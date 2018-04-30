Harmonic Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

"We continue to execute on our strategic initiatives, evidenced by 17% year over year gross profit expansion," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Our CableOS program continues to gain momentum, delivering 37% sequential revenue growth and a major new Tier 1 customer contract. Our Video segment has been profitable for three consecutive quarters, as gross margin expanded to 57.5% in the current quarter, driven by our ongoing transition to software and SaaS."

Q1 Financial and Business Highlights

GAAP revenue of $90.1 million , up 9% year over year; non-GAAP revenue of $90.2 million , up 8% year over year.

, up 9% year over year; non-GAAP revenue of , up 8% year over year. Cable Access segment revenue: GAAP $18.4 million ; non-GAAP $18.5 million , up over 70% year over year.

; non-GAAP , up over 70% year over year. Video segment operating profit: $2.0 million , up $7.7 million year over year.

, up year over year. Gross margin: GAAP 52.4% compared to 48.7% in the year ago period; non-GAAP 55.3% compared to 52.1% in the year ago period.

Record backlog and deferred revenue of $224.4 million , up 21.8% year over year.

, up 21.8% year over year. New CableOS multi-year supply agreement worth over $50 million awarded by a Tier 1 international cable operator.

awarded by a Tier 1 international cable operator. Surpassed 32,500 OTT channels deployed globally, up over 50% in past six months.

Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017

Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017



(in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 90.1



$ 101.0



$ 82.9



$ 90.2



$ 101.1



$ 83.5

Net loss

$ (13.7)



$ (11.8)



$ (24.0)



$ (1.1)



$ (0.4)



$ (11.2)

Diluted EPS

$ (0.16)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.30)



$ (0.01)



$ 0.00

$ (0.14)



























Other Financial Information Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017

(in millions) Bookings for the quarter $ 102.6



$ 122.9



$ 82.1

Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 224.4



$ 224.4



$ 184.2

Cash as of quarter end $ 52.0



$ 57.0



$ 55.3



Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Q2 Financial Guidance and Outlook for 2018

GAAP Financial Guidance

Q2 2018

2018

Low

High

Low

High





(in millions, except percentages and per share data) Net Revenue

$ 88.0



$ 98.0



$ 375.0



$ 425.0



Video

$ 70.0



$ 76.0



$ 285.0



$ 315.0



Cable Access

$ 18.0



$ 22.0



$ 90.0



$ 110.0

Gross Margin %

50.5 %

52.5 %

48.5 %

50.5 % Operating Expenses

$ 52.5



$ 54.5



$ 217.0



$ 225.0

Operating Income (Loss)

$ (10.2)



$ (1.2)



$ (43.2)



$ (2.2)

Tax Benefit (Expense)

$ (0.7)



$ (0.7)



$ (2.8)



$ (2.8)

EPS

$ (0.17)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.69)



$ (0.21)

Shares

85.4



85.4



86.0



86.0

Cash

$ 45.0



$ 55.0



$ 45.0



$ 55.0



Non-GAAP Financial Outlook

Q2 2018

2018

Low

High

Low

High





(in millions, except percentages and per share data) Net Revenue

$ 88.0



$ 98.0



$ 375.0



$ 425.0



Video

$ 70.0



$ 76.0



$ 285.0



$ 315.0



Cable Access

$ 18.0



$ 22.0



$ 90.0



$ 110.0

Gross Margin %

52.0 %

54.0 %

51.0 %

52.0 % Operating Expenses

$ 49.0



$ 51.0



$ 197.0



$ 205.0

Operating Income (Loss)

$ (5.0)



$ 4.0



$ (15.0)



$ 26.0

Tax Rate

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % EPS

$ (0.07)



$ 0.02



$ (0.22)



$ 0.18

Shares

85.4



86.0



86.0



87.0

Cash

$ 45.0



$ 55.0



$ 45.0



$ 55.0



See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted the new revenue recognition standard entitled Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"). The 2018 Outlook reflects the effects of adopting this new accounting standard for 2018, with an expected net decrease in 2018 revenue of approximately $5 million and an increase in 2018 operating expense of approximately $1.0 million.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: GAAP net revenue, GAAP gross margins, GAAP operating expenses, GAAP operating loss, GAAP tax expense, GAAP EPS, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP EPS, share count and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the trends toward more high-definition, on-demand and anytime, anywhere video will not continue to develop at its current pace or will expire; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS™ and VOS™ product solutions; dependence on market acceptance of various types of broadband services, on the adoption of new broadband technologies and on broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the impact of increases in the prices of raw materials and oil; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Cable Access inventory charge - Harmonic from time to time incurs inventory impairment charges associated with material business shifts, such as the repositioning of our Cable Access segment. We exclude these items, because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact of stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items, because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

TVN acquisition- and integration-related costs - As a result of the Company's acquisition of Thomson Video Networks (TVN) in February 2016, the Company incurred acquisition- and integration-related expenses, including legal, accounting and other professional services as well as integration-related costs that are not expected to generate future benefits once the integration is fully consummated. We exclude these transaction and integration expenses because we believe these expenses have no direct correlation to the operation of our business, and because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding these costs provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and liquidity. In addition, excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Inventory fair value adjustment - Purchase accounting requires us to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair value of inventory reflects the acquired company's cost of manufacturing plus a portion of the expected profit margin. The non-GAAP adjustments to our cost of revenues exclude the expected profit margin component that is recorded under purchase accounting associated with our acquisitions. We believe the adjustments are useful to investors as an additional means to reflect cost of revenues and gross margin trends of our business.

Deferred revenue fair value adjustment - We define non-GAAP net revenues as net revenues excluding the impact of purchase accounting. In connection with our acquisitions, the acquired deferred revenue balances were required to be written down due to purchase accounting in accordance with GAAP. The impact on revenues related to purchase accounting as a result of these transactions, limits the comparability of revenues between periods. We do not expect revenues generated from new contracts to be similarly impacted by purchase accounting adjustments. Accordingly, we believe presenting non-GAAP net revenues to exclude the impact of purchase accounting adjustments aids in the comparability between periods and in assessing our overall operating performance.

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes - We record the accretion of the debt discount related to the equity component and amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization - We issued a warrant to a customer, Comcast Corporation, in September 2016 pursuant to which Comcast may purchase up to 7.8 million shares of Harmonic common stock. Vesting of the warrant shares is subject to Comcast achieving certain milestones and purchase volume commitments, and therefore the accounting guidance requires that the value of the warrant be recorded as a reduction in the Company's net revenues. Until final vesting, changes in the fair value of the warrant share will be marked to market and any adjustment as such will also be recorded in revenue. The change in fair value together with vested warrant shares are amortized to revenue using a ratio of revenue recognized from the customer in the period compared to total revenue expected from the customer. We have excluded the effect of warrant amortization in our non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes it is useful to exclude the charge for the fair value of the warrant shares in order to better understand the effects of these items on our total revenues and gross margin.

Loss on impairment of long-term investments - We exclude the effect of any other-than-temporary impairment of a cost method investment in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Avid litigation settlement and associated legal fees - In the third quarter of fiscal 2017, we settled the patent litigation with Avid Technology, Inc. by entering into a settlement and patent portfolio cross-license agreement with Avid. Under the agreement, we agreed to pay Avid a one-time non-recurring amount of $6 million in installments. $2.5 million was paid upfront in October 2017 and $1.5 million and $2.0 million will be paid in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Also, the Avid litigation costs of approximately $1.4 million and $0.7 million in the third and fourth fiscal quarter of 2017, respectively, were significantly higher compared to prior periods. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP results because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



March 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,045



$ 57,024

Accounts receivable, net 74,760



69,844

Inventories 25,074



25,976

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,967



18,931

Total current assets 181,846



171,775

Property and equipment, net 27,703



29,265

Goodwill 243,805



242,827

Intangibles, net 19,233



21,279

Other long-term assets 43,647



42,913

Total assets $ 516,234



$ 508,059









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Other debts and capital lease obligations, current $ 7,551



$ 7,610

Accounts payable 27,573



33,112

Income taxes payable 481



233

Deferred revenue 57,629



52,429

Accrued and other current liabilities 49,202



48,705

Total current liabilities 142,436



142,089

Convertible notes, long-term 110,201



108,748

Other debts and capital lease obligations, long-term 15,424



15,336

Income taxes payable, long-term 927



917

Other non-current liabilities 21,273



22,626

Total liabilities 290,261



289,716









Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 85,194 and 82,554 shares issued and outstanding at March 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 85



83

Additional paid-in capital 2,280,847



2,272,690

Accumulated deficit (2,060,075)



(2,057,812)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,116



3,382

Total stockholders' equity 225,973



218,343

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 516,234



$ 508,059



Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended



March 30,

2018

March 31,

2017

Revenue:







Product $ 55,374



$ 50,404



Service 34,753



32,539



Total net revenue 90,127



82,943



Cost of revenue:







Product 26,609



26,102



Service 16,335



16,433



Total cost of revenue 42,944



42,535



Gross profit 47,183



40,408



Operating expenses:







Research and development 23,457



24,882



Selling, general and administrative 31,163



34,631



Amortization of intangibles 804



774



Restructuring and related charges 1,086



1,279



Total operating expenses 56,510



61,566



Loss from operations (9,327)



(21,158)



Interest expense, net (2,757)



(2,590)



Other expense, net (532)



(511)



Loss before income taxes (12,616)



(24,259)



Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,078



(232)



Net loss $ (13,694)



$ (24,027)



Net loss per share:







Basic and diluted $ (0.16)



$ (0.30)



Shares used in per share calculation:







Basic and diluted 83,912



79,810





Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Three months ended

March 30, 2018

March 31, 2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (13,694)



$ (24,027)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Amortization of intangibles 2,099



2,069

Depreciation 3,456



3,599

Stock-based compensation 5,757



3,251

Amortization of discount on convertible debt 1,453



1,316

Amortization of non-cash warrant 111



416

Restructuring, asset impairment and loss on retirement of fixed assets 40



187

Foreign currency adjustments 835



182

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 458



387

Allowance for doubtful accounts, returns and discounts 1,122



2,700

Other non-cash adjustments, net 132



72

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:





Accounts receivable (5,925)



14,388

Inventories 424



942

Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,511)



(3,151)

Accounts payable (5,710)



(6,687)

Deferred revenue 10,009



5,435

Income taxes payable 253



6

Accrued and other liabilities (933)



(4,181)

Net cash used in operating activities (6,624)



(3,096)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from maturities of investments —



3,106

Proceeds from sale of investments —



3,792

Purchases of property and equipment (1,775)



(3,217)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,775)



3,681

Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of other debts and capital leases (448)



(953)

Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 2,347



2,114

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock units —



(2,383)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,899



(1,222)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 73



347

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,427)



(290)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 58,757



57,420

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 52,330



$ 57,130



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts presented in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands):



March 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,045



$ 57,024

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 285



530

Restricted cash included in other long-term assets —



1,203

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 52,330



$ 58,757



Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three months ended

March 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

GAAP Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Adjustments(1) Non-GAAP Product



























Video Products $ 47,412

$ —

$ 47,412

53%

$ 59,882

$ —

$ 59,882

59%

$ 45,518

$ —

$ 45,518

55% Cable Access 7,962

67

8,029

9%

6,106

50

6,156

6%

4,886

$ 191

5,077

6% Services and Support 34,753

44

34,797

39%

34,986

65

35,051

35%

32,539

336

32,875

39% Total $ 90,127

$ 111

$ 90,238

100%

$ 100,974

$ 115

$ 101,089

100%

$ 82,943

$ 527

$ 83,470

100%





























Geography



























Americas $ 48,856

$ 111

$ 48,967

54%

$ 44,563

$ 115

$ 44,678

44%

$ 37,906

$ 416

$ 38,322

46% EMEA 23,202

—

23,202

26%

39,209

—

39,209

39%

25,439

111

25,550

31% APAC 18,069

—

18,069

20%

17,202

—

17,202

17%

19,598



19,598

23% Total $ 90,127

$ 111

$ 90,238

100%

$ 100,974

$ 115

$ 101,089

100%

$ 82,943

$ 527

$ 83,470

100%





























Market



























Service Provider $ 52,217

$ 111

$ 52,328

58%

$ 53,052

$ 115

$ 53,167

53%

$ 48,028

$ 416

$ 48,444

58% Broadcast and Media 37,910

—

37,910

42%

47,922

—

47,922

47%

34,915

111

35,026

42% Total $ 90,127

$ 111

$ 90,238

100%

$ 100,974

$ 115

$ 101,089

100%

$ 82,943

$ 527

$ 83,470

100%



(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three months ended March 30, 2018

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures

(non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 71,748



$ 18,490



$ 90,238



$ (111)



$ 90,127

Gross profit 41,226



8,640



49,866



(2,683)



47,183

Gross margin% 57.5 %

46.7 %

55.3 %





52.4 % Operating income (loss) 1,995



(1,513)



482



(9,809)



(9,327)

Operating margin% 2.8 %

(8.2) %

0.5 %





(10.3) %

Three months ended December 31, 2017

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures

(non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 87,596



$ 13,493



$ 101,089



$ (115)



$ 100,974

Gross profit 46,639



4,034



50,673



(2,101)



48,572

Gross margin% 53.2 %

29.9 %

50.1 %





48.1 % Operating income (loss) 5,752



(4,192)



1,560



(9,651)



(8,091)

Operating margin% 6.6 %

(31.1) %

1.5 %





(8.0) %

Three months ended March 31, 2017

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures

(non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 74,453



$ 9,017



$ 83,470



$ (527)



$ 82,943

Gross profit 40,884



2,626



43,510



(3,102)



40,408

Gross margin% 54.9 %

29.1 %

52.1 %





48.7 % Operating loss (5,725)



(5,664)



(11,389)



(9,769)



(21,158)

Operating margin% (7.7) %

(62.8) %

(13.6) %





(25.5) %



(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three months ended March 30, 2018

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

(loss) from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Loss GAAP $ 90,127

$ 47,183

$ 56,510

$ (9,327)

$ (3,289)

$ (13,694)

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization 111

111

—

111

—

111

Stock-based compensation —

515

(5,242)

5,757

—

5,757

Amortization of intangibles —

1,295

(804)

2,099

—

2,099

Restructuring and related charges —

762

(1,086)

1,848

—

1,848

Avid litigation settlement fees and associated legal fees —

—

6

(6)

—

(6)

Non-cash interest expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,454

1,454

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,294

Total adjustments 111

2,683

(7,126)

9,809

1,454

12,557

Non-GAAP $ 90,238

$ 49,866

$ 49,384

$ 482

$ (1,835)

$ (1,137)

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

52.4 % 62.7 % (10.3) % (3.6) % (15.2) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

55.3 % 54.7 % 0.5 % (2.0) % (1.3) % Diluted net loss per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.16)

Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP









$ (0.01)

Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









83,912

















Three months ended December 31, 2017

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

(loss) from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Loss GAAP $ 100,974

$ 48,572

$ 56,663

$ (8,091)

$ (3,938)

$ (11,845)

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization 115

115

—

115

—

115

Stock-based compensation —

747

(4,756)

5,503

—

5,503

Amortization of intangibles —

1,295

(795)

2,090

—

2,090

Restructuring and related charges —

(56)

(1,223)

1,167

—

1,167

TVN acquisition- and integration-related costs —

—

(84)

84

—

84

Avid litigation settlement fees —

—

(692)

692

—

692

Loss on impairment of long-term investment —

—

—

—

530

530

Non-cash interest expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,429

1,429

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(121)

Total adjustments 115

2,101

(7,550)

9,651

1,959

11,489

Non-GAAP $ 101,089

$ 50,673

$ 49,113

$ 1,560

$ (1,979)

$ (356)

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

48.1 % 56.1 % (8.0) % (3.9) % (11.7) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

50.1 % 48.6 % 1.5 % (2.0) % (0.4) %













Diluted net loss per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.14)

Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP









$ 0.00

Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









82,014

















Three months ended March 31, 2017

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Loss from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Loss GAAP $ 82,943

$ 40,408

$ 61,566

$ (21,158)

$ (3,101)

$ (24,027)

Cable Access inventory charge —

(15)

—

(15)

—

(15)

Acquisition accounting impacts related to TVN deferred revenue 111

111

—

111

—

111

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization 416

416

—

416

—

416

Stock-based compensation —

445

(2,806)

3,251

—

3,251

Amortization of intangibles —

1,295

(774)

2,069

—

2,069

Restructuring and related charges —

508

(1,279)

1,787

—

1,787

TVN acquisition-and integration-related costs —

342

(1,808)

2,150

—

2,150

Non-cash interest expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,316

1,316

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,744

Total adjustments $ 527

$ 3,102

$ (6,667)

$ 9,769

$ 1,316

$ 12,829

Non-GAAP $ 83,470

$ 43,510

$ 54,899

$ (11,389)

$ (1,785)

$ (11,198)

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

48.7 % 74.2 % (25.5) % (3.7) % (29.0) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

52.1 % 65.8 % (13.6) % (2.1) % (13.4) %













Diluted net loss per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.30)

Diluted net loss per share-Non-GAAP









$ (0.14)

Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









79,810



Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Business Outlook (In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q2 2018 Financial Guidance

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

(Loss) from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense,

net Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $88.0 to

$98.0 $44.3 to

$51.3 $52.5 to

$54.5 $(10.2) to

$(1.2) $(3.3) $(14.0) to

$(5.0) Stock-based compensation — 0.3 (2.6) 2.9 — 2.9 Amortization of intangibles — 1.3 (0.8) 2.1 — 2.1 Restructuring and related charges — 0.1 (0.1) 0.2 — 0.2 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes — — — — 1.5 1.5 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — $0 to $1.5 Total adjustments — 1.7 (3.5) 5.2 1.5 $6.7 to $8.2 Non-GAAP $88.0 to

$98.0 $46.0 to

$53.0 $49.0 to

$51.0 $(5.0) to

$4.0 $(1.8) $(5.8) to

$1.7 As a % of revenue (GAAP)

50.5% to

52.5% 53.5% to

62% (11.5)% to

(1)% (3.5)% (16)% to

(5)% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

52% to

54% 50% to

58% (5.5)% to 4% (2)% (6.5)% to

1.5% Diluted net income (loss) per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP







$(0.17) to $(0.06) Diluted net (loss) income per share-Non-GAAP







$(0.07) to $0.02 Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP







85.4 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:











Non-GAAP







86.0



2018 Outlook

Revenue Gross

Profit Total

Operating

Expense Loss from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense,

net Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $375.0 to

$425.0 $184.8 to

$216.8 $217.0 to

$225.0 $(43.2) to

$(2.2) $(13.3) $(59.3) to

$(18.3) Stock-based compensation — 2.0 (15.4) 17.4 — 17.4 Amortization of intangibles — 5.2 (3.2) 8.4 — 8.4 Restructuring and related charges — 1.0 (1.4) 2.4 — 2.4 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes — — — — 6.1 6.1 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — $0 to $6 Total adjustments — 8.2 (20.0) 28.2 6.1 $34.3 to

$40.3 Non-GAAP $375.0 to

$425.0 $190.0 to

$223.0 $197.0 to

$205.0 $(15.0) to

$26.0 $(7.2) $(19.0) to

$16.0 As a % of revenue (GAAP)

48.5% to

50.5% 51% to

60% (11.5)% to

(0.5)% (3)% (15.5)% to

(4)% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

51% to

52% 46.5% to

54.5% (4)% to 6% (2)% (5)% to 4% Diluted income (loss) per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP







$(0.69) to $(0.21) Diluted net (loss) income per share-Non-GAAP







$(0.22) to $0.18 Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP







86.0 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:











Non-GAAP







87.0

