Harmonic Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Cable Access revenue up 89% year over year

Video revenue up 34% year over year

Record backlog and deferred revenue, up 65% year over year

Harmonic Inc.

Aug 02, 2021, 16:05 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021.

"Harmonic delivered another strong quarter, with revenues and earnings buoyed by robust demand in both our Video and Cable Access segments", said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Our book-to-bill ratio was 1.6, enabling us to exit the quarter with record backlog and deferred revenue. This momentum positions us well for the balance of the year and into 2022, as we continue to execute on our strategic growth initiatives."  

Q2 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

  • Revenue: $113.4 million, up 53% year over year
    • Cable Access segment revenue: $50.1 million, up 89% year over year
    • Video segment revenue: $63.3 million, up 34% year over year
  • Gross margin: GAAP 53.3% and non-GAAP 53.9%, compared to GAAP 51.0% and non-GAAP 51.6% in the year ago period
    • Cable Access segment gross margin: 47.0% compared to 45.7% in the year ago period
    • Video segment gross margin: 59.3% compared to 54.8% in the year ago period
  • Operating income (loss): GAAP income $2.1 million and non-GAAP income $6.6 million, compared to GAAP loss $9.6 and non-GAAP loss $5.1 million in the year ago period
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $9.5 million income compared to $2.8 million loss in the year ago period
  • Net income (loss): GAAP net loss $2.0 million and non-GAAP net income of $4.8 million, compared to GAAP net loss $15.4 million and non-GAAP net loss $5.9 million in the year ago period
  • EPS: GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.05, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.16 and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.06 in the year ago period
  • Cash: $115.2 million, up $37.5 million year over year

Business

  • CableOS® solution commercially deployed with 62 customers, up 114% year over year
  • CableOS deployments scaled to 3.3 million served cable modems, up 94% year over year
  • VOS® streaming SaaS customer base increased to 102, up 55% year over year; SaaS revenue increased 68% year over year

Select Financial Information

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Key Financial Results

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q2 2020


(in millions, except per share data)

Net revenue

$

113.4

$

111.6

$

74.0

$

113.4

$

111.6

$

74.0

Net income (loss)

$

(2.0)

$

(6.1)

$

(15.4)

$

4.8

$

4.5

$

(5.9)

Diluted EPS

$

(0.02)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.16)

$

0.05

$

0.04

$

(0.06)









Other Financial Information

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q2 2020

(in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter

$

9.5

$

9.1

$

(2.8)

Bookings for the quarter

$

186.9

$

96.3

$

77.0

Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end

$

347.2

$

274.3

$

210.2

Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end

$

115.2

$

100.8

$

77.7

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance 


 Q3 2021 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)

Video

Cable
Access

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP

Video

Cable
Access

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP

Net revenue

$

62.0

$

50.0

$



$

112.0

$

67.0

$

55.0

$



$

122.0

Gross margin %

55.0

%

41.5% (3)

(0.5)

%

49.4

%

58.0

%

43.5% (3)

(0.5)

%

50.1

%

Operating expenses

$

35.0

$

18.5

$

5.6

$

59.1

$

36.0

$

19.0

$

5.6

$

60.6

Operating income (loss)

$

(0.9)

$

3.3

$

(6.2)

$

(3.8)

$

2.9

$

3.8

$

(6.2)

$

0.5

Tax expense (4)





$

(0.8)







$

(0.8)

EPS (4)





$

(0.07)







$

(0.03)

Shares (4)





102.0







102.0

Cash (4)





$

115.0







$

125.0

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

(3) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue.

(4) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.


 Q4 2021 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)

Video

Cable
Access

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP

Video

Cable
Access

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP

Net revenue

$

82.0

$

50.0

$



$

133.0

$

87.0

$

60.0

$



$

148.0

Gross margin %

54.0

%

45% (3)

(0.6)

%

50.2

%

56.0

%

47% (3)

(0.5)

%

51.0

%

Operating expenses

$

35.0

$

20.0

$

4.7

$

59.7

$

36.0

$

21.0

$

4.7

$

61.7

Operating income (loss)

$

8.9

$

3.6

$

(5.4)

$

7.1

$

12.9

$

6.3

$

(5.4)

$

13.8

Tax expense (4)





$

(0.8)







$

(0.8)

EPS (4)





$

0.03







$

0.09

Shares (4)





106.6







106.6

Cash (4)





$

125.0







$

145.0

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

(3) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue.

(4) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

 2021 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)

Video

Cable
Access

Adjustments (2)

Total
GAAP

Video

Cable
Access

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP

Net revenue

$

278.0

$

192.0

$



$

470.0

$

288.0

$

207.0

$



$

495.0

Gross margin %

55.5

%

44% (3)

(0.6)

%

50.6

%

57.0

%

45% (3)

(0.6)

%

51.0

%

Operating expenses

$

141.0

$

73.2

$

22.0

$

236.2

$

143.0

$

74.7

$

22.0

$

239.7

Operating income (loss)

$

13.3

$

13.2

$

(24.9)

$

1.6

$

21.1

$

16.4

$

(24.9)

$

12.6

Tax expense (4)





$

(3.7)







$

(3.7)

EPS (4)





$

(0.12)







$

(0.01)

Shares (4)





101.4







101.4

Cash (4)





$

125.0







$

145.0

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding

(2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

(3) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue.

(4) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

Q3 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)

Video

Cable Access

Total


Video

Cable Access

Total

Net revenue

$

62.0

$

50.0

$

112.0

$

67.0

$

55.0

$

122.0

Gross margin %

55.0

%

41.5% (2)

49.9

%

58.0

%

43.5% (2)

50.6

%

Operating expenses

$

35.0

$

18.5

$

53.5

$

36.0

$

19.0

$

55.0

Operating income (loss)

$

(0.9)

$

3.3

$

2.4

$

2.9

$

3.8

$

6.7

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1.1

$

4.7

$

5.8

$

4.9

$

5.2

$

10.1

Tax rate (3)



10.0

%




10.0

%

EPS (3)



$

0.01





$

0.05

Shares (3)



105.8





105.8

Cash (3)



$

115.0





$

125.0

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue.

(3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.


Q4 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)

Video

Cable Access

Total


Video

Cable Access

Total

Net revenue

$

82.0

$

50.0

$

133.0

$

87.0

$

60.0

$

148.0

Gross margin %

54.0

%

45% (2)

50.8

%

56.0

%

47% (2)

51.5

%

Operating expenses

$

35.0

$

20.0

$

55.0

$

36.0

$

21.0

$

57.0

Operating income (loss)

$

8.9

$

3.6

$

12.5

$

12.9

$

6.3

$

19.2

Adjusted EBITDA

$

11.0

$

4.9

$

15.9

$

15.0

$

7.6

$

22.6

Tax rate (3)



10.0

%




10.0

%

EPS (3)



$

0.09





$

0.15

Shares (3)



106.6





106.6

Cash (3)



$

125.0





$

145.0

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue.

(3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)

Video

Cable Access

Total


Video

Cable Access

Total

Net revenue

$

278.0

$

192.0

$

470.0

$

288.0

$

207.0

$

495.0

Gross margin %

55.5

%

44% (2)

51.2

%

57.0

%

45% (2)

51.6

%

Operating expenses

$

141.0

$

73.2

$

214.2

$

143.0

$

74.7

$

217.7

Operating income (loss)

$

13.3

$

13.2

$

26.5

$

21.1

$

16.4

$

37.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$

21.7

$

18.7

$

40.4

$

29.5

$

21.9

$

51.4

Tax rate (3)



10.0

%




10.0

%

EPS (3)



$

0.19





$

0.29

Shares (3)



104.9





104.9

Cash (3)



$

125.0





$

145.0

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue.

(3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern) on Monday, August 2, 2021. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. An audio version of the webcast will be available by calling +1.574.990.1032 or +1.800.240.9147 (conference ID 6698805). A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site or by calling +1.404.537.3406 or +1.855.859.2056 (conference ID 6698805).

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The Company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Cable Access businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations or the operations of our supply chain or our customers; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: segment revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies. 

Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. 

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs.  These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results. 

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment - In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we recorded a debt extinguishment loss of $0.8 million resulting from the exchange of $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of our convertible notes due in 2020 for $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible notes due in 2022. We have excluded this loss from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not believe the loss is reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the accretion of the debt discount related to the equity component and amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results. 

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and amortization of intangible assets, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



July 2, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS


Current assets:


   Cash and cash equivalents

$

115,177

$

98,645

   Accounts receivable, net

100,599

66,227

   Inventories

43,031

35,031

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

42,314

38,132

Total current assets

301,121

238,035

Property and equipment, net

44,374

43,141

Operating lease right-of-use assets

30,175

27,556

Other non-current assets

33,322

39,117

Goodwill

242,248

243,674

Total assets

$

651,240

$

591,523




LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Other debts, current

5,678

11,771

Accounts payable

37,625

23,543

Deferred revenue

68,392

54,294

Operating lease liabilities, current

6,847

7,354

Other current liabilities

67,829

50,333

Total current liabilities

186,371

147,295

Convertible debt, non-current

132,575

129,507

Other debts, non-current

13,954

10,086

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

29,015

26,071

Other non-current liabilities

22,001

20,262

Total liabilities

$

383,916

$

333,221




Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding




Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 101,794 and 98,204 shares issued and outstanding at July 2, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

102

98

Additional paid-in capital

2,373,851

2,353,559

Accumulated deficit

(2,109,344)

(2,101,211)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,715

5,856

Total stockholders' equity

267,324

258,302

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

651,240

$

591,523

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months ended

Six Months Ended

July 2, 2021

June 26, 2020

July 2, 2021

June 26, 2020

Revenue:






Appliance and integration

$

78,598

$

42,224

$

158,574

$

89,976

SaaS and service

34,850

31,770

66,450

62,435

Total net revenue

113,448

73,994

225,024

152,411

Cost of revenue:






Appliance and integration

40,365

22,784

82,984

49,071

SaaS and service

12,578

13,437

26,390

28,829

Total cost of revenue

52,943

36,221

109,374

77,900

Total gross profit

60,505

37,773

115,650

74,511

Operating expenses:






Research and development

24,783

19,498

48,311

41,621

Selling, general and administrative

33,586

27,005

68,497

58,223

Amortization of intangibles



742

507

1,512

Restructuring and related charges



82

43

758

Total operating expenses

58,369

47,327

117,358

102,114

Income (loss) from operations

2,136

(9,554)

(1,708)

(27,603)

Interest expense, net

(2,630)

(3,062)

(5,233)

(5,965)

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment



(834)



(834)

Other income (expense), net

(147)

(373)

872

(646)

Loss before income taxes

(641)

(13,823)

(6,069)

(35,048)

Provision for income taxes

1,368

1,578

2,064

2,307

Net loss

$

(2,009)

$

(15,401)

$

(8,133)

$

(37,355)








Net loss per share:






Basic and diluted

$

(0.02)

$

(0.16)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.39)

Shares used in per share calculations:






Basic and diluted

101,218

96,727

100,539

96,255

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Six Months Ended

July 2, 2021

June 26, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net loss

$

(8,133)

$

(37,355)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:


Depreciation

6,164

5,535

Amortization of intangibles

507

2,462

Stock-based compensation

12,429

9,807

Amortization of convertible debt discount

3,093

3,785

Amortization of warrant

863

868

Foreign currency remeasurement

(1,897)

(89)

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment



834

Deferred income taxes

981

1,116

Provision for expected credit losses and returns

2,230

662

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories

1,004

723

Other adjustments

111

207

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

(36,709)

13,024

Inventories

(8,825)

(4,032)

Other assets

882

19,182

Accounts payable

14,544

(14,963)

Deferred revenues

15,553

11,241

Other liabilities

15,642

(12,117)

Net cash provided by operating activities

18,439

890

Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchases of property and equipment

(7,685)

(20,753)

Net cash used in investing activities

(7,685)

(20,753)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Payment of convertible debt



(25)

Payment of convertible debt issuance costs



(35)

Proceeds from other debts

3,772

9,398

Repayment of other debts

(5,401)

(6,342)

Proceeds from common stock issued to employees

9,068

3,000

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock units

(1,194)

(1,049)

Net cash provided by financing activities

6,245

4,947

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(467)

(398)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

16,532

(15,314)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

98,645

93,058

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

115,177

$

77,744

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended

July 2, 2021

April 2, 2021

June 26, 2020

Geography







Americas

$

71,525

63

%

$

75,062

67

%

$

42,307

58

%

EMEA

28,441

25

%

27,607

25

%

24,714

33

%

APAC

13,482

12

%

8,907

8

%

6,973

9

%

Total

$

113,448

100

%

$

111,576

100

%

$

73,994

100

%









Market







Service Provider

$

68,929

61

%

$

53,660

48

%

$

42,169

57

%

Broadcast and Media

44,519

39

%

57,916

52

%

31,825

43

%

Total

$

113,448

100

%

$

111,576

100

%

$

73,994

100

%

Six Months Ended

July 2, 2021

June 26, 2020

Geography




Americas

$

146,587

65

%

$

79,957

53

%

EMEA

56,048

25

%

52,530

34

%

APAC

22,389

10

%

19,924

13

%

Total

$

225,024

100

%

$

152,411

100

%






Market




Service Provider

$

122,589

54

%

$

85,928

56

%

Broadcast and Media

102,435

46

%

66,483

44

%

Total

$

225,024

100

%

$

152,411

100

%

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Segment Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended July 2, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment
Measures

(non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated
GAAP Measures

Net revenue

$

63,355

$

50,093

$

113,448

$



$

113,448

Gross profit

37,571

23,538

61,109

(604)

60,505

Gross margin %

59.3

%

47.0

%

53.9

%


53.3

%

Operating income (loss)

1,559

4,992

6,551

(4,415)

2,136

Operating margin %

2.5

%

10.0

%

5.8

%


1.9

%











Three Months Ended April 2, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment
Measures

(non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated
GAAP Measures

Net revenue

$

70,331

$

41,245

$

111,576

$



$

111,576

Gross profit

38,774

17,408

56,182

(1,037)

55,145

Gross margin %

55.1

%

42.2

%

50.4

%


49.4

%

Operating income (loss)

3,772

1,296

5,068

(8,912)

(3,844)

Operating margin %

5.4

%

3.1

%

4.5

%


(3.4)

%











Three Months Ended June 26, 2020

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment
Measures

(non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated
GAAP Measures

Net revenue

$

47,453

$

26,541

$

73,994

$



$

73,994

Gross profit

26,024

12,128

38,152

(379)

37,773

Gross margin %

54.8

%

45.7

%

51.6

%


51.0

%

Operating loss

(4,237)

(878)

(5,115)

(4,439)

(9,554)

Operating margin %

(8.9)

%

(3.3)

%

(6.9)

%


(12.9)

%

Six Months Ended July 2, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment
Measures

(non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated
GAAP Measures

Net revenue

$

133,686

$

91,338

$

225,024

$



$

225,024

Gross profit

76,345

40,946

117,291

(1,641)

115,650

Gross margin %

57.1

%

44.8

%

52.1

%


51.4

%

Operating income (loss)

5,331

6,288

11,619

(13,327)

(1,708)

Operating margin %

4.0

%

6.9

%

5.2

%


(0.8)

%











Six Months Ended June 26, 2020

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment
Measures

(non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated
GAAP Measures

Net revenue

$

101,825

$

50,586

$

152,411

$



$

152,411

Gross profit

53,931

22,542

76,473

(1,962)

74,511

Gross margin %

53.0

%

44.6

%

50.2

%


48.9

%

Operating income (loss)

(10,504)

(4,143)

(14,647)

(12,956)

(27,603)

Operating margin %

(10.3)

%

(8.2)

%

(9.6)

%


(18.1)

%

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)


Three Months Ended July 2, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total
Operating
Expense

Income from
Operations

Total Non-
operating
expense, net

Net Income (
Loss)

GAAP

$

113,448

$

60,505

$

58,369

$

2,136

$

(2,777)

$

(2,009)

Stock-based compensation


222

(3,811)

4,033


4,033

Amortization of intangibles







Restructuring and related charges


382


382


382

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes





1,560

1,560

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments






836

Total adjustments


604

(3,811)

4,415

1,560

6,811

Non-GAAP

$

113,448

$

61,109

$

54,558

$

6,551

$

(1,217)

$

4,802

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

53.3

%

51.5

%

1.9

%

(2.4)

%

(1.8)

%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

53.9

%

48.1

%

5.8

%

(1.1)

%

4.2

%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:





GAAP




$

(0.02)

Non-GAAP




$

0.05

Shares used in per share calculation:





GAAP




101,218

Non-GAAP




103,825

Three Months Ended April 2, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total
Operating
Expense

Income
(Loss) from
Operations

Total Non-
operating
expense, net

Net Income
(Loss)

GAAP

$

111,576

$

55,145

$

58,989

$

(3,844)

$

(1,584)

$

(6,124)

Stock-based compensation


1,073

(7,325)

8,398


8,398

Amortization of intangibles



(507)

507


507

Restructuring and related charges


(36)

(43)

7


7

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes





1,532

1,532

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments






194

Total adjustments


1,037

(7,875)

8,912

1,532

10,638

Non-GAAP

$

111,576

$

56,182

$

51,114

$

5,068

$

(52)

$

4,514

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

49.4

%

52.9

%

(3.4)

%

(1.4)

%

(5.5)

%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

50.4

%

45.8

%

4.5

%

%

4.0

%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:





GAAP




$

(0.06)

Non-GAAP




$

0.04

Shares used in per share calculation:





GAAP






99,868

Non-GAAP




103,190

Three Months Ended June 26, 2020

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total
Operating
Expense

Loss from
Operations

Total Non-
operating
expense, net

Net Loss

GAAP

$

73,994

$

37,773

$

47,327

$

(9,554)

$

(4,269)

$

(15,401)

Stock-based compensation


312

(3,236)

3,548


3,548

Amortization of intangibles


65

(742)

807


807

Restructuring and related charges


2

(82)

84


84

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment





834

834

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes





1,950

1,950

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments






2,238

Total adjustments


379

(4,060)

4,439

2,784

9,461

Non-GAAP

$

73,994

$

38,152

$

43,267

$

(5,115)

$

(1,485)

$

(5,940)

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

51.0

%

64.0

%

(12.9)

%

(5.8)

%

(20.8)

%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

51.6

%

58.5

%

(6.9)

%

(2.0)

%

(8.0)

%

Diluted net loss per share:





GAAP




$

(0.16)

Non-GAAP




$

(0.06)

Shares used in per share calculation:





GAAP and Non-GAAP




96,727

Six Months Ended July 2, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total
Operating
Expense

Income
(Loss) from
Operations

Total Non-
operating
expense, net

Net Income
(Loss)

GAAP

$

225,024

$

115,650

$

117,358

$

(1,708)

$

(4,361)

$

(8,133)

Stock-based compensation


1,295

(11,136)

12,431


12,431

Amortization of intangibles



(507)

507


507

Restructuring and related charges


346

(43)

389


389

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes





3,092

3,092

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments






1,030

Total adjustments


1,641

(11,686)

13,327

3,092

17,449

Non-GAAP

$

225,024

$

117,291

$

105,672

$

11,619

$

(1,269)

$

9,316

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

51.4

%

52.2

%

(0.8)

%

(1.9)

%

(3.6)

%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

52.1

%

47.0

%

5.2

%

(0.6)

%

4.1

%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:





GAAP




$

(0.08)

Non-GAAP




$

0.09

Shares used in per share calculation:





GAAP




100,539

Non-GAAP




103,494

Six Months Ended June 26, 2020

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total
Operating
Expense

Loss from
Operations

Total Non-
operating
expense, net

Net Loss

GAAP

$

152,411

$

74,511

$

102,114

$

(27,603)

$

(7,445)

$

(37,355)

Stock-based compensation


1,083

(8,724)

9,807


9,807

Amortization of intangibles


950

(1,512)

2,462


2,462

Restructuring and related charges


(71)

(758)

687


687

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment





834

834

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes





3,785

3,785

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments






4,054

Total adjustments


1,962

(10,994)

12,956

4,619

21,629

Non-GAAP

$

152,411

$

76,473

$

91,120

$

(14,647)

$

(2,826)

$

(15,726)

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

48.9

%

67.0

%

(18.1)

%

(4.9)

%

(24.5)

%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

50.2

%

59.8

%

(9.6)

%

(1.9)

%

(10.3)

%

Diluted net loss per share:





GAAP




$

(0.39)

Non-GAAP




$

(0.16)

Shares used in per share calculation:





GAAP and Non-GAAP




96,255

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Three Months Ended

July 2, 2021

April 2, 2021

June 26, 2020

Net income (loss) - GAAP

$

(2,009)

$

(6,124)

$

(15,401)

Provision for income taxes

1,368

696

1,578

Interest expense, net

2,630

2,603

3,062

Depreciation

3,107

3,057

2,692

Amortization of intangibles



507

807

EBITDA

5,096

739

(7,262)






Adjustments




Stock-based compensation

4,033

8,398

3,548

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment





834

Restructuring and related charges

382

7

84

Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,511

$

9,144

$

(2,796)

Six Months Ended

July 2, 2021

June 26, 2020

Net income (loss) - GAAP

$

(8,133)

$

(37,355)

Provision for income taxes

2,064

2,307

Interest expense, net

5,233

5,965

Depreciation

6,164

5,535

Amortization of intangibles

507

2,462

EBITDA

5,835

(21,086)




Adjustments


Stock-based compensation

12,431

9,807

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment



834

Restructuring and related charges

389

687

Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,655

$

(9,758)

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance

(In millions, except percentages and per share data)


Q3 2021 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating
Expense

Income (Loss)
from Operations

Total Non-
operating
Expense, net

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP

$112.0

to

$122.0

$55.3

to

$61.1

$59.1

to

$60.6

$(3.8)

to

$0.5

$(3.0)

$(7.6)

to

$(3.3)

Stock-based compensation expense

0.6

(5.6)

6.2

6.2

Amortization of intangibles

Restructuring and related charges

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes

1.6

1.6

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments


$0.7

to

$0.3

Total adjustments

0.6

(5.6)

6.2

1.6

$8.5

to

$8.1

Non-GAAP

$112.0

to

$122.0

$55.9

to

$61.7

$53.5

to

$55.0

$2.4

to

$6.7

$(1.4)

$0.9

to

$4.8

As a % of revenue (GAAP)


49.4%

to

50.1%

52.8%

to

49.7%

(3.4)%

to

0.4%

(2.7)%

to

(2.5)%

(6.8)%

to

(2.7)%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)


49.9%

to

50.6%

47.8%

to

45.1%

2.1%

to

5.5%

(1.3)%

to

(1.1)%

0.8%

to

3.9%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:

















GAAP














$(0.07)

to

$(0.03)

Non-GAAP














$0.01

to

$0.05

Shares used in per share calculation:

















GAAP














102.0

Non-GAAP














105.8

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.


Q4 2021 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating
Expense

Income (Loss)
from Operations

Total Non-
operating
Expense, net

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP

$133.0

to

$148.0

$66.8

to

$75.5

$59.7

to

$61.7

$7.1

to

$13.8

$(3.0)

$3.3

to

$10.0

Stock-based compensation expense

0.3

(4.3)

4.6

4.6

Amortization of intangibles

Restructuring and related charges

0.4

(0.4)

0.8

0.8

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes

1.6

1.6

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

$(0.3)

to

$(1.0)

Total adjustments

0.7

(4.7)

5.4

1.6

$6.7

to

$6.0

Non-GAAP

$133.0

to

$148.0

$67.5

to

$76.2

$55.0

to

$57.0

$12.5

to

$19.2

$(1.4)

$10.0

to

$16.0

As a % of revenue (GAAP)


50.2%

to

51.0%

44.9%

to

41.7%

5.3%

to

9.3%

(2.3)%

to

(2.0)%

2.5%

to

6.8%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)


50.8%

to

51.5%

41.4%

to

38.5%

9.4%

to

13.0%

(1.1)%

to

(0.9)%

7.5%

to

10.8%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:

















GAAP














$0.03

to

$0.09

Non-GAAP














$0.09

to

$0.15

Shares used in per share calculation:

















GAAP














106.6

Non-GAAP














106.6

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.


2021 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating
Expense

Income (Loss)
from Operations

Total Non-
operating
Expense, net

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP

$470.0

to

$495.0

$237.8

to

$252.3

$236.2

to

$239.7

$1.6

to

$12.6

$(10.3)

$(12.4)

to

$(1.4)

Stock-based compensation expense

2.2

(21.1)

23.3

23.3

Amortization of intangibles

(0.5)

0.5

0.5

Restructuring and related charges

0.7

(0.4)

1.1

1.1

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes

6.3

6.3

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

$1.4

to

$0.3

Total adjustments

2.9

(22.0)

24.9

6.3

$32.6

to

$31.5

Non-GAAP

$470.0

to

$495.0

$240.7

to

$255.2

$214.2

to

$217.7

$26.5

to

$37.5

$(4.0)

$20.2

to

$30.1

As a % of revenue (GAAP)


50.6%

to

51.0%

50.3%

to

48.4%

0.3%

to

2.5%

(2.2)%

to

(2.1)%

(2.6)%

to

(0.3)%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)


51.2%

to

51.6%

45.6%

to

44.0%

5.6%

to

7.6%

(0.9)%

to

(0.8)%

4.3%

to

6.1%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:

















GAAP














$(0.12)

to

$(0.01)

Non-GAAP














$0.19

to

$0.29

Shares used in per share calculation:

















GAAP














101.4

Non-GAAP














104.9

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)(1)

(In millions)


Q3 2021 Financial
Guidance

Q4 2021 Financial
Guidance

2021 Financial
Guidance

Net income (loss) - GAAP

$(7.6)

to

$(3.3)

$3.3

to

$10

$(12.4)

to

$(1.4)

Provision for income taxes

0.8


0.8


3.7

Interest expense, net

2.6


2.6


10.4

Depreciation

3.8


3.8


13.8

Amortization of intangibles







0.5

EBITDA

$(0.4)

to

$3.9

$10.5

to

$17.2

$16.0

to

$27.0












Adjustments










Stock-based compensation

6.2


4.6


23.3

Restructuring and related charges




0.8


1.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$5.8

to

$10.1

$15.9

to

$22.6

$40.4

to

$51.4

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

