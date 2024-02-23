Sarasota-based Mobility and Accessibility Device Company Merges and Moves Missouri Facilities to Raymore, MO

Harmar's Missouri Team Found Ray "More" Room for Production and Employees

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmar Mobility recently celebrated the big move and merging of its two Missouri-based manufacturing facilities from Lake Winnebago and Grandview to Raymore, MO with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Now residing at 1204 S. Dean Ave., Raymore, MO 64083, the team enjoys the benefits of the updated manufacturing and office space – which has tripled in square footage.

Harmar's Missouri facility manufactures many types of accessibility devices including the SL600 Pinnacle Straight Stairlift. Learn more at Harmar.com Harmar's CEO Steve Dawson, CFO Mark Pritchard, VP of Human Resources Jodi Pisillo, Director of Operations in MO DJ Rea, and Missouri team celebrate the grand opening of Harmar's new manufacturing facility in Raymore, MO with Raymore City officials, and members from Brinkmann Constructors and VanTrust Real Estate.

In addition to the extra room in the manufacturing area, the new facility provides almost twice the office space, more conference room space, extra room for departments to expand, an engineering lab, and a LiftSquad and employee training area.

Alongside Harmar's CEO Steve Dawson, CFO Mark Pritchard, VP of Human Resources Jodi Pisillo, and Director of Operations DJ Rea stood Raymore city officials, and team members from the site owners, VanTrust Real Estate, and the General Contractor, Brinkmann Constructors.

"It's important that our employees are comfortable and happy while here at Harmar," said Harmar CEO Steve Dawson. "Our Lake Winnebago and Grandview facilities served us well in Harmar's early years; but this new space in Raymore offers our team so much more room to grow and continue producing quality products."

"I want to thank everyone for coming out and participating in this," said DJ Rea, Harmar's Director of Operations in MO. "I want to thank my team… If it wasn't for you, this would not be possible. I want to give a special thank-you to Steve and the Sales team, Mark, Jodi, the leadership team from Harmar for all they've done to be able to get the funding for us to be able to move into this facility."

"This was a big move for us… and we are very excited about moving into Raymore, a town that is rapidly growing just like Harmar" Continued Steve. "I want to thank the Harmar team for accomplishing this move so quickly – it only took them a couple of weeks to complete the move. We couldn't have been more fortunate to have found a great owner and contractor all in one place. It's been a pleasure working with the teams at Brinkmann and VanTrust."

About Harmar Mobility:

Based in Sarasota, FL, Harmar Mobility is a leading manufacturer of mobility solutions, specializing in wheelchair lifts for automobiles, stair lifts for homes, and residential and commercial vertical platform lifts. The company was founded in 1998 with the mission to use meaningful innovation to increase independence and improve quality of life for the millions of people with accessibility difficulties. Inspired by a driving purpose, we lift lives.

