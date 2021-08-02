Harmonic Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021.

"Harmonic delivered another strong quarter, with revenues and earnings buoyed by robust demand in both our Video and Cable Access segments", said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Our book-to-bill ratio was 1.6, enabling us to exit the quarter with record backlog and deferred revenue. This momentum positions us well for the balance of the year and into 2022, as we continue to execute on our strategic growth initiatives."

Q2 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Revenue: $113 .4 million, up 53% year over year

.4 million, up 53% year over year Cable Access segment revenue: $50 .1 million, up 89% year over year

.1 million, up 89% year over year

Video segment revenue: $63 .3 million, up 34% year over year

.3 million, up 34% year over year Gross margin: GAAP 53.3% and non-GAAP 53.9%, compared to GAAP 51.0% and non-GAAP 51.6% in the year ago period

Cable Access segment gross margin: 47.0% compared to 45.7% in the year ago period



Video segment gross margin: 59.3% compared to 54.8% in the year ago period

Operating income (loss): GAAP income $2.1 million and non-GAAP income $6.6 million , compared to GAAP loss $9.6 and non-GAAP loss $5.1 million in the year ago period

and non-GAAP income , compared to GAAP loss and non-GAAP loss in the year ago period Adjusted EBITDA: $9.5 million income compared to $2.8 million loss in the year ago period

income compared to loss in the year ago period Net income (loss): GAAP net loss $2.0 million and non-GAAP net income of $4.8 million , compared to GAAP net loss $15.4 million and non-GAAP net loss $5.9 million in the year ago period

and non-GAAP net income of , compared to GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss in the year ago period EPS: GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.05 , compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.16 and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.06 in the year ago period

and non-GAAP net income per share of , compared to GAAP net loss per share of and non-GAAP net loss per share of in the year ago period Cash: $115 .2 million, up $37 .5 million year over year

Business

CableOS ® solution commercially deployed with 62 customers, up 114% year over year

solution commercially deployed with 62 customers, up 114% year over year CableOS deployments scaled to 3.3 million served cable modems, up 94% year over year

VOS® streaming SaaS customer base increased to 102, up 55% year over year; SaaS revenue increased 68% year over year

Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q2 2020



(in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 113.4



$ 111.6



$ 74.0



$ 113.4



$ 111.6



$ 74.0

Net income (loss)

$ (2.0)



$ (6.1)



$ (15.4)



$ 4.8



$ 4.5



$ (5.9)

Diluted EPS

$ (0.02)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.16)



$ 0.05



$ 0.04



$ (0.06)



















Other Financial Information Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q2 2020

(in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter $ 9.5



$ 9.1



$ (2.8)

Bookings for the quarter $ 186.9



$ 96.3



$ 77.0

Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 347.2



$ 274.3



$ 210.2

Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 115.2



$ 100.8



$ 77.7



Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance



Q3 2021 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages) Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP

Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 62.0



$ 50.0



$ —



$ 112.0



$ 67.0



$ 55.0



$ —



$ 122.0

Gross margin % 55.0 %

41.5% (3)

(0.5) %

49.4 %

58.0 %

43.5% (3)

(0.5) %

50.1 % Operating expenses $ 35.0



$ 18.5



$ 5.6



$ 59.1



$ 36.0



$ 19.0



$ 5.6



$ 60.6

Operating income (loss) $ (0.9)



$ 3.3



$ (6.2)



$ (3.8)



$ 2.9



$ 3.8



$ (6.2)



$ 0.5

Tax expense (4)











$ (0.8)















$ (0.8)

EPS (4)











$ (0.07)















$ (0.03)

Shares (4)











102.0















102.0

Cash (4)











$ 115.0















$ 125.0



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue. (4) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



Q4 2021 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages) Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP

Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 82.0



$ 50.0



$ —



$ 133.0



$ 87.0



$ 60.0



$ —



$ 148.0

Gross margin % 54.0 %

45% (3)

(0.6) %

50.2 %

56.0 %

47% (3)

(0.5) %

51.0 % Operating expenses $ 35.0



$ 20.0



$ 4.7



$ 59.7



$ 36.0



$ 21.0



$ 4.7



$ 61.7

Operating income (loss) $ 8.9



$ 3.6



$ (5.4)



$ 7.1



$ 12.9



$ 6.3



$ (5.4)



$ 13.8

Tax expense (4)











$ (0.8)















$ (0.8)

EPS (4)











$ 0.03















$ 0.09

Shares (4)











106.6















106.6

Cash (4)











$ 125.0















$ 145.0



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue. (4) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2021 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages) Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP

Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 278.0



$ 192.0



$ —



$ 470.0



$ 288.0



$ 207.0



$ —



$ 495.0

Gross margin % 55.5 %

44% (3)

(0.6) %

50.6 %

57.0 %

45% (3)

(0.6) %

51.0 % Operating expenses $ 141.0



$ 73.2



$ 22.0



$ 236.2



$ 143.0



$ 74.7



$ 22.0



$ 239.7

Operating income (loss) $ 13.3



$ 13.2



$ (24.9)



$ 1.6



$ 21.1



$ 16.4



$ (24.9)



$ 12.6

Tax expense (4)











$ (3.7)















$ (3.7)

EPS (4)











$ (0.12)















$ (0.01)

Shares (4)











101.4















101.4

Cash (4)











$ 125.0















$ 145.0



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding (2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue. (4) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



Q3 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages) Video

Cable Access

Total

Video

Cable Access

Total Net revenue $ 62.0



$ 50.0



$ 112.0



$ 67.0



$ 55.0



$ 122.0

Gross margin % 55.0 %

41.5% (2)

49.9 %

58.0 %

43.5% (2)

50.6 % Operating expenses $ 35.0



$ 18.5



$ 53.5



$ 36.0



$ 19.0



$ 55.0

Operating income (loss) $ (0.9)



$ 3.3



$ 2.4



$ 2.9



$ 3.8



$ 6.7

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.1



$ 4.7



$ 5.8



$ 4.9



$ 5.2



$ 10.1

Tax rate (3)







10.0 %









10.0 % EPS (3)







$ 0.01











$ 0.05

Shares (3)







105.8











105.8

Cash (3)







$ 115.0











$ 125.0



(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



Q4 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages) Video

Cable Access

Total

Video

Cable Access

Total Net revenue $ 82.0



$ 50.0



$ 133.0



$ 87.0



$ 60.0



$ 148.0

Gross margin % 54.0 %

45% (2)

50.8 %

56.0 %

47% (2)

51.5 % Operating expenses $ 35.0



$ 20.0



$ 55.0



$ 36.0



$ 21.0



$ 57.0

Operating income (loss) $ 8.9



$ 3.6



$ 12.5



$ 12.9



$ 6.3



$ 19.2

Adjusted EBITDA $ 11.0



$ 4.9



$ 15.9



$ 15.0



$ 7.6



$ 22.6

Tax rate (3)







10.0 %









10.0 % EPS (3)







$ 0.09











$ 0.15

Shares (3)







106.6











106.6

Cash (3)







$ 125.0











$ 145.0



(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2021 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages) Video

Cable Access

Total

Video

Cable Access

Total Net revenue $ 278.0



$ 192.0



$ 470.0



$ 288.0



$ 207.0



$ 495.0

Gross margin % 55.5 %

44% (2)

51.2 %

57.0 %

45% (2)

51.6 % Operating expenses $ 141.0



$ 73.2



$ 214.2



$ 143.0



$ 74.7



$ 217.7

Operating income (loss) $ 13.3



$ 13.2



$ 26.5



$ 21.1



$ 16.4



$ 37.5

Adjusted EBITDA $ 21.7



$ 18.7



$ 40.4



$ 29.5



$ 21.9



$ 51.4

Tax rate (3)







10.0 %









10.0 % EPS (3)







$ 0.19











$ 0.29

Shares (3)







104.9











104.9

Cash (3)







$ 125.0











$ 145.0



(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern) on Monday, August 2, 2021. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. An audio version of the webcast will be available by calling +1.574.990.1032 or +1.800.240.9147 (conference ID 6698805). A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site or by calling +1.404.537.3406 or +1.855.859.2056 (conference ID 6698805).

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The Company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Cable Access businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations or the operations of our supply chain or our customers; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: segment revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment - In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we recorded a debt extinguishment loss of $0.8 million resulting from the exchange of $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of our convertible notes due in 2020 for $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible notes due in 2022. We have excluded this loss from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not believe the loss is reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the accretion of the debt discount related to the equity component and amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and amortization of intangible assets, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



July 2, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,177



$ 98,645

Accounts receivable, net 100,599



66,227

Inventories 43,031



35,031

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,314



38,132

Total current assets 301,121



238,035

Property and equipment, net 44,374



43,141

Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,175



27,556

Other non-current assets 33,322



39,117

Goodwill 242,248



243,674

Total assets $ 651,240



$ 591,523









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Other debts, current 5,678



11,771

Accounts payable 37,625



23,543

Deferred revenue 68,392



54,294

Operating lease liabilities, current 6,847



7,354

Other current liabilities 67,829



50,333

Total current liabilities 186,371



147,295

Convertible debt, non-current 132,575



129,507

Other debts, non-current 13,954



10,086

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 29,015



26,071

Other non-current liabilities 22,001



20,262

Total liabilities $ 383,916



$ 333,221









Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 101,794 and 98,204 shares issued and outstanding at July 2, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 102



98

Additional paid-in capital 2,373,851



2,353,559

Accumulated deficit (2,109,344)



(2,101,211)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,715



5,856

Total stockholders' equity 267,324



258,302

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 651,240



$ 591,523



Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months ended

Six Months Ended

July 2, 2021

June 26, 2020

July 2, 2021

June 26, 2020 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $ 78,598



$ 42,224



$ 158,574



$ 89,976

SaaS and service 34,850



31,770



66,450



62,435

Total net revenue 113,448



73,994



225,024



152,411

Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 40,365



22,784



82,984



49,071

SaaS and service 12,578



13,437



26,390



28,829

Total cost of revenue 52,943



36,221



109,374



77,900

Total gross profit 60,505



37,773



115,650



74,511

Operating expenses:













Research and development 24,783



19,498



48,311



41,621

Selling, general and administrative 33,586



27,005



68,497



58,223

Amortization of intangibles —



742



507



1,512

Restructuring and related charges —



82



43



758

Total operating expenses 58,369



47,327



117,358



102,114

Income (loss) from operations 2,136



(9,554)



(1,708)



(27,603)

Interest expense, net (2,630)



(3,062)



(5,233)



(5,965)

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —



(834)



—



(834)

Other income (expense), net (147)



(373)



872



(646)

Loss before income taxes (641)



(13,823)



(6,069)



(35,048)

Provision for income taxes 1,368



1,578



2,064



2,307

Net loss $ (2,009)



$ (15,401)



$ (8,133)



$ (37,355)

















Net loss per share:













Basic and diluted $ (0.02)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.08)



$ (0.39)

Shares used in per share calculations:













Basic and diluted 101,218



96,727



100,539



96,255



Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Six Months Ended

July 2, 2021

June 26, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (8,133)



$ (37,355)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation 6,164



5,535

Amortization of intangibles 507



2,462

Stock-based compensation 12,429



9,807

Amortization of convertible debt discount 3,093



3,785

Amortization of warrant 863



868

Foreign currency remeasurement (1,897)



(89)

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —



834

Deferred income taxes 981



1,116

Provision for expected credit losses and returns 2,230



662

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 1,004



723

Other adjustments 111



207

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (36,709)



13,024

Inventories (8,825)



(4,032)

Other assets 882



19,182

Accounts payable 14,544



(14,963)

Deferred revenues 15,553



11,241

Other liabilities 15,642



(12,117)

Net cash provided by operating activities 18,439



890

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (7,685)



(20,753)

Net cash used in investing activities (7,685)



(20,753)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment of convertible debt —



(25)

Payment of convertible debt issuance costs —



(35)

Proceeds from other debts 3,772



9,398

Repayment of other debts (5,401)



(6,342)

Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 9,068



3,000

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (1,194)



(1,049)

Net cash provided by financing activities 6,245



4,947

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (467)



(398)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,532



(15,314)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 98,645



93,058

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 115,177



$ 77,744



Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

July 2, 2021

April 2, 2021

June 26, 2020 Geography















Americas $ 71,525

63 %

$ 75,062

67 %

$ 42,307

58 % EMEA 28,441

25 %

27,607

25 %

24,714

33 % APAC 13,482

12 %

8,907

8 %

6,973

9 % Total $ 113,448

100 %

$ 111,576

100 %

$ 73,994

100 %

















Market















Service Provider $ 68,929

61 %

$ 53,660

48 %

$ 42,169

57 % Broadcast and Media 44,519

39 %

57,916

52 %

31,825

43 % Total $ 113,448

100 %

$ 111,576

100 %

$ 73,994

100 %



Six Months Ended

July 2, 2021

June 26, 2020 Geography









Americas $ 146,587

65 %

$ 79,957

53 % EMEA 56,048

25 %

52,530

34 % APAC 22,389

10 %

19,924

13 % Total $ 225,024

100 %

$ 152,411

100 %











Market









Service Provider $ 122,589

54 %

$ 85,928

56 % Broadcast and Media 102,435

46 %

66,483

44 % Total $ 225,024

100 %

$ 152,411

100 %

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended July 2, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 63,355



$ 50,093



$ 113,448



$ —



$ 113,448

Gross profit 37,571



23,538



61,109



(604)



60,505

Gross margin % 59.3 %

47.0 %

53.9 %





53.3 % Operating income (loss) 1,559



4,992



6,551



(4,415)



2,136

Operating margin % 2.5 %

10.0 %

5.8 %





1.9 %





















Three Months Ended April 2, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 70,331



$ 41,245



$ 111,576



$ —



$ 111,576

Gross profit 38,774



17,408



56,182



(1,037)



55,145

Gross margin % 55.1 %

42.2 %

50.4 %





49.4 % Operating income (loss) 3,772



1,296



5,068



(8,912)



(3,844)

Operating margin % 5.4 %

3.1 %

4.5 %





(3.4) %





















Three Months Ended June 26, 2020

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 47,453



$ 26,541



$ 73,994



$ —



$ 73,994

Gross profit 26,024



12,128



38,152



(379)



37,773

Gross margin % 54.8 %

45.7 %

51.6 %





51.0 % Operating loss (4,237)



(878)



(5,115)



(4,439)



(9,554)

Operating margin % (8.9) %

(3.3) %

(6.9) %





(12.9) %

Six Months Ended July 2, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 133,686



$ 91,338



$ 225,024



$ —



$ 225,024

Gross profit 76,345



40,946



117,291



(1,641)



115,650

Gross margin % 57.1 %

44.8 %

52.1 %





51.4 % Operating income (loss) 5,331



6,288



11,619



(13,327)



(1,708)

Operating margin % 4.0 %

6.9 %

5.2 %





(0.8) %





















Six Months Ended June 26, 2020

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 101,825



$ 50,586



$ 152,411



$ —



$ 152,411

Gross profit 53,931



22,542



76,473



(1,962)



74,511

Gross margin % 53.0 %

44.6 %

50.2 %





48.9 % Operating income (loss) (10,504)



(4,143)



(14,647)



(12,956)



(27,603)

Operating margin % (10.3) %

(8.2) %

(9.6) %





(18.1) %

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended July 2, 2021

Revenue Gross Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income from

Operations Total Non-

operating

expense, net Net Income (

Loss) GAAP $ 113,448

$ 60,505

$ 58,369

$ 2,136

$ (2,777)

$ (2,009)

Stock-based compensation —

222

(3,811)

4,033

—

4,033

Amortization of intangibles —

—

—

—

—

—

Restructuring and related charges —

382

—

382

—

382

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,560

1,560

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

836

Total adjustments —

604

(3,811)

4,415

1,560

6,811

Non-GAAP $ 113,448

$ 61,109

$ 54,558

$ 6,551

$ (1,217)

$ 4,802

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

53.3 % 51.5 % 1.9 % (2.4) % (1.8) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

53.9 % 48.1 % 5.8 % (1.1) % 4.2 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:











GAAP









$ (0.02)

Non-GAAP









$ 0.05

Shares used in per share calculation:











GAAP









101,218

Non-GAAP









103,825



Three Months Ended April 2, 2021

Revenue Gross Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

(Loss) from

Operations Total Non-

operating

expense, net Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 111,576

$ 55,145

$ 58,989

$ (3,844)

$ (1,584)

$ (6,124)

Stock-based compensation —

1,073

(7,325)

8,398

—

8,398

Amortization of intangibles —

—

(507)

507

—

507

Restructuring and related charges —

(36)

(43)

7

—

7

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,532

1,532

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

194

Total adjustments —

1,037

(7,875)

8,912

1,532

10,638

Non-GAAP $ 111,576

$ 56,182

$ 51,114

$ 5,068

$ (52)

$ 4,514

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

49.4 % 52.9 % (3.4) % (1.4) % (5.5) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

50.4 % 45.8 % 4.5 % — % 4.0 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:











GAAP









$ (0.06)

Non-GAAP









$ 0.04

Shares used in per share calculation:











GAAP









99,868

Non-GAAP









103,190



Three Months Ended June 26, 2020

Revenue Gross Profit Total

Operating

Expense Loss from

Operations Total Non-

operating

expense, net Net Loss GAAP $ 73,994

$ 37,773

$ 47,327

$ (9,554)

$ (4,269)

$ (15,401)

Stock-based compensation —

312

(3,236)

3,548

—

3,548

Amortization of intangibles —

65

(742)

807

—

807

Restructuring and related charges —

2

(82)

84

—

84

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —

—

—

—

834

834

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,950

1,950

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

2,238

Total adjustments —

379

(4,060)

4,439

2,784

9,461

Non-GAAP $ 73,994

$ 38,152

$ 43,267

$ (5,115)

$ (1,485)

$ (5,940)

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

51.0 % 64.0 % (12.9) % (5.8) % (20.8) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

51.6 % 58.5 % (6.9) % (2.0) % (8.0) % Diluted net loss per share:











GAAP









$ (0.16)

Non-GAAP









$ (0.06)

Shares used in per share calculation:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









96,727



Six Months Ended July 2, 2021

Revenue Gross Profit Total

Operating

Expense Income

(Loss) from

Operations Total Non-

operating

expense, net Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 225,024

$ 115,650

$ 117,358

$ (1,708)

$ (4,361)

$ (8,133)

Stock-based compensation —

1,295

(11,136)

12,431

—

12,431

Amortization of intangibles —



(507)

507

—

507

Restructuring and related charges —

346

(43)

389

—

389

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

3,092

3,092

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,030

Total adjustments —

1,641

(11,686)

13,327

3,092

17,449

Non-GAAP $ 225,024

$ 117,291

$ 105,672

$ 11,619

$ (1,269)

$ 9,316

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

51.4 % 52.2 % (0.8) % (1.9) % (3.6) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

52.1 % 47.0 % 5.2 % (0.6) % 4.1 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:











GAAP









$ (0.08)

Non-GAAP









$ 0.09

Shares used in per share calculation:











GAAP









100,539

Non-GAAP









103,494



Six Months Ended June 26, 2020

Revenue Gross Profit Total

Operating

Expense Loss from

Operations Total Non-

operating

expense, net Net Loss GAAP $ 152,411

$ 74,511

$ 102,114

$ (27,603)

$ (7,445)

$ (37,355)

Stock-based compensation —

1,083

(8,724)

9,807

—

9,807

Amortization of intangibles —

950

(1,512)

2,462

—

2,462

Restructuring and related charges —

(71)

(758)

687

—

687

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —

—

—

—

834

834

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

3,785

3,785

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

4,054

Total adjustments —

1,962

(10,994)

12,956

4,619

21,629

Non-GAAP $ 152,411

$ 76,473

$ 91,120

$ (14,647)

$ (2,826)

$ (15,726)

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

48.9 % 67.0 % (18.1) % (4.9) % (24.5) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

50.2 % 59.8 % (9.6) % (1.9) % (10.3) % Diluted net loss per share:











GAAP









$ (0.39)

Non-GAAP









$ (0.16)

Shares used in per share calculation:











GAAP and Non-GAAP









96,255



Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

July 2, 2021

April 2, 2021

June 26, 2020 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ (2,009)



$ (6,124)



$ (15,401)

Provision for income taxes 1,368



696



1,578

Interest expense, net 2,630



2,603



3,062

Depreciation 3,107



3,057



2,692

Amortization of intangibles —



507



807

EBITDA 5,096



739



(7,262)













Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 4,033



8,398



3,548

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —



—



834

Restructuring and related charges 382



7



84

Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,511



$ 9,144



$ (2,796)





Six Months Ended

July 2, 2021

June 26, 2020 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ (8,133)



$ (37,355)

Provision for income taxes 2,064



2,307

Interest expense, net 5,233



5,965

Depreciation 6,164



5,535

Amortization of intangibles 507



2,462

EBITDA 5,835



(21,086)









Adjustments





Stock-based compensation 12,431



9,807

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —



834

Restructuring and related charges 389



687

Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,655



$ (9,758)



Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q3 2021 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue Gross Profit Total Operating

Expense Income (Loss)

from Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Income (Loss) GAAP $112.0 to $122.0 $55.3 to $61.1 $59.1 to $60.6 $(3.8) to $0.5 $(3.0) $(7.6) to $(3.3) Stock-based compensation expense — 0.6 (5.6) 6.2 — 6.2 Amortization of intangibles — — — — — — Restructuring and related charges — — — — — — Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes — — — — 1.6 1.6 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — —

$0.7 to $0.3 Total adjustments — 0.6 (5.6) 6.2 1.6 $8.5 to $8.1 Non-GAAP $112.0 to $122.0 $55.9 to $61.7 $53.5 to $55.0 $2.4 to $6.7 $(1.4) $0.9 to $4.8 As a % of revenue (GAAP)





49.4% to 50.1% 52.8% to 49.7% (3.4)% to 0.4% (2.7)% to (2.5)% (6.8)% to (2.7)% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





49.9% to 50.6% 47.8% to 45.1% 2.1% to 5.5% (1.3)% to (1.1)% 0.8% to 3.9% Diluted net income (loss) per share:



































GAAP





























$(0.07) to $(0.03) Non-GAAP





























$0.01 to $0.05 Shares used in per share calculation:



































GAAP





























102.0 Non-GAAP





























105.8

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



Q4 2021 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue Gross Profit Total Operating

Expense Income (Loss)

from Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Income (Loss) GAAP $133.0 to $148.0 $66.8 to $75.5 $59.7 to $61.7 $7.1 to $13.8 $(3.0) $3.3 to $10.0 Stock-based compensation expense — 0.3 (4.3) 4.6 — 4.6 Amortization of intangibles — — — — — — Restructuring and related charges — 0.4 (0.4) 0.8 — 0.8 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes — — — — 1.6 1.6 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — $(0.3) to $(1.0) Total adjustments — 0.7 (4.7) 5.4 1.6 $6.7 to $6.0 Non-GAAP $133.0 to $148.0 $67.5 to $76.2 $55.0 to $57.0 $12.5 to $19.2 $(1.4) $10.0 to $16.0 As a % of revenue (GAAP)





50.2% to 51.0% 44.9% to 41.7% 5.3% to 9.3% (2.3)% to (2.0)% 2.5% to 6.8% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





50.8% to 51.5% 41.4% to 38.5% 9.4% to 13.0% (1.1)% to (0.9)% 7.5% to 10.8% Diluted net income (loss) per share:



































GAAP





























$0.03 to $0.09 Non-GAAP





























$0.09 to $0.15 Shares used in per share calculation:



































GAAP





























106.6 Non-GAAP





























106.6

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



2021 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue Gross Profit Total Operating

Expense Income (Loss)

from Operations Total Non-

operating

Expense, net Net Income (Loss) GAAP $470.0 to $495.0 $237.8 to $252.3 $236.2 to $239.7 $1.6 to $12.6 $(10.3) $(12.4) to $(1.4) Stock-based compensation expense — 2.2 (21.1) 23.3 — 23.3 Amortization of intangibles — — (0.5) 0.5 — 0.5 Restructuring and related charges — 0.7 (0.4) 1.1 — 1.1 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes — — — — 6.3 6.3 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — — — — $1.4 to $0.3 Total adjustments — 2.9 (22.0) 24.9 6.3 $32.6 to $31.5 Non-GAAP $470.0 to $495.0 $240.7 to $255.2 $214.2 to $217.7 $26.5 to $37.5 $(4.0) $20.2 to $30.1 As a % of revenue (GAAP)





50.6% to 51.0% 50.3% to 48.4% 0.3% to 2.5% (2.2)% to (2.1)% (2.6)% to (0.3)% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





51.2% to 51.6% 45.6% to 44.0% 5.6% to 7.6% (0.9)% to (0.8)% 4.3% to 6.1% Diluted net income (loss) per share:



































GAAP





























$(0.12) to $(0.01) Non-GAAP





























$0.19 to $0.29 Shares used in per share calculation:



































GAAP





























101.4 Non-GAAP





























104.9

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)(1) (In millions)



Q3 2021 Financial

Guidance

Q4 2021 Financial

Guidance

2021 Financial

Guidance Net income (loss) - GAAP $(7.6) to $(3.3)

$3.3 to $10

$(12.4) to $(1.4) Provision for income taxes



0.8





0.8





3.7 Interest expense, net



2.6





2.6





10.4 Depreciation



3.8





3.8





13.8 Amortization of intangibles



—





—





0.5 EBITDA $(0.4) to $3.9

$10.5 to $17.2

$16.0 to $27.0























Adjustments





















Stock-based compensation



6.2





4.6





23.3 Restructuring and related charges



—





0.8





1.1 Adjusted EBITDA $5.8 to $10.1

$15.9 to $22.6

$40.4 to $51.4

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

Related Links

https://www.harmonicinc.com/

