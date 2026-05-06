Harmonic Defines a New Era of Broadband Connectivity at ANGA COM 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its latest broadband innovations for ANGA COM 2026, highlighting its vision for a new era of connectivity defined by exceptional subscriber experiences, intelligent automation and flexible evolution across fiber and DOCSIS networks. Powered by Harmonic's market-leading cOS™ virtualized broadband platform and a robust ecosystem of network devices, these innovations enable operators to deliver reliable, low-latency multi-gigabit connectivity while maximizing the value of existing infrastructure and creating practical pathways to both DOCSIS evolution and fiber expansion.

"Broadband operators today must navigate the pressure to do more with less while delivering connectivity experiences that keep subscribers loyal and competitors at bay. At ANGA COM 2026, we're demonstrating this is no longer a trade-off," said Asaf Matatyaou, senior vice president of product at Harmonic. "With AI-driven intelligence that shifts operations from firefighting to foresight, network technologies that squeeze every bit of performance from existing infrastructure, and fiber solutions built to scale wherever demand takes you, Harmonic is giving operators the tools to deliver on the promise of connectivity to every subscriber."

Harmonic will showcase several innovations at ANGA COM that empower broadband service providers to:

Leverage Proactive, AI-Driven Network Operations: Harmonic will showcase a new game-changing AI-powered network operations intelligence solution that enables broadband operators to radically shift from reactive maintenance to proactive performance. Harmonic's approach augments decision making with data-powered insights that allow service providers to transform operations and deliver an exceptional subscriber experience that drives long-term subscriber loyalty.

Harmonic will showcase a new game-changing AI-powered network operations intelligence solution that enables broadband operators to radically shift from reactive maintenance to proactive performance. Harmonic's approach augments decision making with data-powered insights that allow service providers to transform operations and deliver an exceptional subscriber experience that drives long-term subscriber loyalty. Elevate Subscriber Experience : Harmonic's Beacon intelligent speed maximizer (ISM) application for DOCSIS networks improves spectrum efficiency and optimizes bandwidth utilization to deliver faster, more consistent service to every subscriber, regardless of network conditions. Harmonic's Pathfinder complements Beacom ISM to boost upstream service quality by dynamically allocating bandwidth for faster performance and greater per-subscriber capacity. These innovative solutions maximize broadband network efficiency and empower service providers to deliver consistently high-quality connectivity experiences that drive customer satisfaction, competitive differentiation and long-term revenue growth.

: Harmonic's Beacon intelligent speed maximizer (ISM) application for DOCSIS networks improves spectrum efficiency and optimizes bandwidth utilization to deliver faster, more consistent service to every subscriber, regardless of network conditions. Harmonic's Pathfinder complements Beacom ISM to boost upstream service quality by dynamically allocating bandwidth for faster performance and greater per-subscriber capacity. These innovative solutions maximize broadband network efficiency and empower service providers to deliver consistently high-quality connectivity experiences that drive customer satisfaction, competitive differentiation and long-term revenue growth. Scale Fiber Networks Efficiently: Harmonic's fiber solutions support operators' unique fiber roll out strategies that bring dependable multi-gigabit services to any location.

Harmonic's new Pearl-1XL R-OLT module integrates eight Combo PON (GPON/XGS) ports and is housed in an innovative new outdoor node purpose-built for demanding outside plant environments. The solution effectively addresses remote infrastructure challenges such as power constraints and uplink reliability. Harmonic's new Fin-Lite and Fin-2 adds to the company's Fin SFP based OLT family managed by the cOS virtualized core. At ANGA COM 2026, Harmonic will demonstrate 50G PON capabilities powered by the cOS core. Additionally, Harmonic's Open ONT framework empowers operators to choose the CPE that best aligns with their network strategy for greater flexibility and long-term agility.



Simplify DOCSIS Evolutions and Preserve Network Value: Harmonic's market-leading cOS broadband platform enables seamless network upgrades to DOCSIS 4.0 that enable operators to deliver competitive multi-gigabit services while extending the life of existing infrastructure. The cOS platform simplifies the monitoring and management of smart amplifiers, speeding up RCA and proactively reducing service impacting issues.

Harmonic's market-leading cOS broadband platform enables seamless network upgrades to DOCSIS 4.0 that enable operators to deliver competitive multi-gigabit services while extending the life of existing infrastructure. The cOS platform simplifies the monitoring and management of smart amplifiers, speeding up RCA and proactively reducing service impacting issues. Simplify MDU Deployments and Gain Device Flexibility: Harmonic's SeaStar™ optical node enables efficient fiber-grade connectivity in brownfield lower-density MDUs. The SeaStar node enables broadband operators to capture new market share by delivering multi-gigabit connectivity without costly infrastructure changes, complex permits and service delays.

Beyond the show floor, Harmonic will take the stage at the ANGA COM conference to share insights on the future of broadband. Matatyaou, an industry-recognized broadband thought leader, will present on "When a vCMTS is More Than Just a vCMTS" as part of the panel "Cable's New Playbook: Converged Edge, Better QoE" on Tuesday, May 19 at 2:30 p.m.

To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at ANGA COM 2026, May 19-21 in Cologne, Germany at stand C35, visit www.harmonicinc.com/events/anga-com. More information about Harmonic's broadband solutions is at www.harmonicinc.com/broadband/solutions.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.