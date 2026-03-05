Harmonic Accelerates Streaming and Broadcast Transformations at the 2026 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 NAB Show, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) will introduce significant enhancements to its video appliances and SaaS solutions, highlighted by a next-generation media server and new AI-driven innovations, designed to streamline video workflows and reduce operational costs. The company's industry-leading, award-winning solutions empower broadcasters, streamers and service providers to reduce workflow complexity, capture new revenue and improve live and on-demand video experiences across broadcast and streaming environments.

"At the 2026 NAB Show, Harmonic is bringing practical, readily deployable solutions that help media companies monetize more effectively in an increasingly IP- and AI-driven environment," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, solutions and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic. "Across our portfolio of video appliances, hybrid and SaaS solutions, we're enabling customers to minimize TCO, unlock more meaningful revenue opportunities and stay ahead in an evolving media landscape."

Introducing the Next Generation of High-Performance Video Appliances

New enhancements to Harmonic's industry-leading video appliances are driving operational efficiency for leading broadcasters globally.

At the 2026 NAB Show, Harmonic will unveil the next generation of its Spectrum™ X media server that dramatically simplifies video ingest and playout functions, significantly lowering the total cost per channel for broadcast delivery.

Harmonic's XOS Advanced Media Processor supports broadcasters as they transition to DTV+ and ATSC 3.0 or migrate away from C-Band spectrum — offering a simplified, cost-effective, all-in-one solution on a single appliance. XOS media processor combines advanced playout, premium encoding, and DTV+ and ATSC delivery and can be deployed in headends and at affiliates.

Advancing Streaming and Monetization with New Solution Enhancements

Harmonic is powering the evolution of streaming and redefining monetization with key innovations.

Harmonic will showcase its first large production deployment of VOS Media Software on Red Hat OpenShift, further advancing its hybrid streaming solution with central management across private and public cloud environments.

Harmonic will showcase the first production deployment of server-side in-stream advertising by a leading U.S. regional sports network. The solution automatically triggers in-stream ads during live games, boosting monetization without interrupting the viewing experience.

A new in-house, server-side multiview solution can now be configured within Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS to boost fan engagement. The solution can be combined with in-stream ads to monetize multiview channels and increase revenue.

Smarter Streaming with AI-Powered Workflows

Harmonic's AI-powered workflows deliver real-world benefits:

Harmonic will introduce a new AI overlay service at the 2026 NAB Show. The AI overlay service aggregates, orchestrates, maintains and updates best-of-breed third party and in-house AI functions. It coordinates AI-based processing for live content, manages redundancy and synchronizes outputs. Through its intuitive UI, customers can easily configure and schedule the AI functions to be activated on the fly. The new service offers a broadcast-grade, resilient and fully secured service that works alongside VOS360 Media SaaS, VOS Media Software, XOS media processor and the next-generation Spectrum X.

Powered by NVIDIA GPU acceleration, Harmonic's AI service also supports new advanced server-side HD-to-UHD upscaling, delivering superior video quality on 4K displays even when production is limited to full HD.

Moore Macauley, Harmonic's CTO for the video business, will share insights on how AI is transforming broadcast and streaming workflows at the Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference on Saturday, April 18.

Harmonic will demonstrate its latest innovations at the 2026 NAB Show, April 19-22, in Las Vegas in booth W2831. To schedule a meeting with the company, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/nab/. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

