Harmonic Expands Broadband Partnership with Spectrum Across Entire Subscriber Base

Harmonic's cOS Virtualized Broadband Platform Will Further Enhance Broadband Experiences for Spectrum Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced an expanded partnership with Spectrum to extend the company's industry-leading cOS™ vCMTS and advanced network and operational tools across Spectrum's entire service area, and include the deployment of DOCSIS 4.0 Unified Pebble-2 RPDs. The collaboration enables Spectrum to support DOCSIS 4.0 services and create a foundation for future DOCSIS developments including spectrum expansion and advanced tools.

"Our partnership with Harmonic brings field-proven excellence, reliability and intelligence to the network," said Magesh Srinivasan, Executive Vice President, Network Technology Services at Spectrum. "This technology is enabling our network evolution, which allows us to continue delivering exceptional services that will adapt to our customers' future needs."

The Harmonic solution unlocks key network advancements for Spectrum, significantly enhancing customers' quality of experience through:

Faster, more reliable internet : Network upgrades to DOCSIS 4.0 and beyond will enable symmetrical and multi-gigabit internet services for customers. Harmonic's advanced suite of noise mitigation techniques will ensure consistent, reliable delivery of higher speeds.

: Network upgrades to DOCSIS 4.0 and beyond will enable symmetrical and multi-gigabit internet services for customers. Harmonic's advanced suite of noise mitigation techniques will ensure consistent, reliable delivery of higher speeds. Outstanding broadband experiences: Low-latency broadband experiences will ensure smooth online gaming and video conferencing.

Low-latency broadband experiences will ensure smooth online gaming and video conferencing. Superior network visibility and reliability: Open API for streaming telemetry via the cOS platform provides real-time network visibility and valuable performance data to operational teams. Harmonic efficiently streams and collects telemetry data across the cOS platform and tools ensuring the highest network reliability and around-the-clock connectivity for subscribers.

"It is an honor to partner with Spectrum, a true industry leader committed to advancing broadband innovation," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, President and CEO of Harmonic. "Through our expanded collaboration and shared commitment to exceptional subscriber experience, we are excited to support their continued initiatives for next-generation broadband connectivity and enhanced subscriber satisfaction."

Harmonic is the market share leader in cable broadband equipment, virtual CMTS and DAA, according to Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks and data center IT industries. The company's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services through more than 38 million CPE devices worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

To learn more about Harmonic's broadband solutions, visit www.harmonicinc.com/broadband.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.