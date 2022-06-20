Harmar Mobility Among 11 Winners of the 2022 Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence Awards

SARASOTA, Fla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmar Mobility has been selected as one of the 11 manufacturers to receive the 2022 Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence (SMBE) Award. Of the 160 nominees and 23 Finalists, Harmar is one of the 4 manufacturing businesses to be named a Silver Winner at the 30th Annual Governor's Sterling Awards Banquet.

Harmar joins other winning manufacturers on stage at the Sterling Conference Awards Banquet after accepting the Silver Manufacturing Business Excellence Award. Harmar's VP of Product Strategy, Dave Baxter, represented Harmar at the Sterling Conference Awards Banquet to accept the Silver Manufacturing Business Excellence Award.

Each year, the Sterling Council and FloridaMakes collaborate on the SMBE awards to recognize high-performing manufacturers in Florida. These manufacturers achieve high levels of performance in multiple categories such as leadership, strategy, customer and market focus, measurement, analysis, knowledge management, workforce, and operations. While the awards highlight exceptional companies based in Florida, they also provide opportunities to share manufacturing best practices for growth and improvement.

"Harmar is honored to have been named a Silver Winner in this year's SMBE Awards and we thank both FloridaMakes and the Sterling Council for this honor," said Steve Dawson, Harmar CEO. "We're also extremely grateful to our team at Harmar for their incredible attitudes and focus on quality, hard work, teamwork, and willingness to always follow our Core Values each day. It's a privilege to continue to lead by example and share ideas and work with other up-and-coming manufacturers."

About Harmar Mobility:

Based in Sarasota, FL, Harmar Mobility is a leading manufacturer of mobility solutions, specializing in mobility device lifts for automobiles, stairlifts, and vertical platform lifts. The company was founded in 1998 with the mission to use meaningful innovation to increase independence and improve quality of life for the millions of people with accessibility difficulties. Inspired by a driving purpose, we lift lives.

