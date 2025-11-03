Harmonic Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Both Broadband and Video exceeded expectations on revenue and profitability

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2025.

"Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations on revenue and profitability for both Broadband and Video," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "We saw stronger momentum in Broadband with certain customer orders being realized earlier than anticipated, and in Video our growth was led by SaaS. Looking ahead, as expected, we anticipate Broadband revenue growth momentum to increase in 2026 as the year progresses, based on Unified DOCSIS 4.0 ramp readiness, large customer deployment plans and Rest of World accelerated adoption."

Q3 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Revenue: $142.4 million, compared to $195.8 million in the prior year period Broadband segment revenue: $90.5 million, compared to $145.3 million in the prior year period Video segment revenue: $51.9 million, compared to $50.4 million in the prior year period

Gross margin: GAAP 54.2% and Non-GAAP 54.4%, both higher compared to GAAP 53.5% and Non-GAAP 53.7% in the prior year period Broadband segment Non-GAAP gross margin: 47.3% compared to 48.3% in the prior year period Video segment Non-GAAP gross margin: 66.7% compared to 69.0% in the prior year period

Operating income: GAAP income $9.8 million and Non-GAAP income $19.0 million, compared to GAAP income $35.4 million and Non-GAAP income $44.5 million in the prior year period

Net income: GAAP net income $2.7 million and Non-GAAP net income of $14.1 million, compared to GAAP net income $21.7 million and Non-GAAP net income $29.9 million in the prior year period

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA: $21.9 million compared to $43.4 million in the prior year period

Net income per share: GAAP net income per share of $0.02 and Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.12, compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.19 and Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.26 in the prior year period

Backlog and deferred revenue of $494.5 million

Cash: $127.4 million, compared to $58.2 million in the prior year period

Repurchased approximately 1.8 million shares of common stock for $15.7 million

Business

Commercially deployed our cOS™ solution with 142 customers, serving 37.6 million cable modems

Won six new broadband customers during the quarter including two fiber customers and one international Tier 1

Announced Comcast is leveraging Harmonic's fiber-to-the-home solutions as it expands its network to new locations annually, including more than 1.2 million new locations planned in 2025

Announced today an expanded partnership with Spectrum (Charter) on cOS, DOCSIS 4.0 Unified RPDs, and advanced operational tools

Record Video SaaS revenue of $16.1 million in Q3 reflects continued growth, especially in sports streaming

Select Financial Information



GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2024

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2024

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue $ 142.4

$ 138.0

$ 195.8



*



*



* Net income $ 2.7

$ 2.9

$ 21.7

$ 14.1

$ 10.3

$ 29.9 Net income per share $ 0.02

$ 0.03

$ 0.19

$ 0.12

$ 0.09

$ 0.26

* Not applicable

Other Financial Information

















Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2024



(Unaudited, in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter (1) $ 21.9

$ 17.0

$ 43.4 Bookings for the quarter $ 133.3

$ 158.4

$ 171.4 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 494.5

$ 504.5

$ 584.7 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 127.4

$ 123.9

$ 58.2



(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.

Explanations regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Financial Guidance





Q4 2025 GAAP Financial Guidance



Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)

Broadband

Video

Total GAAP

Broadband

Video

Total GAAP Net revenue

$ 85

$ 48

$ 133

$ 95

$ 52

$ 147 Gross margin %















53.4 %















55.8 % Gross profit (1)













$ 71













$ 82 Tax rate















45 %















45 % Net income













$ —













$ 5 Net income per share













$ —













$ 0.04 Shares (2)















113.1















113.1



(1) Includes estimated tariff impacts of approximately $1 million (2) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $9.40 (Q3 2025 average price).





Q4 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)



Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)

Broadband

Video

Total

Broadband

Video

Total Gross margin %



48.0 %



66.0 %



54.5 %



50.0 %



67.0 %



56.0 % Gross profit (2)

$ 41

$ 31

$ 72

$ 48

$ 35

$ 83 Adjusted EBITDA(3)

$ 10

$ 3

$ 13

$ 16

$ 6

$ 22 Tax rate















21 %















21 % Net income per share













$ 0.06













$ 0.12 Shares (4)















113.1















113.1



(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Includes estimated tariff impacts of approximately $1 million (3) Refer to "Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure. (4) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $9.40 (Q3 2025 average price).

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, November 3, 2025. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI15f6a52a96984250b357958fe76332c8. A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same website.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to anticipated customer purchases and deployments of our Unified DOCSIS 4.0 solutions and our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, and net income (loss) per diluted share. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: customer concentration and consolidation; loss of one or more key customers; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite telco, broadcast and media industries; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the market and technology trends underlying our Broadband and Video businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the impact of tariffs and general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our cOS™ and VOS® product solutions; dependence on various broadband and video industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; stock repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner we expect, or at all; and the impact on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue) and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of Non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to Non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical Non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The Non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a Non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA as this is a non-cash item unrelated to the ordinary course of our business and not reflective of our underlying business performance.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from Non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives.

Asset impairment and related charges - We exclude asset impairment and related charges due to the nature of such expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of impairments of fixed assets, right-of-use assets and related leasehold improvements, and other unrecoverable facility costs due to the intended change in use of certain leased space.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into Non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of Non-GAAP net income. It also includes a non-cash adjustment related to the method change for capitalization of research and development expenses under Section 174 of the Internal Revenue Code, which reduced our foreign-derived intangible income (FDII) tax benefits. This non-recurring adjustment has been excluded from the Company's non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP financial measures, as management believes exclusion of this item provides more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of ongoing operating performance.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)





September 26, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 127,376

$ 101,457 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $1,951 and $2,528 as of September 26, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



104,542



178,013 Inventories



68,604



64,004 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



26,509



22,602 Total current assets



327,031



366,076 Property and equipment, net



27,768



26,823 Operating lease right-of-use assets



12,148



12,411 Goodwill



241,767



236,876 Deferred income taxes, net



115,454



121,028 Other non-current assets



34,427



33,292 Total assets

$ 758,595

$ 796,506













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Current portion of long-term debt



2,944



2,194 Current portion of other borrowings



5,758



4,941 Accounts payable



23,270



35,250 Deferred revenue



49,522



47,069 Operating lease liabilities



5,961



5,675 Other current liabilities



69,647



72,440 Total current liabilities



157,102



167,569 Long-term debt



109,875



112,084 Other borrowings



8,052



8,694 Operating lease liabilities, non-current



13,972



14,727 Other non-current liabilities



26,583



28,174 Total liabilities



315,584



331,248













Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding



—



— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 112,215 and 116,735 shares issued and outstanding at September 26, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



112



117 Additional paid-in capital



2,458,285



2,432,733 Accumulated deficit



(2,008,215)



(1,953,495) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,171)



(14,097) Total stockholders' equity



443,011



465,258 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 758,595

$ 796,506

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 26, 2025

September 27, 2024

September 26, 2025

September 27, 2024 Revenue:





















Appliance and integration $ 97,774

$ 153,685

$ 283,382

$ 329,464 SaaS and service

44,608



42,071



130,162



127,092 Total net revenue

142,382



195,756



413,544



456,556 Cost of revenue:





















Appliance and integration

51,656



77,683



143,898



171,635 SaaS and service

13,597



13,341



40,150



43,651 Total cost of revenue

65,253



91,024



184,048



215,286 Total gross profit

77,129



104,732



229,496



241,270 Operating expenses:





















Research and development

29,699



30,073



90,490



89,562 Selling, general and administrative

36,524



35,851



111,816



114,537 Asset impairment and related charges

—



3,103



1,637



12,103 Restructuring and related charges

1,087



281



1,737



14,800 Total operating expenses

67,310



69,308



205,680



231,002 Income from operations

9,819



35,424



23,816



10,268 Interest expense, net

(1,184)



(2,686)



(3,911)



(4,833) Other income (expense), net

113



(3,932)



300



(3,602) Income before income taxes

8,748



28,806



20,205



1,833 Provision for income taxes

6,054



7,088



8,700



736 Net income $ 2,694

$ 21,718

$ 11,505

$ 1,097























Net income per share:





















Basic $ 0.02

$ 0.19

$ 0.10

$ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.02

$ 0.19

$ 0.10

$ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic

112,982



116,403



114,221



114,594 Diluted

113,323



117,358



114,602



117,385

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 26, 2025

September 27, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 11,505

$ 1,097 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation

8,215



9,171 Asset impairment and related charges

1,637



12,103 Stock-based compensation

23,486



19,587 Foreign currency remeasurement

446



6,513 Deferred income taxes, net

(3,120)



(2,673) Provision for excess and obsolete inventories

2,789



3,135 Other

61



435 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable, net

74,121



(31,611) Inventories

(3,944)



6,592 Prepaid expenses and other assets

10,359



(3,489) Accounts payable

(13,785)



1,787 Deferred revenues

1,173



2,062 Other liabilities

(17,265)



(11,323) Net cash provided by operating activities

95,678



13,386 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment

(8,404)



(6,840) Net cash used in investing activities

(8,404)



(6,840) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from long-term debt

95,000



115,000 Repayment of convertible debt

—



(115,500) Repayment of long-term debt and other borrowings

(101,897)



(4,797) Payments for debt issuance costs

—



(332) Repurchase of common stock

(65,757)



(30,047) Proceeds from other borrowings

3,835



3,943 Proceeds from common stock issued to employees

5,983



6,628 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(3,795)



(6,877) Net cash used in financing activities

(66,631)



(31,982) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

5,283



(332) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

25,926



(25,768) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

101,789



84,269 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 127,715

$ 58,501











Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period









Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,376

$ 58,174 Restricted cash included in other current assets

339



327 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows $ 127,715

$ 58,501

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 26, 2025

September 27, 2024 Supplemental cash flow disclosure:









Income tax payments, net $ 14,496

$ 12,894 Interest payments, net $ 2,897

$ 4,363 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:









Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 968

$ 709 Supplemental schedule of non-cash financing activities:









Shares of common stock issued upon redemption of the 2024 Notes

—



4,578

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

September 26, 2025

June 27, 2025

September 27, 2024 Geography





















Americas $ 112,819 79 %

$ 108,205 79 %

$ 167,720 86 % EMEA

23,433 16 %



19,888 14 %



20,269 10 % APAC

6,130 5 %



9,934 7 %



7,767 4 % Total $ 142,382 100 %

$ 138,027 100 %

$ 195,756 100 %























Market





















Service Provider $ 96,863 68 %

$ 94,851 69 %

$ 159,993 82 % Broadcast and Media

45,519 32 %



43,176 31 %



35,763 18 % Total $ 142,382 100 %

$ 138,027 100 %

$ 195,756 100 %













Nine Months Ended









September 26, 2025

September 27, 2024 Geography





















Americas







$ 322,705 78 %

$ 370,348 81 % EMEA









66,493 16 %



66,509 15 % APAC









24,346 6 %



19,699 4 % Total







$ 413,544 100 %

$ 456,556 100 %























Market





















Service Provider







$ 285,916 69 %

$ 351,115 77 % Broadcast and Media









127,628 31 %



105,441 23 % Total







$ 413,544 100 %

$ 456,556 100 %

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended September 26, 2025

Broadband

Video

Total

Segment

Measures

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 90,492

$ 51,890

$ 142,382

$ —

$ 142,382 Gross profit

42,765 (1)

34,624 (1)

77,389 (1)

(260)



77,129 Gross margin %

47.3 % (1)

66.7 % (1)

54.4 % (1)







54.2 %































Three Months Ended June 27, 2025

Broadband

Video

Total

Segment

Measures

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 86,918

$ 51,109

$ 138,027

$ —

$ 138,027 Gross profit

40,412 (1)

34,249 (1)

74,661 (1)

(868)



73,793 Gross margin %

46.5 % (1)

67.0 % (1)

54.1 % (1)







53.5 %































Three Months Ended September 27, 2024

Broadband

Video

Total

Segment

Measures

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 145,338

$ 50,418

$ 195,756

$ —

$ 195,756 Gross profit

70,256 (1)

34,770 (1)

105,026 (1)

(294)



104,732 Gross margin %

48.3 % (1)

69.0 % (1)

53.7 % (1)







53.5 %































Nine Months Ended September 26, 2025

Broadband

Video

Total

Segment

Measures

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 262,288

$ 151,256

$ 413,544

$ —

$ 413,544 Gross profit

130,257 (1)

100,928 (1)

231,185 (1)

(1,689)



229,496 Gross margin %

49.7 % (1)

66.7 % (1)

55.9 % (1)







55.5 %































Nine Months Ended September 27, 2024

Broadband

Video

Total

Segment

Measures

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 317,172

$ 139,384

$ 456,556

$ —

$ 456,556 Gross profit

151,986 (1)

90,833 (1)

242,819 (1)

(1,549)



241,270 Gross margin %

47.9 % (1)

65.2 % (1)

53.2 % (1)







52.8 %



(1) Segment gross margin and segment gross profit are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 26, 2025

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total

Non-operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 142,382

$ 77,129

$ 67,310

$ 9,819

$ (1,071)

$ 2,694 Stock-based compensation

—



260



(7,064)



7,324



—



7,324 Restructuring and related charges

—



—



(1,087)



1,087



—



1,087 Non-recurring advisory fees

—



—



(749)



749



—



749 Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



2,293 Total adjustments

—



260



(8,900)



9,160



—



11,453 Non-GAAP $ 142,382

$ 77,389

$ 58,410

$ 18,979

$ (1,071)

$ 14,147 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







54.2 %



47.3 %



6.9 %



(0.8) %



1.9 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







54.4 %



41.0 %



13.3 %



(0.8) %



9.9 % Diluted net income per share:

































GAAP





























$ 0.02 Non-GAAP





























$ 0.12 Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP and Non-GAAP































113,323





































Three Months Ended June 27, 2025

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total

Non-operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 138,027

$ 73,793

$ 69,923

$ 3,870

$ (894)

$ 2,871 Stock-based compensation

—



868



(6,829)



7,697



—



7,697 Restructuring and related charges

—



—



(650)



650



—



650 Non-recurring advisory fees

—



—



(78)



78



—



78 Lease-related asset impairment and other charges (1)

—



—



(1,637)



1,637



—



1,637 Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



(2,633) Total adjustments

—



868



(9,194)



10,062



—



7,429 Non-GAAP $ 138,027

$ 74,661

$ 60,729

$ 13,932

$ (894)

$ 10,300 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







53.5 %



50.7 %



2.8 %



(0.6) %



2.1 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







54.1 %



44.0 %



10.1 %



(0.6) %



7.5 % Diluted net income per share:

































GAAP





























$ 0.03 Non-GAAP





























$ 0.09 Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP and Non-GAAP































113,493



































(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.4 million for right-of-use assets, $0.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $0.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Three Months Ended September 27, 2024

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total

Non-operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 195,756

$ 104,732

$ 69,308

$ 35,424

$ (6,618)

$ 21,718 Stock-based compensation

—



294



(5,416)



5,710



—



5,710 Restructuring and related charges

—



—



(281)



281



—



281 Asset impairment and related charges (1)

—



—



(3,103)



3,103



—



3,103 Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



(871) Total adjustments

—



294



(8,800)



9,094



—



8,223 Non-GAAP $ 195,756

$ 105,026

$ 60,508

$ 44,518

$ (6,618)

$ 29,941 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







53.5 %



35.4 %



18.1 %



(3.4) %



11.1 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







53.7 %



30.9 %



22.7 %



(3.4) %



15.3 % Diluted net income per share:

































GAAP





























$ 0.19 Non-GAAP





























$ 0.26 Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP and Non-GAAP































117,358



































(1) Includes write-off of $1.8 million for internally developed capitalized software, impairment charges of $0.8 million for right-of-use assets, $0.1 million for leasehold improvements, and $0.4 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Nine Months Ended September 26, 2025

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total

Non-operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 413,544

$ 229,496

$ 205,680

$ 23,816

$ (3,611)

$ 11,505 Stock-based compensation

—



1,689



(21,797)



23,486



—



23,486 Restructuring and related charges

—



—



(1,737)



1,737



—



1,737 Non-recurring advisory fees

—



—



(827)



827



—



827 Lease-related asset impairment and other charges (1)

—



—



(1,637)



1,637



—



1,637 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



(1,357) Total adjustments

—



1,689



(25,998)



27,687



—



26,330 Non-GAAP $ 413,544

$ 231,185

$ 179,682

$ 51,503

$ (3,611)

$ 37,835 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







55.5 %



49.7 %



5.8 %



(0.9) %



2.8 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







55.9 %



43.4 %



12.5 %



(0.9) %



9.1 % Diluted net income per share:

































GAAP





























$ 0.10 Non-GAAP





























$ 0.33 Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP and Non-GAAP































114,602



































(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.4 million for right-of-use assets, $0.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $0.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Nine Months Ended September 27, 2024

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total

Non-operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 456,556

$ 241,270

$ 231,002

$ 10,268

$ (8,435)

$ 1,097 Stock-based compensation

—



1,089



(18,498)



19,587



—



19,587 Restructuring and related charges

—



460



(14,800)



15,260



11



15,271 Non-recurring advisory fees

—



—



(755)



755



—



755 Asset impairment and related charges (1)

—



—



(12,103)



12,103



—



12,103 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes

—



—



—



—



567



567 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



(9,778) Total adjustments

—



1,549



(46,156)



47,705



578



38,505 Non-GAAP $ 456,556

$ 242,819

$ 184,846

$ 57,973

$ (7,857)

$ 39,602 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







52.8 %



50.6 %



2.2 %



(1.8) %



0.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







53.2 %



40.5 %



12.7 %



(1.7) %



8.7 % Diluted net income per share:

































GAAP





























$ 0.01 Non-GAAP





























$ 0.34 Shares used in per share calculation:

































GAAP and Non-GAAP































117,385



































(1) Includes write-off of $1.8 million for internally developed capitalized software, and impairment charges of $3.7 million for right-of-use assets, $4.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $2.3 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended September 26, 2025

Broadband

Video Income from operations $ 12,095

$ 6,884 Depreciation

2,012



811 Other non-operating income, net

77



36 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 14,184

$ 7,731 Revenue $ 90,492

$ 51,890 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)

15.7 %



14.9 %













Three Months Ended June 27, 2025

Broadband

Video Income from operations $ 8,585

$ 5,347 Depreciation

1,929



743 Other non-operating income, net

255



104 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 10,769

$ 6,194 Revenue $ 86,918

$ 51,109 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)

12.4 %



12.1 %













Three Months Ended September 27, 2024

Broadband

Video Income from operations $ 38,192

$ 6,326 Depreciation

2,001



859 Other non-operating expense, net

(2,733)



(1,199) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 37,460

$ 5,986 Revenue $ 145,338

$ 50,418 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)

25.8 %



11.9 %













Nine Months Ended September 26, 2025

Broadband

Video Income from operations (1) $ 34,701

$ 16,802 Depreciation

5,905



2,310 Other non-operating income, net

208



92 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 40,814

$ 19,204 Revenue $ 262,288

$ 151,256 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)

15.6 %



12.7 %













Nine Months Ended September 27, 2024

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations (1) $ 60,567

$ (2,594) Depreciation

6,120



3,051 Other non-operating expense, net

(2,506)



(1,085) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 64,181

$ (628) Revenue $ 317,172

$ 139,384 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)

20.2 %



(0.5) %













(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer below for the "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation."

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

September 26, 2025

June 27, 2025

September 27, 2024 Net income (GAAP) $ 2,694

$ 2,871

$ 21,718 Provision for income taxes

6,054



105



7,088 Interest expense, net

1,184



1,253



2,686 Depreciation

2,823



2,672



2,860 EBITDA

12,755



6,901



34,352

















Adjustments















Stock-based compensation

7,324



7,697



5,710 Restructuring and related charges

1,087



650



281 Non-recurring advisory fees

749



78



— Lease-related asset impairment and other charges

—



1,637



3,103 Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 21,915

$ 16,963

$ 43,446 Revenue $ 142,382

$ 138,027

$ 195,756 Net income margin (GAAP)

1.9 %



2.1 %



11.1 % Consolidated segment Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

15.4 %



12.3 %



22.2 %

























Nine Months Ended







September 26, 2025

September 27, 2024 Net income (GAAP)





$ 11,505

$ 1,097 Provision for income taxes







8,700



736 Interest expense, net







3,911



4,833 Depreciation







8,215



9,171 EBITDA







32,331



15,837

















Adjustments















Stock-based compensation







23,486



19,587 Restructuring and related charges







1,737



15,271 Non-recurring advisory fees







827



755 Lease-related asset impairment and other charges







1,637



12,103 Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)





$ 60,018

$ 63,553 Revenue





$ 413,544

$ 456,556 Net income margin (GAAP)







2.8 %



0.2 % Consolidated segment Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)







14.5 %



13.9 %

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q4 2025 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

from

Operations

Net

Income GAAP $ 133 to $ 147

$ 71 to $ 82

$ 70 to $ 71

$ 1 to $ 10

$ — to $ 5 Stock-based compensation



—









1









(8)









9









9



Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments



—









—









—









—







(2) to

— Total adjustments



—









1









(8)









9







7 to

9 Non-GAAP $ 133 to $ 147

$ 72 to $ 83

$ 62 to $ 63

$ 10 to $ 19

$ 7 to $ 14 As a % of revenue (GAAP)













53.4 % to

55.8 %



52.6 % to

48.3 %



0.8 % to

6.8 %



0.0 % to

3.4 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)













54.5 % to

56.0 %



46.6 % to

42.9 %



7.5 % to

12.9 %



5.3 % to

9.5 % Diluted net income per share:

























































GAAP















































$ — to $ 0.04 Non-GAAP















































$ 0.06 to $ 0.12 Shares used in per share calculation:

























































GAAP and Non-GAAP















































113.1



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1) (In millions)



Q4 2025 Financial Guidance

Broadband

Video Income from operations $ 8

to $ 14

$ 2

to $ 5 Depreciation

2





2



1





1 Segment adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 10

to $ 16

$ 3

to $ 6



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below for the "Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation on Financial Guidance."

Harmonic Inc. Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1) (In millions)



Q4 2025 Financial Guidance Net income (GAAP) $ — to $ 5 Provision for income taxes

—



4 Interest expense, net

1



1 Depreciation

3



3 EBITDA

4 to

13











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation

9



9 Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 13 to $ 22



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

