8,015

8,120

13,279

14,037 Asia Pacific

6,322

7,525

12,356

14,406 Latin America

824

821

1,445

1,427 Total worldwide retail sales

49,998

51,526

89,403

90,951



(a) Data source for retail sales figures shown above is new sales warranty and registration information provided by dealers and compiled by the Company. The Company must rely on information that its dealers supply concerning new retail sales, and the Company does not regularly verify the information that its dealers supply. This information is subject to revision.

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.