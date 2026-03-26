Harmonic Delivers Winning Live Sports Streaming Innovations

Enhancements to Harmonic's Sports Streaming Solution Introduce Server-Side Multiview, Contextual Metadata-Driven Advertising, Dynamic In-Stream Ads and Robust Content Protection

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced powerful new innovations that further elevate the company's sports streaming solution. The advanced capabilities enhance fan engagement, unlock new opportunities for sports content monetization and strengthen content protection. Harmonic's advanced sports streaming platform empowers sports broadcasters, pure streamers, service providers and rights holders to meet the rising demand for immersive, interactive streaming experiences while maximizing the value and security of premium live sports content.

"Live sports represent the most valuable and demanding content in streaming today," said Jean Macher, senior director of global SaaS solutions at Harmonic. "Sports fans expect immersive, real-time experiences — and sports rights buyers need solutions that can monetize live events while delivering compelling viewing experiences that keep fans engaged. Our enhanced live sports streaming solution, built through collaboration across the sports ecosystem, reinforces Harmonic's commitment to helping customers maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic marketplace."

Enhance Fan Engagement with Multiview

Harmonic's new in-house server-side multiview solution allows fans to watch multiple games or camera angles simultaneously. The new capability is compatible with any end devices, ensures synchronized playback with exceptional video quality and low latency, and can be deployed in a geo-redundant environment for maximum reliability. Through API or UI, customers can easily compose any HD or UHD multiview templates.

Unlock Programmatic Advertising Through Scene-level Contextual Targeting

Harmonic's live sports streaming solution now supports programmatic advertising for live sports CTV inventory in collaboration with Viant Technology and its contextual intelligence platform IRIS.TV. The solution automatically generates scene-level contextual segments, including game start and end times, score changes, and key moments, and activates it within Viant's AI-powered demand-side platform, purpose-built for CTV.

This enables advertisers to bid on highly relevant sports inventory with greater precision and measurable performance outcomes. This innovation also allows publishers to monetize premium moments in real time, including unpredictable events such as overtime, maximizing the value of live sports inventory while delivering more contextually aligned advertising experiences.

Boost Monetization with Dynamic In-Stream Advertising

Server-side in-stream advertising capabilities on Harmonic's live sports streaming solution are now in production by a leading U.S. regional sports network. Harmonic's solution dynamically triggers ads based on real-time game moments. Already deployed during live NBA and NHL games, this capability allows sports rights holders to monetize high-action moments without interrupting the viewing experience. In-stream advertising can also be enabled on the new server-side multiview channels for further monetization.

Protect Premium Sports Content with Scalable Watermarking

Harmonic strengthens content protection with integrated, service-based forensic watermarking, helping rights holders combat piracy at scale without added complexity. Through native integration with NAGRA NexGuard - part of NAGRAVISION's end-to-end streaming security solution - Harmonic enables watermarking as a service, delivering real-time traceability with minimal impact on latency or user experience. Harmonic has also integrated advanced solutions from Irdeto, including TraceMark™ watermarking with both A/B and distribution level watermarking. Together, these capabilities allow sports content owners to quickly identify and shut down illegal streams, protecting the value of premium live sports content.

Harmonic will demonstrate its enhanced live sports streaming solution at the 2026 NAB Show, April 19-22, in Las Vegas in booth W2831. To schedule a meeting with the company, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/nab/. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.