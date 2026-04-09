Harmonic Extends Hybrid Streaming Leadership with AI and Cloud Innovations

Enhancements Including MCP Connectivity, Intelligent Video Asset Orchestration and Red Hat OpenShift Deployment Transform Hybrid Video Streaming

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced significant advances to its award-winning hybrid streaming solution that simplify video operations, minimize total cost of ownership and enable next-generation streaming across on-premises and cloud environments. Featuring Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard for AI applications connectivity, cloud-native deployment on Red Hat OpenShift and intelligent video asset orchestration, the Harmonic hybrid streaming solution unlocks new efficiencies for service providers.

"Harmonic is redefining how service providers manage streaming operations across on-premises and cloud environments with industry-first technology innovations," said Mikel Darrigues, senior director of streaming solutions at Harmonic. "Our intelligent, flexible approach to video operations helps streaming service providers drive greater efficiency, lower costs and consistently deliver exceptional viewer experiences."

MCP Connectivity Transforms Streaming Operations

Harmonic's hybrid streaming solution features the industry's first AI-agent connectivity platform purpose-built for video streaming operations. Featuring standardized MCP connectivity, centralized control and unified access to operational data, the solution enables service providers to integrate their own AI agents with Harmonic's central management technology to build capabilities such as root cause analysis, self-healing, cost optimization and intelligent asset movement — transforming operations.

Red Hat OpenShift Partnership Accelerates Cloud-Native Modernization

Harmonic's VOS Media Software is a comprehensive video platform optimized for the Red Hat OpenShift platform, currently deployed with an industry-leading European service provider. The hybrid streaming solution leverages VOS software to support the entire video workflow. This is architected as containerized microservices that utilize OpenShift's orchestration, advanced security and scaling capabilities. Harmonic's hybrid streaming solution on OpenShift addresses both broadcast and OTT applications on a single unified platform, enabling service providers to quickly launch services including premium live streaming, time-shift TV, network DVR and targeted ad insertion.

Intelligent Asset Movement Orchestration Optimizes Streaming Costs

Harmonic's hybrid streaming solution features intelligent, policy-driven orchestration of video content across hybrid infrastructure. The solution analyzes content access patterns and automatically moves VOD and network PVR assets across storage tiers based on demand, performance requirements and cost-optimization policies. By uniquely combining origin heat analysis with policy-driven asset migration, it enables service providers to simplify operations with centralized visibility, eliminate manual asset management and reduce storage costs.

Harmonic will demonstrate its enhanced hybrid streaming solution at the 2026 NAB Show, April 19-22, in Las Vegas in booth W2831. To schedule a meeting with the company, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/nab/. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.