HARLEY-DAVIDSON RELEASES NEW APPAREL COLLECTION WITH JASON MOMOA

MILWAUKEE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and actor and entrepreneur Jason Momoa join forces to release a new lifestyle collection, On The Roam x Harley-Davidson. This collection celebrates Momoa's admiration for the brand, rooted in the principles of freedom and authenticity, blending seamlessly with his unique and creative aesthetic.

Released as part of Harley-Davidson's H-D® Collections, a grouping of unique lifestyle apparel lines, On The Roam is dedicated to those who seek the untamed thrill of adventure and embrace the open road, empowering individuals to craft their own stories.

The On The Roam collection combines ruggedness with Momoa's signature aesthetic, resulting in a range of styles that are effortlessly wearable and exude a perfectly broken-in feel. From durable outerwear to timeless tees and shirts, each style from the collection is designed to endure the demands of the road.

The collection features easy-to-wear pieces that reflect the commitment to quality and craftsmanship that both Harley-Davidson and Jason Momoa embody. Key highlights include the workwear-inspired cargo pant, graphic tees and tanks, and a leather pullover. The inclusion of H-D's historical roots is represented within the designs like the Crescent Harley Hoodie which features graphics reminiscent of Harley-Davidson's 1930s racing apparel and The Knucklehead Hoodie that is inspired by the legendary circa '36 Knucklehead engine, Momoa's favorite Harley-Davidson® engine.

"The On The Roam collection was born out of my love for Harley-Davidson," said Jason Momoa. "In this collection, we honor 120 years of Harley-Davidson, embracing the adventure, empowering us to write our own story- the freedom to wander in the wild and live in the moments."

With Jason Momoa as the creative force behind the campaign, and actively involved in the design process, the On The Roam collection exudes an authentic and adventurous spirit. Drawing inspiration from Harley-Davidson's rich heritage and telling a personal story of independence, individuality, and the pursuit of unforgettable experiences.

To explore the On The Roam collection, visit hdcollections.com starting July 11, 2023.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in Livewire, the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com.

