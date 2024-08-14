Harmonic Amps Up Primary Distribution with New SaaS-Based Management System

Running on the Public Cloud, Harmonic's DMS X SaaS Brings Industry-First Playout Control Capabilities to the Market-Leading XOS Advanced Media Processor

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced DMS X, a new SaaS-based version of its Distribution Management System™ for the company's industry-leading XOS advanced media processor. Running on the public cloud, DMS X elevates primary distribution, enabling broadcasters and content providers to securely distribute video content over satellite, managed IP and open internet delivery networks. With DMS X, content providers have the flexibility to remotely manage advanced playout workflows; download clips, graphics and playlists; monitor edge devices and distribute high-quality video content to affiliates via internet, satellite and hybrid primary distribution.

"The broadcast industry's shift to IP-based video delivery mechanisms underscores the importance of having a flexible, scalable management solution for primary distribution," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, products and Americas sales, video business, at Harmonic. "With over a decade of experience leading innovation in primary distribution solutions, we're excited to bring those capabilities into the SaaS environment. The latest evolution of our Distribution Management System for XOS supports all primary distribution workflows, offering a smooth migration path from satellite to IP and hybrid deployment options. Featuring industry-first control over playout workflows, the DMS X SaaS addresses content providers' evolving primary distribution requirements."

Using DMS X, content providers can control 10,000-plus XOS media processors from a centralized user interface. The DMS X SaaS is based on a flexible business model that allows content providers to only pay for what they use, while ensuring the system is always up to date and globally accessible. With 24/7 monitoring by a dedicated DevOps team, the system guarantees high reliability.

The DMS X SaaS offers several groundbreaking features, such as centralized playout management for ad insertion and program localization, HTML graphic insertion, edge playout management, the ability to schedule blackout events with unparalleled scalability, remote device and service configuration and monitoring. The DMS X SaaS provides all of these capabilities for any network and any content format up to 4K HDR.

Harmonic will showcase the latest innovations for primary distribution at IBC2024, Sept. 13-16 in Amsterdam. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at stand 1.B20, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/ibc. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

