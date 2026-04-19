Harmonic Enables DIRECTV to Reimagine Nationwide DTH Service

Harmonic's Cloud-Native VOS Media Software Lowers Costs by Unifying Media Playout to Delivery on a Single Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that DIRECTV is transforming its U.S. direct-to-home (DTH) video platform with Harmonic's VOS® Media Software. Powering DIRECTV's playout-to-delivery workflow, Harmonic's cloud-native software reduces operational costs while enabling scalable, exceptional-quality video delivery for the service provider's vast array of linear channels.

"As the demand for high-quality media content soars, DIRECTV is committed to deploying innovative technology solutions that bring unparalleled entertainment experiences to our customers. Continuing our work with Harmonic is critical to achieving this mission," said Jeffrey Seto, vice president of satellite and software engineering at DIRECTV. "Harmonic's VOS Media Software replaces siloed systems with a unified, software-based platform. By centralizing advanced playout, ad insertion, branding and media processing, we're simplifying operations and building a scalable foundation."

Harmonic's VOS Media Software enables a complete playout-to-delivery workflow for DIRECTV running in its private data center. The Harmonic solution handles ingest, advanced playout, ad insertion, branding, premium encoding and statistical multiplexing for the delivery of broadcast-quality linear channels via satellite distribution. VOS Media Software's playout capabilities support ad insertion across DIRECTV's high-value linear and occasional-use channels — including live events and pay-per-view programming — boosting monetization. DIRECTV's internal automation, storage and monitoring systems are integrated directly with Harmonic's APIs, enabling seamless control of scheduling, automation and channel operations.

"Harmonic is proud to support DIRECTV's software-based approach in modernizing its playout-to-delivery operations," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, solutions and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic. "With Harmonic's AI-driven encoding and advanced compression solution, DIRECTV is well positioned to deliver exceptional video experiences to viewers across their linear channels, optimizing quality while minimizing bandwidth usage and operational costs."

Harmonic will showcase its VOS Media Software at the 2026 NAB Show, April 19-22, in Las Vegas in booth W2831. To schedule a meeting with the company, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/nab/. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.