Harmonic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

"Harmonic's fourth quarter results reflect the competitive advantages and complementary strengths of our Cable Access and Video segments," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Both segments delivered sequential and year over year growth in revenues and operating margins. Record quarterly bookings, and record backlog and deferred revenue, demonstrate strong business momentum as we enter 2021."

Q4 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Revenue: $131.5 million , up 7.7% year over year

, up 7.7% year over year Cable Access segment revenue: $45.5 million , up 5.8% year over year

, up 5.8% year over year

Video segment revenue: $86.0 million , up 8.7% year over year

, up 8.7% year over year Gross margin: GAAP 54.4% and non-GAAP 55.3%, compared to GAAP 50.5% and non-GAAP 52.3% in the year ago period

Cable Access segment gross margin: 53.7% compared to 38.3% in the year ago period



Video segment gross margin: 56.2%, compared to 60.0% in the year ago period

Operating income: GAAP income $16.8 million and non-GAAP income $23.4 million , compared to GAAP income $6.7 million and non-GAAP income $14.8 million in the year ago period

and non-GAAP income , compared to GAAP income and non-GAAP income in the year ago period Adjusted EBITDA: $26.4 million compared to $17.6 million in the year ago period

compared to in the year ago period Net income: GAAP net income $13.5 million and non-GAAP net income $20.0 million , compared to GAAP net income $5.6 million and non-GAAP net income $12.1 million

and non-GAAP net income , compared to GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income EPS: GAAP net income per share of $0.13 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.20 , compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.06 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.12 in the year ago period

and non-GAAP net income per share of , compared to GAAP net income per share of and non-GAAP net income per share of in the year ago period Cash: $98.6 million , up $5.5 million year over year

Business

CableOS ® solution commercially deployed with 44 customers, up 91% year over year

solution commercially deployed with 44 customers, up 91% year over year CableOS deployments scaled to 2.6 million served cable modems, up 149% year over year

17 new VOS ® streaming SaaS customers added during the quarter

streaming SaaS customers added during the quarter Over 50,000 live-streaming channels deployed globally, up 15% year over year

Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2019

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2019



(in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 131.5



$ 94.9



$ 122.2



$ 131.5



$ 94.9



$ 122.2

Net income (loss)

$ 13.5



$ (5.4)



$ 5.6



$ 20.0



$ 2.6



$ 12.1

Diluted EPS

$ 0.13



$ (0.06)



$ 0.06



$ 0.20



$ 0.03



$ 0.12



























Other Financial Information Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2019

(in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter













$ 26.4



$ 7.2



$ 17.6

Bookings for the quarter $ 206.4



$ 100.7



$ 140.1

Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 290.5



$ 216.2



$ 210.2

Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 98.6



$ 70.8



$ 93.1



Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance

GAAP Financial Guidance

Q1 2021

2021

Low

High

Low

High





(in millions, except percentages and per share data) Net revenue

$ 97.0



$ 107.0



$ 430.0



$ 465.0



Video

$ 61.0



$ 66.0



$ 260.0



$ 275.0



Cable Access

$ 36.0



$ 41.0



$ 170.0



$ 190.0

Gross margin %

51.0 %

53.0 %

51.0 %

54.0 % Operating expenses

$ 58.0



$ 60.0



$ 231.5



$ 238.5

Operating income (loss)

$ (9.0)



$ (4.0)



$ (12.5)



$ 12.5

Tax expense

$ (0.7)



$ 0.7



$ (2.7)



$ (2.7)

EPS

$ (0.12)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.02)

Shares

99.7



99.7



101.0



101.0

Cash

$ 85.0



$ 95.0



$ 110.0



$ 130.0



Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

Q1 2021

2021

Low

High

Low

High





(in millions, except percentages and per share data) Net revenue

$ 97.0



$ 107.0



$ 430.0



$ 465.0



Video

$ 61.0



$ 66.0



$ 260.0



$ 275.0



Cable Access

$ 36.0



$ 41.0



$ 170.0



$ 190.0

Gross margin %

51.5 %

53.5 %

51.5 %

54.5 % Operating expenses

$ 49.0



$ 51.0



$ 206.0



$ 213.0

Operating income

$ 1.0



$ 6.0



$ 15.5



$ 40.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4.0



$ 9.0



$ 27.5



$ 53.0

Tax rate

10 %

10 %

10 %

10 % EPS

$ 0.00



$ 0.04



$ 0.09



$ 0.31

Shares

102.5



102.5



103.7



103.7

Cash

$ 85.0



$ 95.0



$ 110.0



$ 130.0



See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern) on Monday, February 1, 2021. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. An audio version of the webcast will be available by calling +1.574.990.1032 or +1.800.240.9147 (conference ID 1694224). A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site or by calling +1.404.537.3406 or +1.855.859.2056 (conference ID 1694224).

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in visualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The Company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS, and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Cable Access businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations or the operations of our supply chain or our customers; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on market acceptance of various types of broadband services, on the adoption of new broadband technologies and on broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the impact of increases in the prices of raw materials and oil; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: revenue, segment revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA, and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment/conversion - In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we recorded a loss of $0.5 million resulting from the conversion and settlement of the remaining $8.1 million of our convertible notes due in December 2020. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we recorded a debt extinguishment loss of $0.8 million resulting from the exchange of $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of our convertible notes due in 2020 for $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible notes due in 2022. In the third quarter of fiscal 2019, we recorded a debt extinguishment loss of $5.7 million resulting from refinancing a portion of our convertible notes due in 2020. We have excluded these losses from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not believe the losses are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the accretion of the debt discount related to the equity component and amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization - We issued a warrant to a customer, Comcast Corporation, in September 2016 pursuant to which Comcast may purchase up to 7.8 million shares of Harmonic common stock. In July 2019, in connection with Comcast's election of enterprise license pricing for the Company's CableOS software, all warrant shares were fully vested as of July 1, 2019. As a result of Comcast's election of enterprise license pricing, we no longer excluded the effect of warrant amortization in our non-GAAP financial measures beginning with the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and amortization of intangible assets, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,645



$ 93,058

Accounts receivable, net 66,227



88,500

Inventories 35,031



29,042

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,132



40,762

Total current assets 238,035



251,362

Property and equipment, net 43,141



22,928

Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,556



27,491

Other long-term assets 38,609



41,305

Intangibles, net 508



4,461

Goodwill 243,674



239,780

Total assets $ 591,523



$ 587,327









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 23,543



$ 40,933

Accrued other current liabilities 57,687



63,761

Deferred revenue 54,294



37,117

Convertible notes, short-term —



43,375

Other debts and finance lease obligations, current 11,771



6,713

Total current liabilities 147,295



191,899

Convertible notes, long-term 129,507



88,629

Other debts and finance lease obligations, long-term 10,086



10,511

Other non-current liabilities 46,333



41,432

Total liabilities 333,221



332,471









Convertible notes —



2,410

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 98,204 and 91,875 shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 98



92

Additional paid-in capital 2,353,559



2,327,359

Accumulated deficit (2,101,211)



(2,071,940)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,856



(3,065)

Total stockholders' equity 258,302



252,446

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 591,523



$ 587,327



Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $ 98,787



$ 85,933



$ 252,014



$ 275,797

SaaS and service 32,741



36,245



126,817



127,077

Total net revenue 131,528



122,178



378,831



402,874

Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 45,795



47,107



126,948



130,284

SaaS and service 14,171



13,376



56,886



49,578

Total cost of revenue 59,966



60,483



183,834



179,862

Total gross profit 71,562



61,695



194,997



223,012

Operating expenses:













Research and development 20,667



21,703



82,494



84,614

Selling, general and administrative 32,615



30,557



119,611



119,035

Amortization of intangibles 755



782



3,019



3,139

Restructuring and related charges 750



1,947



2,322



3,141

Total operating expenses 54,787



54,989



207,446



209,929

Income (loss) from operations 16,775



6,706



(12,449)



13,083

Interest expense, net (2,737)



(2,789)



(11,509)



(11,651)

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment/conversion (528)



—



(1,362)



(5,695)

Other expense, net (84)



—



(897)



(2,333)

Income (loss) before income taxes 13,426



3,917



(26,217)



(6,596)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (39)



(1,653)



3,054



(672)

Net income (loss) $ 13,465



$ 5,570



$ (29,271)



$ (5,924)

Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.14



$ 0.06



$ (0.30)



$ (0.07)

Diluted $ 0.13



$ 0.06



$ (0.30)



$ (0.07)

Shares used in per share calculations:













Basic 97,938



91,124



96,971



89,575

Diluted 100,316



97,499



96,971



89,575



Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Year ended

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (29,271)



$ (5,924)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 11,737



11,287

Amortization of intangibles 3,970



8,319

Stock-based compensation 18,040



12,074

Amortization of discount on convertible and other debt 7,058



6,756

Amortization of non-cash warrant 1,746



13,576

Foreign currency adjustments 6,391



(290)

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment/conversion 1,362



5,695

Deferred income taxes, net (105)



(2,076)

Provision for doubtful accounts and returns 1,666



1,500

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 1,847



1,479

Other non-cash adjustments, net 409



1,349

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 21,186



(8,388)

Inventories (8,195)



(4,819)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,556



(3,347)

Accounts payable (18,173)



5,086

Deferred revenues 19,751



(3,436)

Accrued and other liabilities (11,812)



(7,546)

Net cash provided by operating activities 39,163



31,295

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (32,205)



(10,328)

Net cash used in investing activities (32,205)



(10,328)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from convertible debt —



115,500

Payments of convertible debt (7,999)



(109,603)

Payment of convertible debt issuance costs (672)



(4,277)

Proceeds from other debts 9,398



4,684

Repayment of other debts and finance leases (6,646)



(6,913)

Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 5,472



8,406

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (1,662)



(1,492)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,109)



6,305

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 738



(203)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,587



27,069

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 93,058



65,989

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year $ 98,645



$ 93,058



Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Revenue Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three months ended

December 31, 2020

September 25, 2020

December 31, 2019

GAAP Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP Geography



























Americas $ 84,916

$ —

$ 84,916

65%

$ 54,521

$ —

$ 54,521

58%

$ 68,869

$ —

$ 68,869

56% EMEA 34,825

—

34,825

26%

29,771

—

29,771

31%

39,874

—

39,874

33% APAC 11,787

—

11,787

9%

10,600

—

10,600

11%

13,435

—

13,435

11% Total $ 131,528

$ —

$ 131,528

100%

$ 94,892

$ —

$ 94,892

100%

$ 122,178

$ —

$ 122,178

100%





























Market



























Service Provider $ 66,673

$ —

$ 66,673

51%

$ 59,083

$ —

$ 59,083

62%

$ 83,976

$ —

$ 83,976

69% Broadcast and Media 64,855

—

64,855

49%

35,809

—

35,809

38%

38,202

—

38,202

31% Total $ 131,528

$ —

$ 131,528

100%

$ 94,892

$ —

$ 94,892

100%

$ 122,178

$ —

$ 122,178

100%



Twelve months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP Geography





















Americas $ 219,394



$ —

$ 219,394

58%

$ 224,193



$ 48

$ 224,241

56% EMEA 117,126



—

117,126

31%

117,477



—

117,477

29% APAC 42,311



—

42,311

11%

61,204



—

61,204

15% Total $ 378,831



$ —

$ 378,831

100%

$ 402,874



$ 48

$ 402,922

100%























Market





















Service Provider $ 211,684



$ —

$ 211,684

56%

$ 249,512



$ 48

$ 249,560

62% Broadcast and Media 167,147



—

167,147

44%

153,362



—

153,362

38% Total $ 378,831



$ —

$ 378,831

100%

$ 402,874



$ 48

$ 402,922

100%

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Segment Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three months ended December 31, 2020

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 86,044



$ 45,484



$ 131,528



$ —



$ 131,528

Gross profit 48,336



24,437



72,773



(1,211)



71,562

Gross margin% 56.2 %

53.7 %

55.3 %





54.4 % Operating income 13,529



9,918



23,447



(6,672)



16,775

Operating margin% 15.7 %

21.8 %

17.8 %





12.8 %





















Three months ended September 25, 2020

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 54,641



$ 40,251



$ 94,892



$ —



$ 94,892

Gross profit 29,825



19,682



49,507



(583)



48,924

Gross margin% 54.6 %

48.9 %

52.2 %





51.6 % Operating income (loss) (1,699)



5,876



4,177



(5,798)



(1,621)

Operating margin% (3.1) %

14.6 %

4.4 %





(1.7) %





















Three months ended December 31, 2019

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 79,172



$ 43,006



$ 122,178



$ —



$ 122,178

Gross profit 47,463



16,492



63,955



(2,260)



61,695

Gross margin% 60.0 %

38.3 %

52.3 %





50.5 % Operating income 11,105



3,649



14,754



(8,048)



6,706

Operating margin% 14.0 %

8.5 %

12.1 %





5.5 %





















Twelve months ended December 31, 2020

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 242,510



$ 136,321



$ 378,831



$ —



$ 378,831

Gross profit 132,092



66,661



198,753



(3,756)



194,997

Gross margin% 54.5 %

48.9 %

52.5 %





51.5 % Operating income 1,326



11,651



12,977



(25,426)



(12,449)

Operating margin% 0.5 %

8.5 %

3.4 %





(3.3) %





















Twelve months ended December 31, 2019

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 278,028



$ 124,894



$ 402,922



$ (48)

* $ 402,874

Gross profit 162,156



68,596



230,752



(7,740)



223,012

Gross margin% 58.3 %

54.9 %

57.3 %





55.4 % Operating income 15,837



22,219



38,056



(24,973)



13,083

Operating margin% 5.7 %

17.8 %

9.4 %





3.2 %

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

* This non-GAAP adjustment is for warrant amortization and relates to our Cable Access segment. After

applying this adjustment to the non-GAAP revenue for the Cable Access segment, our GAAP revenue for

the Cable Access segment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $124,846.

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three months ended December 31, 2020

Revenue Gross Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Income GAAP $ 131,528

$ 71,562

$ 54,787

$ 16,775

$ (3,349)

$ 13,465

Stock-based compensation —

348

(3,955)

4,303

—

4,303

Amortization of intangibles —

—

(756)

756

—

756

Restructuring and related charges —

863

(750)

1,613

—

1,613

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment/conversion —

—

—

—

528

528

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes

and other debt —

—

—

—

1,607

1,607

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(2,262)

Total adjustments —

1,211

(5,461)

6,672

2,135

6,545

Non-GAAP $ 131,528

$ 72,773

$ 49,326

$ 23,447

$ (1,214)

$ 20,010

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

54.4 % 41.7 % 12.8 % (2.5) % 10.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

55.3 % 37.5 % 17.8 % (0.9) % 15.2 % Diluted net income per share:











Diluted net income per share-GAAP









$ 0.13

Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP









$ 0.20

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









100,316





Three months ended September 25, 2020

Revenue Gross Profit Total

Operating|

Expense Income

(Loss) from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 94,892

$ 48,924

$ 50,545

$ (1,621)

$ (2,974)

$ (5,381)

Stock-based compensation —

281

(3,649)

3,930

—

3,930

Amortization of intangible —

—

(752)

752

—

752

Restructuring and related charges —

302

(814)

1,116

—

1,116

Non-cash interest expenses and other expenses related to

convertible notes and other debt —

—

—

—

1,666

1,666

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

499

Total adjustments —

583

(5,215)

5,798

1,666

7,963

Non-GAAP $ 94,892

$ 49,507

$ 45,330

$ 4,177

$ (1,308)

$ 2,582

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

51.6 % 53.3 % (1.7) % (3.1) % (5.7) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

52.2 % 47.8 % 4.4 % (1.4) % 2.7 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.06)

Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP









$ 0.03

Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share:











GAAP









97,563

Non-GAAP









98,361





Three months ended December 31, 2019

Revenue Gross Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Income GAAP $ 122,178

$ 61,695

$ 54,989

$ 6,706

$ (2,789)

$ 5,570

Stock-based compensation —

297

(3,059)

3,356

—

3,356

Amortization of intangibles —

1,295

(782)

2,077

—

2,077

Restructuring and related charges —

668

(1,947)

2,615

—

2,615

Non-cash interest expenses and other expenses related to

convertible notes and other debt —

—

—

—

1,796

1,796

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(3,303)

Total adjustments —

2,260

(5,788)

8,048

1,796

6,541

Non-GAAP $ 122,178

$ 63,955

$ 49,201

$ 14,754

$ (993)

$ 12,111

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

50.5 % 45.0 % 5.5 % (2.3) % 4.6 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

52.3 % 40.3 % 12.1 % (0.8) % 9.9 % Diluted net income per share:











Diluted net income per share-GAAP









$ 0.06

Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP









$ 0.12

Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









97,499





Twelve months ended December 31, 2020

Revenue Gross Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

(Loss) from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 378,831

$ 194,997

$ 207,446

$ (12,449)

$ (13,768)

$ (29,271)

Stock-based compensation —

1,712

(16,328)

18,040

—

18,040

Amortization of intangibles —

950

(3,020)

3,970

—

3,970

Restructuring and related charges —

1,094

(2,322)

3,416

—

3,416

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment/conversion —

—

—

—

1,362

1,362

Non-cash interest expenses and other expenses related to

convertible notes and other debt —

—

—

—

7,058

7,058

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

2,291

Total adjustments —

3,756

(21,670)

25,426

8,420

36,137

Non-GAAP $ 378,831

$ 198,753

$ 185,776

$ 12,977

$ (5,348)

$ 6,866

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

51.5 % 54.8 % (3.3) % (3.6) % (7.7) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

52.5 % 49.0 % 3.4 % (1.4) % 1.8 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.30)

Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP









$ 0.07

Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share:











GAAP









96,971

Non-GAAP









98,633





Twelve months ended December 31, 2019

Revenue Gross Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 402,874

$ 223,012

$ 209,929

$ 13,083

$ (19,679)

$ (5,924)

Accounting impact related to warrant amortization 48

48

—

48

—

48

Stock-based compensation —

1,121

(10,953)

12,074

—

12,074

Amortization of intangibles —

5,180

(3,139)

8,319

—

8,319

Restructuring and related charges —

1,391

(3,141)

4,532

—

4,532

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment/conversion —

—

—

—

5,695

5,695

Non-cash interest expenses and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

7,683

7,683

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(4,482)

Total adjustments 48

7,740

(17,233)

24,973

13,378

33,869

Non-GAAP $ 402,922

$ 230,752

$ 192,696

$ 38,056

$ (6,301)

$ 27,945

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

55.4 % 52.1 % 3.2 % (4.9) % (1.5) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

57.3 % 47.8 % 9.4 % (1.6) % 6.9 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$ (0.07)

Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP









$ 0.30

Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share:











GAAP









89,575

Non-GAAP









93,830



Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three months ended

December

31, 2020 September

25, 2020 December

31, 2019 Net Income (Loss) - GAAP $ 13,465

$ (5,381)

$ 5,570

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (39)

786

(1,653)

Interest expense, net 2,737

2,807

2,789

Depreciation 3,054

3,148

2,807

Amortization of intangibles 756

752

2,077

EBITDA 19,973

2,112

11,590









Adjustments





Stock-based compensation 4,303

3,930

3,356

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment/conversion 528

—

—

Restructuring and related charges 1,613

1,116

2,615

Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,417

$ 7,158

$ 17,561





Twelve months ended

December

31, 2020 December

31, 2019 Net Loss – GAAP $ (29,271)

$ (5,924)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,054

(672)

Interest expense, net 11,509

11,651

Depreciation 11,737

11,287

Amortization of intangibles 3,970

8,319

EBITDA 999

24,661







Adjustments



Accounting impact related to warrant amortization —

48

Stock-based compensation 18,040

12,074

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment/conversion 1,362

5,695

Non-cash expenses related to convertible notes —

927

Restructuring and related charges 3,416

4,532

Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,817

$ 47,937



Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)

(In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q1 2021 Financial Guidance

Revenue Gross Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

(Loss) from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $97.0 to $107.0 $49.2 to $56.4 $58.0 to $60.0 $(9.0) to $(4.0) $(2.8) $(12.4) to $(7.2) Stock-based compensation — 0.6 (8.4) 9.0 — 9.0 Amortization of intangibles — — (0.5) 0.5 — 0.5 Restructuring and related charges — 0.2 (0.2) 0.4 — 0.4 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt — — — — 1.8 1.8 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — $0.2 to $0.7 Total adjustments — 0.8 (9.1) 9.9 1.8 $11.6 to $12.4 Non-GAAP $97.0 to $107.0 $50.0 to $57.2 $49.0 to $51.0 $1.0 to $6.0 $(1.0) $0.0 to $4.4 As a % of revenue (GAAP)

51.0% to 53.0% 59.9% to 56.2% (9.2)% to (3.5)% (2.6)% to (2.9)% (12.8)% to (6.7)% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

51.5% to 53.5% 50.5% to 47.7% 1.0% to 5.8% (1.0)% to (1.0)% 0.0% to 4.1% Diluted net income (loss) per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$(0.12) to $(0.07) Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP









$0.00 to $0.04 Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP









99.7 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:











Non-GAAP









102.5

2021 Financial Guidance

Revenue Gross Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

(Loss) from

Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $430.0 to $465.0 $219.0 to $250.9 $231.5 to $238.5 $(12.5) to $12.5 $(11.4) $(26.6) to $(1.7) Stock-based compensation expense — 1.7 (24.2) 25.9 — 25.9 Amortization of intangibles — — (0.5) 0.5 — 0.5 Restructuring and related charges — 0.8 (0.8) 1.6 — 1.6 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes and other debt — — — — 6.2 6.2 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — $(0.8) to $1.7 Total adjustments — 2.5 (25.5) 28.0 6.2 $33.4 to $35.9 Non-GAAP $430.0 to $465.0 $221.5 to $253.4 $206.0 to $213.0 $15.5 to $40.5 $(5.2) $9.3 to $31.7 As a % of revenue (GAAP)

51.0% to 54.0% 53.8% to 51.3% (2.9)% to 2.7% (2.5)% to (2.7)% (6.2)% to (0.4)% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

51.5% to 54.5% 47.9% to 45.8% 3.6% to 8.7% (1.1)% to (1.2)% 2.2% to 6.8% Diluted net income (loss) per share:











Diluted net loss per share-GAAP









$(0.26) to $(0.02) Diluted net income per share-Non-GAAP









$0.09 to $0.31 Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share:











GAAP









101.0 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share:











Non-GAAP









103.7

Harmonic Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)

(In millions)



Q1 2021 Financial

Guidance 2021 Financial

Guidance Net Loss - GAAP $(12.4) to $(7.2) $(26.6) to $(1.7) Provision for income taxes 0.7

2.7

Interest expense, net 2.5

10.2

Depreciation 3.4

14.0

Amortization of intangibles 0.5

0.5

EBITDA $(5.3) to $(0.1) $0.8 to $25.7





Adjustments



Stock-based compensation 9.0

25.9

Restructuring and related charges 0.4

1.6

Adjusted EBITDA $4.0 to $9.0 $27.5 to $53.0

