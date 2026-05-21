Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

MILWAUKEE, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1875 per share for the second quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable June 25, 2026 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of June 8, 2026.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

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SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.