Harmonic Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue of $138.7 million up 14% quarter over quarter at high end of guidance

Reaffirming Broadband and Video Full Year Revenue Guidance

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2024.

"Our second quarter revenue was at the high end of our guidance range while profitability in both businesses exceeded our expectations," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "These results demonstrate strong execution in both our Broadband and Video businesses as we continue to implement our 2024 and long-term growth plans."

Q2 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Revenue: $138.7 million , compared to $156.0 million in the prior year period Broadband segment revenue: $92.9 million , compared to $97.1 million in the prior year period Video segment revenue: $45.8 million , compared to $58.9 million in the prior year period

, compared to in the prior year period Gross margin: GAAP 52.9% and non-GAAP 53.1%, compared to GAAP 54.5% and non-GAAP 54.7% in the prior year period Broadband segment non-GAAP gross margin: 47.6% compared to 50.5% in the prior year period Video segment non-GAAP gross margin: 64.4% compared to 61.7% in the prior year period

Operating income (loss): GAAP loss $15.6 million and non-GAAP income $12.2 million , compared to GAAP income $10.0 million and non-GAAP income $18.2 million in the prior year period

and non-GAAP income , compared to GAAP income and non-GAAP income in the prior year period Net income (loss): GAAP net loss $12.5 million and non-GAAP net income of $9.3 million , compared to GAAP net income $1.6 million and non-GAAP net income $14.0 million in the prior year period

and non-GAAP net income of , compared to GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income in the prior year period Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA: $16.1 million income compared to $21.1 million income in the prior year period

income compared to income in the prior year period Net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss per share of $0.11 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.08 , compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.01 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.12 in the prior year period

and non-GAAP net income per share of , compared to GAAP net income per share of and non-GAAP net income per share of in the prior year period Backlog and deferred revenue of $613.1 million

Cash: $45.9 million , compared to $71.0 million in the prior year period

Business

Commercially deployed our cOS™ solution with 118 customers, serving 30.1 million cable modems

Continuing to diversify our Broadband customer base with the recent announcement that Telecentro, a leading telecommunications operator in Argentina , has selected Harmonic's industry-leading cOS broadband platform

, has selected Harmonic's industry-leading cOS broadband platform First production shipments of our new high-density Pier optical line terminal (OLT) shelf for PON applications

Increasing Video sales pipeline of larger Appliance and Tier 1 SaaS opportunities

Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2023



(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 138.7

$ 122.1

$ 156.0

*

*

* Net income (loss)

$ (12.5)

$ (8.1)

$ 1.6

$ 9.3

$ 0.4

$ 14.0 Net income (loss) per share

$ (0.11)

$ (0.07)

$ 0.01

$ 0.08

$ 0.00

$ 0.12

















Other Financial Information Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2023

(Unaudited, in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter (1) $ 16.1

$ 4.1

$ 21.1 Bookings for the quarter $ 72.4

$ 146.1

$ 194.7 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 613.1

$ 677.8

$ 663.8 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 45.9

$ 84.3

$ 71.0



(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure. * Not applicable

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance





Q3 2024 GAAP Financial Guidance (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total GAAP

Broadband

Video

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 130

$ 45

$ 175

$ 140

$ 50

$ 190 Gross margin %







51.9 %









52.9 % Gross profit







$ 91









$ 101 Tax rate







24 %









24 % Net income







$ 16









$ 22 Net income per share







$ 0.14









$ 0.19 Shares (1)







117.0









117.0



(1) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $11.29 (Q2 2024 average price).



2024 GAAP Financial Guidance (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total GAAP

Broadband

Video

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 460

$ 185

$ 645

$ 500

$ 195

$ 695 Gross margin %







51.4 %









53.1 % Gross profit







$ 332









$ 369 Tax rate







24 %









24 % Net income







$ 23









$ 45 Net income per share







$ 0.19









$ 0.38 Shares (1)







117.3









117.3



(1) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $11.29 (Q2 2024 average price).



Q3 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total

Broadband

Video

Total Gross margin % 48.0 %

63.0 %

51.9 %

49.0 %

64.0 %

52.9 % Gross profit $ 63

$ 28

$ 91

$ 69

$ 32

$ 101 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 34

$ —

$ 34

$ 39

$ 3

$ 42 Tax rate







21 %









21 % Net income per share







$ 0.19









$ 0.24 Shares (3)







117.0









117.0



(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. (2) Refer to "Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure. (3) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $11.29 (Q2 2024 average price).



2024 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total

Broadband

Video

Total Gross margin % 47.0 %

63.0 %

51.6 %

49.0 %

64.0 %

53.2 % Gross profit $ 216

$ 117

$ 333

$ 245

$ 125

$ 370 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 102

$ —

$ 102

$ 126

$ 5

$ 131 Tax rate







21 %









21 % Net income per share (3)







$ 0.56









$ 0.75 Shares (3)







117.3









117.3



(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. (2) Refer to "Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure. (3) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $11.29 (Q2 2024 average price).



Conference Call Information

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, and net income (loss) per diluted share. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Broadband businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our cOS™ and VOS product solutions; dependence on various broadband and video industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the impact on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue) and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring charges, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives.

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges - There were lease-related asset impairment and other charges that we excluded from non-GAAP results relating to the reduction of our leased office space, as we continue to adapt to the changing dynamics of work and seek to optimize value for our business. These charges primarily consist of right-of-use asset impairment and related leasehold improvement impairment, and the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs due to the intended change in use of certain leased space.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)



June 28, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,850

$ 84,269 Restricted cash 2,827

— Accounts receivable, net 119,999

141,531 Inventories 84,133

83,982 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,742

20,950 Total current assets 284,551

330,732 Property and equipment, net 29,603

36,683 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,244

20,817 Goodwill 237,884

239,150 Deferred income taxes 112,906

104,707 Other non-current assets 33,508

36,117 Total assets $ 713,696

$ 768,206







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Convertible debt $ —

$ 114,880 Current portion of long-term debt 944

— Current portion of other borrowings 8,348

4,918 Accounts payable 30,017

38,562 Deferred revenue 53,142

46,217 Operating lease liabilities 6,166

6,793 Other current liabilities 53,284

61,024 Total current liabilities 151,901

272,394 Long-term debt 113,805

— Other long-term borrowings 5,245

10,495 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 16,594

18,965 Other non-current liabilities 33,343

29,478 Total liabilities 320,888

331,332







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 115,998 and 112,407 shares issued and outstanding at June 28, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 116

112 Additional paid-in capital 2,416,152

2,405,043 Accumulated deficit (2,013,333)

(1,962,575) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,127)

(5,706) Total stockholders' equity 392,808

436,874 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 713,696

$ 768,206

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 28, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 28, 2024

June 30, 2023 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $ 94,184

$ 111,127

$ 175,779

$ 225,921 SaaS and service 44,556

44,836

85,021

87,691 Total net revenue 138,740

155,963

260,800

313,612 Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 50,878

57,437

93,952

117,185 SaaS and service 14,405

13,586

30,310

27,433 Total cost of revenue 65,283

71,023

124,262

144,618 Total gross profit 73,457

84,940

136,538

168,994 Operating expenses:













Research and development 28,784

32,205

59,489

65,714 Selling, general and administrative 39,821

42,773

78,686

82,055 Lease-related asset impairment and other charges 9,000

—

9,000

— Restructuring and related charges 11,482

—

14,519

83 Total operating expenses 89,087

74,978

161,694

147,852 Income (loss) from operations (15,630)

9,962

(25,156)

21,142 Interest expense, net (1,424)

(800)

(2,147)

(1,506) Other income (expense), net 619

(136)

330

(429) Income (loss) before income taxes (16,435)

9,026

(26,973)

19,207 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3,903)

7,471

(6,352)

12,559 Net income (loss) $ (12,532)

$ 1,555

$ (20,621)

$ 6,648















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ (0.11)

$ 0.01

$ (0.18)

$ 0.06 Diluted $ (0.11)

$ 0.01

$ (0.18)

$ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 115,030

111,462

113,705

111,130 Diluted 115,030

119,255

113,705

118,508

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 28, 2024

June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (20,621)

$ 6,648 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation 6,311

6,089 Lease related asset impairment and other charges 9,000

— Stock-based compensation 13,877

13,483 Foreign currency remeasurement 2,469

991 Deferred income taxes, net (8,897)

1,321 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 2,152

3,383 Other adjustments 354

1,292 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 20,765

(10,392) Inventories (3,929)

6,894 Other assets (6,761)

2,060 Accounts payable (8,680)

(30,527) Deferred revenues 6,179

1,223 Other liabilities (7,553)

(12,717) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,666

(10,252) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (3,856)

(3,833) Net cash used in investing activities (3,856)

(3,833) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt 115,000

— Repayment of convertible debt (115,500)

— Payments for debt issuance costs (332)

— Repurchase of common stock (30,047)

— Proceeds from other borrowings —

3,829 Repayment of other borrowings (1,334)

(4,721) Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 3,542

3,084 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (6,252)

(7,643) Net cash used in financing activities (34,923)

(5,451) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,391)

981 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (35,504)

(18,555) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 84,269

89,586 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 48,765

$ 71,031







Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,850

$ 71,031 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,827

— Restricted cash included in other non-current assets 88

— Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows $ 48,765

$ 71,031

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 28, 2024

June 30, 2023 Supplemental cash flow disclosure:





Net cash paid for income taxes $ 11,407

$ 5,008 Cash paid for interest $ 1,895

$ 1,015 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:





Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 282

$ 1,189 Supplemental schedule of non-cash financing activities:





Shares of common stock issued upon redemption of the 2024 Notes 4,578

—

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

June 28, 2024

March 29, 2024

June 30, 2023 Geography















Americas $ 109,597 79 %

$ 93,031 76 %

$ 111,407 72 % EMEA 22,680 16 %

23,560 19 %

36,242 23 % APAC 6,463 5 %

5,469 5 %

8,314 5 % Total $ 138,740 100 %

$ 122,060 100 %

$ 155,963 100 %

















Market















Service Provider $ 104,429 75 %

$ 86,693 71 %

$ 108,703 70 % Broadcast and Media 34,311 25 %

35,367 29 %

47,260 30 % Total $ 138,740 100 %

$ 122,060 100 %

$ 155,963 100 %











































Six Months Ended







June 28, 2024

June 30, 2023 Geography















Americas





$ 202,628 78 %

$ 227,073 72 % EMEA





46,240 18 %

69,183 22 % APAC





11,932 4 %

17,356 6 % Total





$ 260,800 100 %

$ 313,612 100 %

















Market















Service Provider





$ 191,122 73 %

$ 226,692 72 % Broadcast and Media





69,678 27 %

86,920 28 % Total





$ 260,800 100 %

$ 313,612 100 %

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended June 28, 2024

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 92,937



$ 45,803



$ 138,740



$ —

$ 138,740 Gross profit 44,236 (1)

29,494 (1)

73,730 (1)

(273)

73,457 Gross margin % 47.6 % (1)

64.4 % (1)

53.1 % (1)





52.9 %



























Three Months Ended March 29, 2024

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 78,897



$ 43,163



$ 122,060



$ —

$ 122,060 Gross profit 37,494 (1)

26,569 (1)

64,063 (1)

(982)

63,081 Gross margin % 47.5 % (1)

61.6 % (1)

52.5 % (1)





51.7 %



























Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 97,096



$ 58,867



$ 155,963



$ —

$ 155,963 Gross profit 49,076 (1)

36,303 (1)

85,379 (1)

(439)

84,940 Gross margin % 50.5 % (1)

61.7 % (1)

54.7 % (1)





54.5 %



























Six Months Ended June 28, 2024

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 171,834



$ 88,966



$ 260,800



$ —

$ 260,800 Gross profit 81,730 (1)

56,063 (1)

137,793 (1)

(1,255)

136,538 Gross margin % 47.6 % (1)

63.0 % (1)

52.8 % (1)





52.4 %



























Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 197,447



$ 116,165



$ 313,612



$ —

$ 313,612 Gross profit 99,366 (1)

70,917 (1)

170,283 (1)

(1,289)

168,994 Gross margin % 50.3 % (1)

61.0 % (1)

54.3 % (1)





53.9 %



(1) Segment gross margin and segment gross profit are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 28, 2024

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

(Loss) from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 138,740

$ 73,457

$ 89,087

$ (15,630)

$ (805)

$ (12,532) Stock-based compensation —

273

(6,681)

6,954

—

6,954 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(11,482)

11,482

—

11,482 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(406)

406

—

406 Lease-related asset impairment and other charges —

—

(9,000)

9,000

—

9,000 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

338

338 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(6,369) Total adjustments —

273

(27,569)

27,842

338

21,811 Non-GAAP $ 138,740

$ 73,730

$ 61,518

$ 12,212

$ (467)

$ 9,279 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.9 %

64.2 %

(11.3) %

(0.6) %

(9.0) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



53.1 %

44.3 %

8.8 %

(0.3) %

6.7 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.11) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.08 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















115,030 Non-GAAP



















116,690



Three Months Ended March 29, 2024

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

(Loss) from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 122,060

$ 63,081

$ 72,607

$ (9,526)

$ (1,012)

$ (8,089) Stock-based compensation —

522

(6,401)

6,923

—

6,923 Restructuring and related charges —

460

(3,037)

3,497

11

3,508 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(349)

349

—

349 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

229

229 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(2,538) Total adjustments —

982

(9,787)

10,769

240

8,471 Non-GAAP $ 122,060

$ 64,063

$ 62,820

$ 1,243

$ (772)

$ 382 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



51.7 %

59.5 %

(7.8) %

(0.8) %

(6.6) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.5 %

51.5 %

1.0 %

(0.6) %

0.3 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.07) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.00 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















112,350 Non-GAAP



















118,107



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 155,963

$ 84,940

$ 74,978

$ 9,962

$ (936)

$ 1,555 Stock-based compensation —

439

(5,620)

6,059

—

6,059 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(2,135)

2,135

—

2,135 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

223

223 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

3,982 Total adjustments —

439

(7,755)

8,194

223

12,399 Non-GAAP $ 155,963

$ 85,379

$ 67,223

$ 18,156

$ (713)

$ 13,954 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



54.5 %

48.1 %

6.4 %

(0.6) %

1.0 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



54.7 %

43.1 %

11.6 %

(0.5) %

8.9 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.01 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.12 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















119,255



Six Months Ended June 28, 2024

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

(Loss) from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 260,800

$ 136,538

$ 161,694

$ (25,156)

$ (1,817)

$ (20,621) Stock-based compensation —

795

(13,082)

13,877

—

13,877 Restructuring and related charges —

460

(14,519)

14,979

11

14,990 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(755)

755

—

755 Lease-related asset impairment and other charges —

—

(9,000)

9,000

—

9,000 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

567

567 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(8,907) Total adjustments —

1,255

(37,356)

38,611

578

30,282 Non-GAAP $ 260,800

$ 137,793

$ 124,338

$ 13,455

$ (1,239)

$ 9,661 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.4 %

62.0 %

(9.6) %

(0.7) %

(7.9) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.8 %

47.7 %

5.2 %

(0.5) %

3.7 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.18) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.08 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















113,705 Non-GAAP



















117,419



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 313,612

$ 168,994

$ 147,852

$ 21,142

$ (1,935)

$ 6,648 Stock-based compensation —

1,289

(12,194)

13,483

—

13,483 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(83)

83

—

83 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(2,135)

2,135

—

2,135 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

446

446 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

5,488 Total adjustments —

1,289

(14,412)

15,701

446

21,635 Non-GAAP $ 313,612

$ 170,283

$ 133,440

$ 36,843

$ (1,489)

$ 28,283 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



53.9 %

47.1 %

6.7 %

(0.6) %

2.1 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



54.3 %

42.5 %

11.7 %

(0.5) %

9.0 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.06 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.24 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















118,508

Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended June 28, 2024

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations (1) $ 13,781

$ (1,569) Depreciation 2,133

1,093 Other non-operating income, net 406

213 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 16,320

$ (263) Revenue $ 92,937

$ 45,803 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 17.6 %

(0.6) %









Three Months Ended March 29, 2024

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations (1) $ 8,594

$ (7,351) Depreciation 1,986

1,099 Other non-operating expenses, net (179)

(99) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 10,401

$ (6,351) Revenue $ 78,897

$ 43,163 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 13.2 %

(14.7) %









Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Broadband

Video Income from operations (1) $ 18,066

$ 90 Depreciation 1,671

1,388 Other non-operating expenses, net (84)

(52) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 19,653

$ 1,426 Revenue $ 97,096

$ 58,867 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 20.2 %

2.4 %









Six Months Ended June 28, 2024

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations (1) $ 22,375

$ (8,920) Depreciation 4,119

2,192 Other non-operating income, net 227

114 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 26,721

$ (6,614) Revenue $ 171,834

$ 88,966 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 15.6 %

(7.4) %









Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations (1) $ 38,179

$ (1,336) Depreciation 3,315

2,774 Other non-operating expenses, net (255)

(174) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 41,239

$ 1,264 Revenue $ 197,447

$ 116,165 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 20.9 %

1.1 %



(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" above. (2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer below for the "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation".

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

June 28, 2024

March 29, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (12,532)

$ (8,089)

$ 1,555 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3,903)

(2,449)

7,471 Interest expense, net 1,424

723

800 Depreciation 3,226

3,085

3,059 EBITDA (11,785)

(6,730)

12,885











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 6,954

6,923

6,059 Restructuring and related charges 11,482

3,508

— Non-recurring advisory fees 406

349

2,135 Lease-related asset impairment and other charges 9,000

—

— Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 16,057

$ 4,050

$ 21,079 Revenue $ 138,740

$ 122,060

$ 155,963 Net income (loss) margin (GAAP) (9.0) %

(6.6) %

1.0 % Consolidated segment Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 11.6 %

3.3 %

13.5 %



Six Months Ended

June 28, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (20,621)

$ 6,648 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (6,352)

12,559 Interest expense, net 2,147

1,506 Depreciation 6,311

6,089 EBITDA (18,515)

26,802







Adjustments





Stock-based compensation 13,877

13,483 Restructuring and related charges 14,990

83 Non-recurring advisory fees 755

2,135 Lease-related asset impairment and other charges 9,000

— Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 20,107

$ 42,503 Revenue $ 260,800

$ 313,612 Net income (loss) margin (GAAP) (7.9) %

2.1 % Consolidated segment Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 7.7 %

13.6 %

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q3 2024 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Net Income GAAP $ 175 to $ 190

$ 91 to $ 101

$ 67 to $ 69

$ 24 to $ 32

$ 16 to $ 22 Stock-based compensation expense —

—

(5)

5

5 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(1)

1

1 Lease-related impairment and other charges —

—

(1)

1

1 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

(1) to — Total adjustments —

—

(7)

7

6 to 7 Non-GAAP $ 175 to $ 190

$ 91 to $ 101

$ 60 to $ 62

$ 31 to $ 39

$ 22 to $ 29 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







51.9 % to 52.9 %

38.3 % to 36.3 %

13.7 % to 16.8 %

9.3 % to 11.6 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







51.9 % to 52.9 %

34.3 % to 32.6 %

17.7 % to 20.3 %

12.8 % to 15.3 % Diluted net income per share:





































GAAP































$ 0.14 to $ 0.19 Non-GAAP































$ 0.19 to $ 0.24 Shares used in per share calculation:





































GAAP and Non-GAAP































117.0



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



2024 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense Income from

Operations

Net Income GAAP $ 645 to $ 695

$ 332 to $ 369

$ 296 to $ 304 $ 36 to $ 65

$ 23 to $ 45 Stock-based compensation expense —

1

(25) 26

26 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(15) 15

15 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

(1) 1

1 Lease-related impairment and other charges —

—

(11) (11)

11 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible

notes —

—

— —

1 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

— —

(12) to (11) Total adjustments —

1

(52) 31

42 to 43 Non-GAAP $ 645 to $ 695

$ 333 to $ 370

$ 244 to $ 252 $ 89 to $ 118

$ 65 to $ 88 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







51.4 % to 53.1 %

45.9 % to 43.7 % 5.6 % to 9.4 %

3.6 % to 6.5 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







51.6 % to 53.2 %

37.8 % to 36.3 % 13.7 % to 16.9 %

10.1 % to 12.7 % Diluted net income per share:



































GAAP





























$ 0.19 to $ 0.38 Non-GAAP





























$ 0.56 to $ 0.75 Shares used in per share calculation:



































GAAP and Non-GAAP





























117.3



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1) (In millions)



Q3 2024 Financial Guidance

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations (2) $ 32 to $ 37

$ (1) to $ 2 Depreciation 2

2

1

1 Segment adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 34 to $ 39

$ — to $ 3

































2024 Financial Guidance

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations (2) $ 93 to $ 117

$ (4) to $ 1 Depreciation 9

9

4

4 Segment adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 102 to $ 126

$ — to $ 5



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" above. (3) Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below for the "Net income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation on Financial Guidance".

Harmonic Inc. Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1) (In millions)



Q3 2024 Financial Guidance

2024 Financial Guidance Net income (GAAP) $ 16 to $ 22

$ 23 to $ 45 Provision for income taxes 5

7

7

14 Interest expense, net 2

2

6

6 Depreciation 3

3

13

13 EBITDA 26 to 34

49 to 78















Adjustments













Stock-based compensation 6

6

26

26 Restructuring and related charges 1

1

15

15 Lease-related impairment and other charges 1

1

11

11 Non-recurring advisory fees —

—

1

1 Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 34 to $ 42

$ 102 to $ 131



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Consolidated Segment adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.