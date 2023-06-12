Harmar Mobility Announces Launch of UP Stairlift in United States

SARASOTA, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmar Mobility is thrilled to announce the launch of the UP Stairlift in the United States. The UP Stairlift is a modular, stock-able curved stairlift and is a unique solution for those needing next-day installations. The UP Stairlift joins Harmar's Helix in the company's curved stairlift line, providing customers with a curved stairlift solution for virtually any application.

The UP Stairlift is a great solution to the challenge of serving customers who need an immediate solution but whose stairs are not compatible with straight stairlifts.

As a leading stairlift, vertical platform lift, and vehicle lift manufacturer in the United States, Harmar strives to offer a variety of lift options to provide those with mobility difficulties another chance at maintaining their independence and safety while at home or on the road. By adding the UP Stairlift to their already diverse product line, the company is excited about the doors the new addition can open for those in need of immediate accessibility solutions when a straight stairlift isn't the right match.

"The UP Stairlift is a terrific addition to our product line," said Harmar CEO Steve Dawson. "And it's exciting to know that we can help even more people by providing an accessibility solution that can not only be built on-site to fit challenging, unique staircases but also one that can be stocked for quick, almost immediate installations."

Designed for convenience, the UP Stairlift offers state-of-the-art features. Examples include: instant customer drawing of their UP Stairlift rail and build sheet; internet connectivity for diagnostics and tracking; and standard features like the power seat swivel and power footrest. Harmar is the exclusive US distributor of the UP stairlift, a product of Netherlands-based DeVi Stairlift.

To become certified to sell and install an UP Stairlift, please contact the Harmar sales department to join the next available training class in Sarasota.

About Harmar Mobility:

Based in Sarasota, FL, Harmar Mobility is a leading manufacturer of mobility solutions, specializing in mobility device lifts for automobiles, stairlifts, and vertical platform lifts. The company was founded in 1998 with the mission to use meaningful innovation to increase independence and improve the quality of life for millions of people with accessibility difficulties. Inspired by a driving purpose, we lift lives.

Harmar Mobility

Contact: Sarah Puls

Phone: 941.308.7345

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE HARMAR