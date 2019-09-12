Harmonic and Aveco Streamline Hybrid Playout Workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it has partnered with Aveco to simplify the deployment of hybrid on-premises and cloud workflows for playout applications. Thanks to the partnership, operators can now use a single interface to control hybrid on-premises and cloud playout workflows for more efficient delivery of broadcast and OTT channels, including live streaming.

"Teaming up with Harmonic makes playout simple, no matter where you are in the world," said Pavel Potuzak, CEO of Aveco. "Our MCR system uses a single interface for local, remote and cloud playout, giving operators the flexibility to deploy part of their workflow on-premises and part of it in the cloud, based on what makes the most sense for their business."

Harmonic's VOS®360 channel origination and Spectrum™ X media servers provide the cloud and on-premises infrastructure and management capabilities necessary to deliver playout of scheduled and live content for broadcast and OTT platforms. With Aveco's ASTRA MCR system, operators can easily manage on-air operations in multiple locations through a common user interface.

"Expanding our relationship with Aveco is part of our strategy to make playout operations simpler and more powerful, providing operators with world-class control at their fingertips," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, Video Business, at Harmonic. "Harmonic is the only technology provider that offers open integration for its on-premises playout and cloud-based channel origination solutions to enable a true hybrid workflow under third-party control. As the leader in hybrid workflow solutions, we're ensuring video service continuity and superior quality of service for our customers."

In the hybrid workflow environment, operators have the flexibility to use their on-premises playout system for complex channels, fixed lineups and long-term channels, and a cloud solution for 24x7, pop-up and disaster recovery channels. The result is efficient and cost-effective operation of channels.

Harmonic will demonstrate OTT and broadcast channel origination using hybrid on-premises and cloud workflows with Aveco automation at IBC2019, Sept. 13-17, in Amsterdam, at Stand 1.B20. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and SaaS technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

Related Links

http://www.harmonicinc.com

